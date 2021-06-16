WALTHAM, Mass., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nicole Bailey has joined the team at Fortis Management Group LLC, a company in Waltham, MA offering multi-family office services to more than two dozen ultra-high net worth individuals and families. A dedicated wealth management professional, Nicole brings over 17 years of experience within the business management, wealth management and family office spaces. Prior to joining Fortis, Nicole was the Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer for a single-family office based out of Wolfeboro, NH, that she built from the ground up. She has also previously served as the Head of Asset Management for Jump Ventures in Boston, the Managing Director for Vigilant Capital Management in Portsmouth, NH, Chief of Staff for Endurance International Group in Burlington, MA and Managing Director for Ballentine Partners in Wolfeboro, NH.
"Nicole's experience, reputation and leadership in the family office space is world class," says Jay Goldfarb, Founder and Managing Director of Fortis Management Group. "She strengthens our resources and enhances our capacity for growth. Adding her to the team is a huge win for our clients."
As a Lead Client Advisor, Nicole will act as the day-to-day contact for a number of Fortis client families. In her role, she will be responsible for quarterbacking sophisticated wealth planning strategies and providing unbiased financial advice to her clients. "I was immediately intrigued by Fortis, due to stellar reputation," says Bailey. "When you have highly respected, industry experts singing a firm's praises, you know that it's because of their people. I'm delighted to work alongside top-notch colleagues, as we continue to build on this solid foundation."
Nicole holds a BS from Florida State University and attended the College for Financial Planning.
Fortis Management Group helps ultra-high net worth families make informed financial decisions by providing ongoing, strategic analysis of their entire financial picture on a fee-only basis. We are a resourceful, dedicated team of expert-generalists providing the full spectrum of family office services, with one notable exception: Fortis will never provide investment advice. This allows us to remain an unbiased advisor and a true custodian of our clients' best interests. Our clients respect us for our broad expertise, our transparency, and our ability to navigate complex scenarios—but it is ultimately our profound commitment to decency, integrity and close communication that earns us a seat at the table from one generation to the next. Please visit us at http://www.fortismgmt.com.
