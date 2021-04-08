BOCA RATON, Fla., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nikki has a comprehensive background in architecture and construction with over ten years of industry experience developing influential relationships and delivering value. Her career began in construction operations that have traversed public and private sector projects and will directly benefit our clients as she expands Gilbane's presence across multiple market sectors throughout Southeast Florida.
Ms. Rao holds a Master of Science degree in architectural engineering and construction management from Carnegie Mellon University. She is active in her local community as a volunteer with Best Buddies, supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
"There were two things that attracted me to Gilbane. First, I appreciate the 150-year history of this family-owned company and its proven dedication to its clients. Second, the Gilbane team recognizes Florida and the Southeast's strong future and the importance of investing in the resources necessary to serve as a dynamic partner in the region's continuous expansion," said Nikki.
"Southeast Florida is a vital region for businesses, organizations, and educators. Nikki's passion for client advocacy will serve as a valuable resource to help design, develop, and build the facilities needed for our communities to thrive," noted Tom Thrasher, senior vice president of Gilbane's Florida business unit.
About Gilbane Building Company
Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1870 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 45 office locations worldwide.
Since 1972, Gilbane has been delivering construction services in Florida for clients across various market sectors including commercial office, multi-unit and high rise residential, cultural, education, healthcare, public sector, mission critical and life sciences. Our established relationships with local contractors and vendors, local and state authorities and top professionals in Florida's construction industry has resulted in satisfied clients and repeat business. Gilbane has five permanent Florida office locations in Boca Raton, Tampa, Sarasota, Jacksonville, and Orlando. For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.
