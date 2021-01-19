- Net income of $60.1 million for 2020, 10% higher than $54.6 million for 2019 - Net income strong at $18.0 million for fourth quarter, 46% above comparable 2019 quarter - Earnings per diluted common share of $1.74 for fourth quarter and $5.70 for 2020 - Return on average assets of 1.58% for fourth quarter and 1.41% for 2020 - Exceptional secondary mortgage revenue for the year on over $1 billion of mortgage production - Lower fourth quarter provision on improved asset quality - Diligent expense management and improved efficiencies for 2020 - Paid off $334 million Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility, $6 million TRUPS and $12 million subordinated notes in fourth quarter 2020 - Enhanced shareholder value with $40.5 million in stock repurchases for the year