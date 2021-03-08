SAN RAFAEL, Calif., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With pickleball booming in the U.S., Ansboury looks forward to offering multiple camp sessions at Palmetto Dunes in Hilton Head, SC as well as various spots around the country.
Ansboury brings a flurry of experience to Nike Pickleball Camps, "As one of the sport's leading ambassadors, teaching professional, and competitive player, Sarah brings a wealth of knowledge to the courts," says Wendy Shpiz, Sr Vice President of Nike Pickleball Camps. "Whether you are a recreational or advanced player, Sarah's camp will help you improve your skills, both technically and strategically."
Sarah found pickleball in 2014 as a 5.5 tennis player, USPTA teacher, and NCAA coach. After her first national pickleball tournament in 2015, where she took Gold and Silver, her career pickleball took off. After numerous wins on tour, she is now the Pickleball Touring Professional and Director of Pickleball Instruction at Palmetto Dunes in Hilton Head, SC. Ansboury also helps drive pickleball education and growth as the Education Consultant and Lead Clinician for the professional Pickleball Registry (PPR). When asked about what she is looking forward to this year, "US Sports Camps have always had an impeccable reputation of running quality sports camps. I'm looking forward to teaming up to bring that same reputation to Pickleball. This is a great opportunity to add junior Pickleball camps to my Ansboury Academies as well as expand on the adults," says Sarah Ansboury.
Sarah Ansboury's Nike Pickleball Camp at Palmetto Dunes in Hilton Head Island, SC will offer junior and adult sessions. Players of all ability levels are welcome to sign up for these camp sessions that are offered throughout the year. Camp sessions run Friday-Sunday with 10 hours of court time.
US Sports Camps is just beginning to crack the ice with pickleball camps. Campers interested in Nike Pickleball Camps can visit https://www.ussportscamps.com/pickleball. For more information, call 1-800-645-3226 or email pickleball@ussportscamps.com.
