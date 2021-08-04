SAN DIEGO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NiftyKit, a SaaS platform for artists to mint, list, and sell NFTs has partnered with Aerial to track, manage, and offset carbon emissions produced by the NFTs minted on the NiftyKit platform.

This partnership comes shortly after NiftyKit launched their eco-friendly smart contracts and NFT minting option, Polygon (formerly Matic Network) which is available for members of the platform.

Using Aerial, NiftyKit is able to calculate and offset any NFTs created on the Ethereum blockchain.

"What we love about Aerial is how easy it is for us to calculate, track, and offset the

carbon footprint of NFTs minted on our platform so that we can pay for the offset

during the time of creation. Partnering with Aerial to offer this standard for all

Ethereum NFTs was a no-brainer," said Dan Carr, CEO and co-founder of NiftyKit.

Aerial works with verified environmental efforts and carbon removal projects in North America to offset emissions.

Aerial's NFT offset tool has been utilized by CNBC News, Ellen DeGeneres, ASICS, The Jerry Garcia Foundation, renowned street artist Mr. Brainwash, and world-famous DJ, Calvin Harris, among others.

In addition to NFT offsets, Aerial has a crypto offset tool and an iOS app, which allows users to manage travel emissions.

About NiftyKit

NiftyKit is a SaaS platform that provides simple tools for creators, brands, and businesses to get started with NFTs and smart contracts. No experience with blockchain or crypto required.

About Aerial

Aerial is a sustainability platform that empowers people to take climate action and reduce their carbon footprint. We track your emissions, give you simple ways to take action, and offer exclusive insights from credible science writers on how to live more sustainably. Aerial makes climate action easy and fun.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/niftykit-partners-with-aerial-to-offset-the-carbon-impact-of-nft-minting-on-the-ethereum-blockchain-301347790.html

SOURCE NiftyKit, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.