NATICK, Mass., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InfuTronix Solutions LLC, a company that develops safer, simple to use, advanced ambulatory infusion solutions, today announced being awarded an agreement with Premier Inc., a leading supply chain solutions and total cost management organization that serves nearly 4,000 hospitals nationwide.
The Nimbus II PainPRO brings to the market a new, cost effective, electronic pain pump solution that offers patients complete control of their surgical pain management. Developed in collaboration with key thought leaders in regional analgesia, Nimbus introduces cutting-edge features like an onboard Protocol Library, Programmed Intermittent Bolus mode (PIB), Demand Bolus (PCA), Delay Start, and a larger reservoir volume to deliver longer, more flexible and more effective opioid sparing pain management therapies after surgery.
"Prescription opioid medications continue to play a fundamental role in the recovery after invasive surgical procedures such as orthopedic, spine, and major abdominal procedures," said John LaFratta, VP of Sales for InfuTronix Solutions, "As the crisis grows, the search for cost-effective alternative solutions is underway to establish consistent and reliable techniques that decrease patients' reliance on opioids for post-operative pain management. Regional anesthesia, especially with continuous peripheral nerve blocks (CPNB), has been shown to reduce patients' need for opioid analgesia."1
The Nimbus™ II PainPRO delivers the accuracy of a high-end electronic pump, with a simple and easy to understand user interface. Designed with an enhanced safety profile first in mind, features such as its integrated software and hardware guards, ± 5% infusion accuracy, as well as a customizable Protocol Library, work to prevent possible user error and protect against under-infusion or over-infusion.
About Premier Inc.
Premier Inc. is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,000 U.S. hospitals and health systems and more than 175,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare.
For more information on Premier, please visit www.premierinc.com.
About InfuTronix Solutions LLC
InfuTronix Solutions has developed a new ambulatory infusion pump to assist health care professionals in better serving and catering to the patients' needs by allowing for a better quality of day-to-day life. As an innovative medical solutions company headquartered in Natick, MA, InfuTronix Solutions delivers industry leading technology for infusion therapy.
1Richman JM, Liu SS, Courpas G, Wong R, Rowlingson AJ, McGready J, Cohen SR, Wu CL. Does continuous peripheral nerve block provide superior pain control to opioids? A meta-analysis. Anesth Analg 2006;102:248-57