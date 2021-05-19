SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ICW Group Insurance Companies, a leading group of property and casualty carriers, names Nicole Rathsam as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer in charge of driving the company's financial strategy to support long-term growth targets for its workers' compensation, assumed reinsurance and catastrophe lines of business.
Rathsam brings more than 15 years of property and casualty insurance financial experience to the company as well as significant technology and data knowledge. Prior to joining ICW Group, Rathsam was with CNA Insurance Companies in Chicago where she began her career in internal audit and most recently was vice president of corporate financial planning, analysis and consolidations. At ICW Group, she will oversee the company's premium audit and finance departments.
"Nicole has a proven track record of creating high-performing business partnerships and driving financial and operational outcomes that effectively contribute to business growth," said Kevin Prior, President and CEO of ICW Group. "Her breadth of experience in the property and casualty sector will be an asset to our organization and we are thrilled to have her as a member of our Executive Leadership Team."
Rathsam has a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting from DePaul University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Informatics from Indiana University. Rathsam and her family relocated from Chicago to San Diego to assume her position with ICW Group.
"ICW Group has an aggressive growth vision that I am excited to contribute to," said Rathsam. "I work with a high-performing team dedicated to creating exceptional customer experiences that in turn result in financial success and look forward to the exciting opportunities my new role provides."
About ICW Group
Based in San Diego, ICW Group Insurance Companies is the largest privately held insurance company domiciled in California. Quoting more than $3 billion annually, ICW Group represents a group of Workers' Compensation, Assumed Reinsurance and Catastrophe insurance carriers, including Insurance Company of the West and Explorer Insurance Company. ICW Group is recognized nationally as an industry leader in helping policyholders achieve fewer and less costly claims while elevating the trusted agents who advise them. More information is available at http://www.icwgroup.com, http://www.twitter.com/ICWGroup, http://www.linkedin.com/companies/icw-group and http://www.facebook.com/ICWGroup.
Media Contact
Jessica Northrup, ICW Group, 8583502400, jnorthrup@icwgroup.com
SOURCE ICW Group