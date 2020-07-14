nikola_Logo.jpg
By Nikola Corporation

PHOENIX, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions, today announced it will report its second quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. On that day, Nikola's management will hold a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to review and discuss the company's business and outlook.

What: Date of Nikola Q2 2020 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast

When: Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT)

Webcast: https://nikolamotor.com/investors/news?active=events (live and replay)

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://nikolamotor.com/investors/news?active=events.

INVESTOR RELATIONS
investors@nikolamotor.com

MEDIA RELATIONS
Nicole Rose
nicole.rose@nikolamotor.com

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.