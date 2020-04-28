NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) Global Connect and 1010data announced they have expanded their relationship to co-develop and commercialize solutions that will help retailers and manufacturers better understand the daily sales, supply chain and on the shelf availability/out of stock positions at brick and mortar stores. To ensure the success of the alliance, both companies have made significant investments in a joint program office to determine a solution roadmap, product development, go-to-market activities, professional services offerings and client experience teams.
Today's announcement builds on the success of both companies joining forces to deliver a cloud-based analytics platform in support of Sam's Club's MADRID (Member Analysis, Data Reporting and Insights Domain) initiative that enables over 1,000 Sam's Club buyers and trading partners to drive optimal consumer product performance within its stores. To date, MADRID has empowered over 850 clients and 2,400 users.
"Nielsen has already successfully partnered with 1010data on multiple new client engagements, making this move a natural evolution," said Jay Dennis, Executive Vice President, U.S. Retail Division at Nielsen. "Our unique Nielsen data streams along with retailers' daily sales data will be fully accessible through 1010data's platform so that retailers and their supplier ecosystems can be more adaptive to changing markets—something we know is particularly important during COVID-19 and the post-pandemic business environment."
"In recent memory, there's never been a business environment that's shifted so quickly and lurched so unpredictably as the one we are currently facing. Navigating through present and post-pandemic consumer behavioral changes, retailers and consumer goods manufacturers that are able to base their strategies on analytics and insights offered by granular, continuously updated data sets, are the ones most likely to succeed," said Inna Kuznetsova, interim CEO of 1010data. "Nielsen and 1010data powerfully bring together those much-needed data and analytics tools, which enable tighter collaboration between retailers and their trading communities. Our partnership's initial enterprise offering was adopted by one of the world's leading retailers, and we look forward to continuing our practice of client-centered innovation."
