  • Net income of $24 million, compared to $16 million in prior quarter and $18 million in first quarter 2021
  • Earnings per diluted common share of $1.70, compared to $1.25 in prior quarter and $1.75 in first quarter 2021
  • Return on average assets of 1.30% for first quarter 2022
  • Return on average common equity and return on average tangible common equity of 11.38% and 18.75%, respectively, for first quarter 2022
  • Returned capital to shareholders with $54 million in stock repurchases during the quarter
  • Agreement to acquire Charter Bankshares, Inc. announced March 30

GREEN BAY, Wis., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCBS) ("Nicolet") announced first quarter 2022 net income of $24 million and earnings per diluted common share of $1.70, compared to $16 million and $1.25 for fourth quarter 2021, and $18 million and $1.75 for first quarter 2021, respectively.  Annualized quarterly return on average assets was 1.30%, 0.96% and 1.64%, for first quarter 2022, fourth quarter 2021 and first quarter 2021, respectively.

On March 29, 2022, we entered into a definitive merger agreement with Charter Bankshares, Inc. ("Charter") pursuant to which Charter will merge with and into Nicolet.  Nicolet expects to issue approximately 1.26 million shares of Nicolet common stock and $38.8 million in cash for the acquisition of Charter.  At December 31, 2021, Charter had total assets of $1.1 billion.  The merger is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by regulators.

"The first quarter numbers reflect our focus on relationships rather than transactions and all revenue lines working together to serve the customer. We told our team that coming together as one bank was important in our two transactions in 2021, but working together is what will produce the results," said Mike Daniels, President and CEO of Nicolet. "Our loan growth was solid, and our prospects and pipeline look strong.  Asset quality remains outstanding, and our revenue lines in all areas of the bank; commercial, retail, wealth, and agriculture are seeing that a relentless focus on serving our customers and communities continues to create wins."

"I would be remiss if I didn't give all our support areas a quick public thank you.  We have grown 60% in the last six months, and these teams have really stepped up to ensure a smooth transition.  I am constantly impressed with the attitude and effort of these teams.  I am optimistic about another smooth conversion and integration of Charter, and that we will keep our laser focus on running a great community bank," CEO Daniels added.

Executive Chairman of Nicolet Bob Atwell commented, "The market reacted quite favorably to our announced Charter transaction despite the recent retreat in bank stock prices.  Charter's historic performance, overlaid with additional Nicolet products and services, has us excited about this western expansion."  

Evaluation of financial performance and certain balance sheet line items was impacted by the timing and size of Nicolet's 2021 acquisitions, Mackinac Financial Corporation ("Mackinac") on September 3, 2021 and County Bancorp, Inc. ("County") on December 3, 2021. Certain income statement results, average balances and related ratios for 2021 include partial contributions from Mackinac and County, each from the respective acquisition date.  At acquisition, Mackinac added assets of $1.5 billion, loans of $0.9 billion, and deposits of $1.4 billion, while at acquisition County added assets of $1.4 billion, loans of $1.0 billion, and deposits of $1.0 billion.

Balance Sheet Review

At March 31, 2022, period end assets were $7.3 billion, a decrease of $0.4 billion (5%) from December 31, 2021, including $0.2 billion of assets related to the sale of the Birmingham branch in January 2022, as well as lower cash and cash equivalents from the decline in deposits.  Total loans increased $61 million from December 31, 2021, with continued reductions in PPP loans from loan forgiveness (down $16 million) more than offset by growth in the rest of the loan portfolio (up $77 million or 6.8% annualized, primarily in agricultural and commercial and industrial loans).  Total deposits of $6.2 billion at March 31, 2022, decreased $0.2 billion from December 31, 2021, due to the repricing of acquired deposits to current market rates.  Total capital was $836 million at March 31, 2022, a decrease of $56 million since December 31, 2021, mostly due to stock repurchase activity and unfavorable changes in the fair value of available for sale securities, partly offset by current quarter earnings. For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, Nicolet repurchased 593,713 shares of its common stock at a total cost of $54.4 million, or an average per share cost of $91.66.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets were $49 million and represented 0.68% of total assets at March 31, 2022, compared to $56 million or 0.73% at December 31, 2021.  The allowance for credit losses-loans was $50 million and represented 1.07% of total loans at March 31, 2022, unchanged from December 31, 2021, given solid asset quality trends which offset the loan growth experienced along with negligible net charge-offs.

Income Statement Review - Quarter

Net income for first quarter 2022 was $24 million, compared to net income of $16 million for fourth quarter 2021.

Net interest income was $54 million for first quarter 2022, up slightly ($0.2 million) from fourth quarter 2021, as the impact of higher average balances was substantially offset by the continued pressure of a low interest rate environment, as well as two fewer days in the quarter.  Average interest-earning assets of $6.7 billion were up $0.8 billion from fourth quarter 2021, largely due to the timing of the County acquisition.  Average loans were up $736 million (including both organic growth and the County acquisition) and average investment securities were up $306 million (reflecting the strategic re-investment of approximately $0.5 billion excess cash liquidity into U.S. Treasury securities of varying yields and durations during fourth quarter, as well as the County acquisition), partly offset by lower balances in other interest-earning assets (down $255 million, mostly cash).  Average interest-bearing liabilities of $4.7 billion increased $678 million from fourth quarter 2021, also largely due to the timing of the County acquisition, with average interest-bearing deposits up $635 million and wholesale funding up $42 million. 

The net interest margin for first quarter 2022 was 3.23%, down 34bps from 3.57% for fourth quarter 2021. The yield on interest-earning assets decreased 37bps (to 3.48%) due to several factors including merger-related interest classification changes, the maturity or paydown of higher rate loans, and competitive pricing pressures on new and renewed loans from the then low interest rate environment.  The cost of funds decreased 5bps (to 0.35%) for first quarter 2022, attributable mainly to the lower cost of deposits.

Noninterest income was $16 million for first quarter 2022, down slightly (1%) compared to fourth quarter 2021.  Excluding net asset gains, noninterest income was $15 million, down $1 million from fourth quarter 2021.  The net asset gains for each quarter were comprised primarily of gains on sales of other real estate owned (mostly closed bank branch locations) and market gains on equity investments.  Net mortgage income of $3 million was down $1 million from fourth quarter 2021 on slowing mortgage activity. Trust services fee income and brokerage fee income combined increased $0.4 million (8%) over fourth quarter 2021.  

Noninterest expense of $38 million decreased $2 million (5%) from fourth quarter 2021. Personnel expense decreased $0.3 million (1%) from fourth quarter 2021, while non-personnel expenses decreased $1.6 million (9%).  The decrease in non-personnel expenses was largely due to $2.1 million lower merger-related expense, partly offset by $0.3 million higher intangible amortization related to the 2021 acquisitions. 

About Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Nicolet National Bank, a growing, full-service, community bank providing services ranging from commercial, agricultural and consumer banking to wealth management and retirement plan services. Founded in Green Bay in 2000, Nicolet National Bank operates branches in Northeast and Central Wisconsin, Northern Michigan and the upper peninsula of Michigan. More information can be found at www.nicoletbank.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This communication contains non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per  diluted common share, tangible book value per common share, return on average tangible common equity, and tangible common equity to tangible assets, where management believes such measures to be helpful to management, investors and others in understanding Nicolet's results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measures, as well as the reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the GAAP financial measures, are provided.  See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)" below. The non-GAAP net income measure and related reconciliation provide information useful to investors in understanding the operating performance and trends of Nicolet and also aid investors in comparing Nicolet's financial performance to the financial performance of peer banks.  Management considers non-GAAP financial ratios to be critical metrics with which to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strengths. While non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a corporation, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.

Forward Looking Statements "Safe Harbor" Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain statements contained in this communication, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities law. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nicolet's business plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, including without limitation Nicolet's prospects and pipelines looking strong and business focus moving forward, as well as certain plans, expectations, goals, projections and benefits relating to the proposed merger between Nicolet and Charter, all of which are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "aim," "can," "conclude," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "foresee," "goal," "intend," "may," "might," "outlook," "possible," "plan," "predict," "project," "potential," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "will likely," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, as well as similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and outcomes may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or outcomes indicated in these forward-looking statements. In addition to factors disclosed in reports filed by Nicolet with the SEC, risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties for Nicolet with respect to its proposed merger with Charter, that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to: (1) the possibility that the proposed merger will not be completed due to the failure to satisfy one or more of the conditions of the merger, including the approvals of regulators or Charter shareholders; (2) the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the proposed merger will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; (3) the risk that integration of Charter's operations with those of Nicolet will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected; (4) the parties' inability to meet expectations regarding the timing of the proposed merger; (5) changes to tax legislation and their potential effects on the accounting for the proposed merger; (6) diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities due to the proposed merger; (7) the challenges of integrating and retaining key employees; (8) the effect of the announcement of the proposed merger on Nicolet's, Charter's or the combined company's respective customer and employee relationships and operating results; (9) the possibility that the proposed merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; (10) dilution caused by Nicolet's issuance of additional shares of Nicolet common stock in connection with the proposed merger; (11) the magnitude and duration of the COVID pandemic and its impact on the global economy and financial market conditions and Nicolet's business, results of operations and financial condition; (12) changes in consumer demand for financial services; (13) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions and fluctuations; and additional risks that are discussed in Nicolet's SEC filings.  Please refer to Nicolet's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as its other filings with the SEC, for a more detailed discussion of risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

The COVID pandemic is adversely affecting us, our customers, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is uncertain. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions or turbulence in domestic financial markets could adversely affect Nicolet's revenues and the values of its assets and liabilities, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility. In addition, the COVID pandemic may result in changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices that could affect Nicolet in substantial and unpredictable ways.

All forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available to management at that time. Except as required by law, Nicolet does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

 

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.





















Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





















(In thousands, except share data)



03/31/2022



12/31/2021



09/30/2021



06/30/2021



03/31/2021

Assets





















Cash and due from banks



$            183,705



$            209,349



$            217,608



$              77,634



$              61,295

Interest-earning deposits



212,218



385,943



1,132,997



714,772



674,559

     Cash and cash equivalents



395,923



595,292



1,350,605



792,406



735,854

Certificates of deposit in other banks



19,692



21,920



24,079



23,387



27,296

Securities available for sale, at fair value



852,331



921,661



715,942



562,028



558,229

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost



684,991



651,803



49,063





Other investments



54,257



44,008



38,602



33,440



28,248

Loans held for sale



9,764



6,447



16,784



11,235



16,883

Other assets held for sale





199,833



177,627





Loans



4,683,315



4,621,836



3,533,198



2,820,331



2,846,351

Allowance for credit losses - loans



(49,906)



(49,672)



(38,399)



(32,561)



(32,626)

     Loans, net



4,633,409



4,572,164



3,494,799



2,787,770



2,813,725

Premises and equipment, net



94,275



94,566



83,513



61,618



59,413

Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")



135,292



134,476



100,690



84,347



83,788

Goodwill and other intangibles, net



338,068



339,492



269,954



173,711



174,501

Accrued interest receivable and other assets



102,210



113,375



86,162



57,405



45,867

          Total assets



$         7,320,212



$         7,695,037



$         6,407,820



$         4,587,347



$         4,543,804























Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





















Liabilities:





















Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



$         1,912,995



$         1,975,705



$         1,852,119



$         1,324,994



$         1,216,477

Interest-bearing deposits



4,318,125



4,490,211



3,576,655



2,614,028



2,684,117

          Total deposits



6,231,120



6,465,916



5,428,774



3,939,022



3,900,594

Short-term borrowings











Long-term borrowings



206,946



216,915



144,233



45,108



43,988

Other liabilities held for sale





51,586



47,496





Accrued interest payable and other liabilities



45,836



68,729



58,039



43,822



49,176

          Total liabilities



6,483,902



6,803,146



5,678,542



4,027,952



3,993,758

Stockholders' Equity:





















Common stock



135



140



120



98



100

Additional paid-in capital



524,478



575,045



425,367



261,096



271,388

Retained earnings



337,768



313,604



297,299



289,475



271,191

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(26,071)



3,102



6,492



8,726



7,367

          Total Nicolet stockholders' equity



836,310



891,891



729,278



559,395



550,046

               Total liabilities and  stockholders' equity



$         7,320,212



$         7,695,037



$         6,407,820



$         4,587,347



$         4,543,804























Common shares outstanding



13,456,741



13,994,079



11,952,438



9,843,141



9,987,897

 

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.





















Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)



03/31/2022



12/31/2021



09/30/2021



06/30/2021



03/31/2021

Interest income:





















Loans, including loan fees



$            51,299



$            52,292



$            35,294



$            35,111



$            33,862

Taxable investment securities



5,127



3,999



2,061



2,060



1,814

Tax-exempt investment securities



675



575



517



520



545

Other interest income



817



769



869



616



655

     Total interest income



57,918



57,635



38,741



38,307



36,876

Interest expense:





















Deposits



2,192



2,649



2,444



2,433



2,922

Short-term borrowings





1







Long-term borrowings



1,931



1,426



1,113



303



313

     Total interest expense



4,123



4,076



3,557



2,736



3,235

          Net interest income



53,795



53,559



35,184



35,571



33,641

Provision for credit losses



300



8,400



6,000





500

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



53,495



45,159



29,184



35,571



33,141

Noninterest income:





















Trust services fee income



2,011



2,050



2,043



1,906



1,775

Brokerage fee income



3,688



3,205



3,154



2,991



2,793

Mortgage income, net



3,253



4,518



4,808



5,599



7,230

Service charges on deposit accounts



1,477



1,482



1,314



1,136



1,091

Card interchange income



2,581



2,671



2,299



2,266



1,927

BOLI income



933



722



572



559



527

Asset gains (losses), net



1,313



465



(1,187)



4,192



711

Other noninterest income



687



951



993



1,529



1,072

          Total noninterest income



15,943



16,064



13,996



20,178



17,126

Noninterest expense:





















Personnel expense



21,191



21,491



16,927



17,084



15,116

Occupancy, equipment and office



6,944



7,119



5,749



4,053



4,137

Business development and marketing



1,831



1,550



1,654



1,210



989

Data processing



3,387



3,582



2,939



2,811



2,658

Intangibles amortization



1,424



1,094



758



790



852

FDIC assessments



480



480



480



480



595

Merger-related expense



98



2,202



2,793



656



Other noninterest expense



2,195



1,890



1,761



3,663



1,734

          Total noninterest expense



37,550



39,408



33,061



30,747



26,081

     Income before income tax expense



31,888



21,815



10,119



25,002



24,186

Income tax expense



7,724



5,510



2,295



6,718



5,947

          Net income



$            24,164



$            16,305



$              7,824



$            18,284



$            18,239

Earnings per common share:





















Basic



$                1.77



$                1.29



$                0.75



$                1.85



$                1.82

Diluted



$                1.70



$                1.25



$                0.73



$                1.77



$                1.75

Common shares outstanding:





















Basic weighted average



13,649



12,626



10,392



9,902



9,998

Diluted weighted average



14,215



13,049



10,776



10,326



10,403

 

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.





















Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)

















At or for the Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except share & per share data)



03/31/2022



12/31/2021



9/30/2021



6/30/2021



3/31/2021

Selected Average Balances:





















Loans



$     4,688,784



$     3,952,330



$     3,076,422



$     2,869,105



$     2,825,664

Investment securities



1,575,624



1,269,562



611,870



537,632



528,342

Interest-earning assets



6,711,191



5,923,581



4,734,768



4,109,394



4,089,603

Cash and cash equivalents



568,472



839,607



1,100,153



716,873



750,075

Goodwill and other intangibles, net



338,694



294,051



201,748



174,026



174,825

Total assets



7,519,636



6,772,363



5,246,193



4,527,839



4,514,927

Deposits



6,392,544



5,754,778



4,448,468



3,897,797



3,875,205

Interest-bearing liabilities



4,683,915



4,006,307



3,093,031



2,684,871



2,764,232

Stockholders' equity (common)



861,319



784,666



608,946



550,974



544,541

Selected Ratios: (1)





















Book value per common share



$           62.15



$           63.73



$           61.01



$           56.83



$           55.07

Tangible book value per common share (2)



$           37.03



$           39.47



$           38.43



$           39.18



$           37.60

Return on average assets



1.30 %



0.96 %



0.59 %



1.62 %



1.64 %

Return on average common equity



11.38



8.24



5.10



13.31



13.58

Return on average tangible common equity (2)



18.75



13.19



7.62



19.46



20.01

Average equity to average assets



11.45



11.59



11.61



12.17



12.06

Stockholders' equity to assets



11.42



11.59



11.38



12.19



12.11

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)



7.14



7.51



7.48



8.74



8.60

Net interest margin



3.23



3.57



2.94



3.45



3.31

Efficiency ratio



54.56



56.73



65.32



59.37



51.84

Effective tax rate



24.22



25.26



22.68



26.87



24.59

Selected Asset Quality Information:





















Nonaccrual loans



$         39,670



$         44,154



$         16,715



$           6,932



$           8,965

Other real estate owned - closed branches



9,019



10,307



2,895



2,895



3,495

Other real estate owned



797



1,648



1,574





302

Nonperforming assets



$         49,486



$         56,109



$         21,184



$           9,827



$         12,762

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)



$               66



$              (10)



$               58



$               65



$               47

Allowance for credit losses-loans to loans



1.07 %



1.07 %



1.09 %



1.15 %



1.15 %

Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)



0.01



0.00



0.01



0.01



0.01

Nonperforming loans to total loans



0.85



0.96



0.47



0.25



0.31

Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.68



0.73



0.33



0.21



0.28

Stock Repurchase Information:





















Common stock repurchased (dollars) (3)



$         54,420



$         27,784



$         17,125



$         12,453



$           4,102

Common stock repurchased (full shares) (3)



593,713



345,166



233,594



157,418



56,886





(1)

Income statement-related ratios for partial-year periods are annualized.

(2)

See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a reconciliation of these financial measures.

(3)

Reflects common stock repurchased under board of director authorizations for the common stock repurchase program.

 

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.























Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)



































































Three Months Ended







March 31, 2022



December 31, 2021



March 31, 2021







Average







Average



Average







Average



Average







Average



(In thousands)



Balance



Interest



Rate



Balance



Interest



Rate



Balance



Interest



Rate



ASSETS







































PPP loans



$      13,503



$     1,377



40.79      %



$      46,694



$     5,549



46.50      %



$    206,498



$     3,951



7.65       %



All other loans



4,675,281



49,957



4.27       %



3,905,636



46,770



4.70       %



2,619,166



29,934



4.57       %



     Total loans (1) (2)



4,688,784



51,334



4.38       %



3,952,330



52,319



5.20       %



2,825,664



33,885



4.80       %



Investment securities (2)



1,575,624



6,158



1.57       %



1,269,562



4,860



1.53       %



528,342



2,588



1.96       %



Other interest-earning assets



446,783



817



0.73       %



701,689



769



0.43       %



735,597



655



0.36       %



     Total interest-earning assets



6,711,191



$   58,309



3.48       %



5,923,581



$   57,948



3.85       %



4,089,603



$   37,128



3.63       %



Other assets, net



808,445











848,782











425,324











          Total assets



$ 7,519,636











$ 6,772,363











$ 4,514,927











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Interest-bearing core deposits



$ 4,009,898



$     1,637



0.17       %



$ 3,456,699



$     1,743



0.20       %



$ 2,395,948



$     1,841



0.31       %



Brokered deposits



459,460



555



0.49       %



377,390



906



0.95       %



316,589



1,081



1.38       %



     Total interest-bearing deposits



4,469,358



2,192



0.20       %



3,834,089



2,649



0.27       %



2,712,537



2,922



0.44       %



Other interest-bearing liabilities



214,557



1,931



3.60       %



172,218



1,427



3.30       %



51,695



313



2.42       %



     Total interest-bearing liabilities



4,683,915



$     4,123



0.35       %



4,006,307



$     4,076



0.40       %



2,764,232



$     3,235



0.47       %



Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



1,923,186











1,920,689











1,162,668











Other liabilities



51,216











60,701











43,486











Stockholders' equity



861,319











784,666











544,541











     Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$ 7,519,636











$ 6,772,363











$ 4,514,927











Net interest income and rate spread







$   54,186



3.13       %







$   53,872



3.45       %







$   33,893



3.16       %



Net interest margin











3.23       %











3.57       %











3.31       %















































(1)

Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.

(2)

The yield on tax-exempt loans and tax-exempt investment securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%, and adjusted for the disallowance of interest expense.

 

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.





















Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

















At or for the Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)



03/31/2022



12/31/2021



9/30/2021



6/30/2021



3/31/2021

Adjusted net income reconciliation: (1)





















Net income (GAAP)



$            24,164



$            16,305



$              7,824



$            18,284



$            18,239

Adjustments:





















Provision expense related to merger





8,400



6,000





Assets (gains) losses, net



(1,313)



(465)



1,187



(4,192)



(711)

Merger-related expense



98



2,202



2,793



656



Branch closure expense







944





     Adjustments subtotal



(1,215)



10,137



10,924



(3,536)



(711)

Tax on Adjustments (25%)



(304)



2,534



2,731



(884)



(178)

     Adjustments, net of tax



(911)



7,603



8,193



(2,652)



(533)

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)



$            23,253



$            23,908



$            16,017



$            15,632



$            17,706

Common shares outstanding:





















Weighted average diluted common shares



14,215



13,049



10,776



10,326



10,403

Diluted earnings per common share:





















Diluted earnings per common share (GAAP)



$                1.70



$                1.25



$                0.73



$                1.77



$                1.75

Adjusted Diluted earnings per common share (Non-GAAP)



$                1.64



$                1.83



$                1.49



$                1.51



$                1.70

Tangible assets: (2)





















Total assets



$        7,320,212



$        7,695,037



$        6,407,820



$        4,587,347



$        4,543,804

Goodwill and other intangibles, net



338,068



339,492



269,954



173,711



174,501

     Tangible assets



$        6,982,144



$        7,355,545



$        6,137,866



$        4,413,636



$        4,369,303

Tangible common equity: (2)





















Stockholders' equity



$          836,310



$          891,891



$          729,278



$          559,395



$          550,046

Goodwill and other intangibles, net



338,068



339,492



269,954



173,711



174,501

     Tangible common equity



$          498,242



$          552,399



$          459,324



$          385,684



$          375,545

Tangible average common equity: (2)





















Average stockholders' equity (common)



$          861,319



$          784,666



$          608,946



$          550,974



$          544,541

Average goodwill and other intangibles, net



338,694



294,051



201,748



174,026



174,825

     Average tangible common equity



$          522,625



$          490,615



$          407,198



$          376,948



$          369,716





(1)

The adjusted net income measure and related reconciliation provide information useful to investors in understanding the operating performance and trends of Nicolet and also to aid investors in the comparison of Nicolet's financial performance to the financial performance of peer banks.

(2)

The ratios of tangible book value per common share, return on average tangible common equity, and tangible common equity to tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangibles, net.  These financial ratios have been included as they are considered to be critical metrics with which to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength.

 

