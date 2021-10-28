ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Essex Management, LLC announced today it won a highly competitive position on Biomedical Information Technology, Software Development, and Informatics Support (BITSDIS). This five-year Indefinite-Delivery Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) contract, worth up to $350 million, supports the National Institutes of Health (NIH) National Cancer Institute (NCI) Center for Biomedical Informatics and Information Technology (CBIIT). Essex also won two of the first three task orders issued by NCI.
BITSDIS helps CBIIT respond to the technology and scientific computing needs of many programs at the NCI, including:
- accurate reporting of NCI-supported clinical trials,
- understand how COVID has affected cancer patients and delivery of cancer prevention care, and
- match cancer patients to precision medicine trials.
Essex will provide multidisciplinary teams of project and contract managers, computational biologists, software developers, cloud systems security professionals and engineers, architects and system designers, user design experts, and analysts to support two task orders: Clinical Reporting and Research Informatics (CRRI) Support Services, and Clinical Trials Reporting Office (CTRO) Support Services. Under these task orders Essex will:
CRRI:
- Deliver cloud-based solutions for studies under the Cancer Moonshot and Precision Medicine Initiative, including the rapid assignment of patients to clinical trials through data science and computing resources
- Collaborate and exchange data with a complex network of clinical centers, analysts, biorepositories, and testing laboratories
- Provide biospecimen tracking and management support for Cancer Immune Monitoring and Analysis Centers (CIMAC)
CTRO:
- Coordinate NCI's national program for clinical trials reporting by working with stakeholders, conducting data abstraction, coding, user support, and delivering reporting and technology solutions
"Essex teams help improve the lives of cancer patients by rapidly delivering leading-edge technology solutions to advance cancer research," said Kevin Hurley, Essex CEO. "This award strengthens our long relationship with NCI and shows that NCI values our approach. We bring together engineers, designers, bioinformaticians, clinical experts, and project managers to solve the complex technical and data challenges of precision medicine, clinical trials, and scientific computing needs facing the cancer research community."
These task orders also help the NCI work towards the goal of building a FAIR (Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, and Reusable) data ecosystem that facilitates new discoveries in proteomic, genomic, and immunologic drivers of cancer, and leads to novel treatment options for all cancer patients.
About Essex Management Essex Management is a biomedical informatics and health information technology small business firm that offers tailored consulting services and leading-edge technology solutions. At Essex, multidisciplinary teams of engineers, business analysts, and project managers work with computational biologists and clinical experts to navigate the deep waters of scientific computing to save lives and improve the quality of care. Since 2009, we have been a technology catalyst by strategically developing and managing complex health and biomedical information programs for the Federal Government, research institutions, and the private sector.
Media Contact
David Loose, Chief Business Officer, mailto:david.loose@essexmanagement.com
Media Contact
David Loose, Chief Business Officer, Essex Management, 1 301.760.7527, info@essexmanagement.com
SOURCE Essex Management