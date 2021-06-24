NILES, Mich., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Niles Housing Commission announced today that it has joined the MITN Purchasing Group, a regional purchasing group that helps local governments post, distribute and manage RFPs, quotes, addendums and awards online. bidnet direct's MITN Purchasing Group provides notification to registered vendors of new relevant solicitations, any addenda and award information from over 250 participating agencies from across Michigan. The Niles Housing Commission invites all potential vendors to register online with https://www.bidnetdirect.com/mitn to access its upcoming solicitations.
The Niles Housing Commission joined the purchasing group in June. In joining, the Niles Housing Commission has become the 253rd participating local government agency utilizing the system to streamline the purchasing process. The MITN Purchasing Group is a single, online location for managing sourcing information and activities and provides local Michigan government agencies a method to minimize costs and time delays associated with the procurement process. The Niles Housing Commission was distributing bids and managing the procurement process manually before joining the system. In joining, the Niles Housing Commission looks to save time, increase competition and achieve cost savings over the traditional paper-based bid process.
The Niles Housing Commission now has access to an extensive vendor pool, thereby enhancing competition without increasing distribution costs. In addition to the existing vendors on the MITN Purchasing Group, all vendors looking to respond to bids with local government agencies can register online: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/mitn. The Niles Housing Commission invites all current vendors not already registered on the purchasing group to do so today. Vendor registration is easy and takes only a few minutes online.
Registered vendors can access bids, related documents, addendum and award information. In addition, the MITN Purchasing Group offers a value-added service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their industry, all addenda associated with those bids and advance notice of term contract expiration. A robust NIGP code category list allows vendors registering to find the correct codes and receive matched bids.
bidnet direct's vendor support team is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 800-835-4603 option 2. Other local Michigan government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact the MITN Purchasing Group for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.
The Housing Authority of the Niles Housing Commission, hereafter referred to as the NHC, was organized in 1968, under the U.S. Housing Act of 1937. We are governed by a five-member Board of Commissioners, which includes one tenant commissioner and four appointed by the county board of supervisors. Our main purpose is to provide affordable housing to low and moderate income families, senior citizens and disable/handicapped individuals. We also provide self-sufficiency programs and non-discriminatory housing assistance services.
bidnet direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. bidnet direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the MITN Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers
