Ninja Nation Goes Big in Texas with Ten-Arena Franchisee The youth sport/fitness concept continues its nationwide expansion Ninja Nation, the leading franchise provider of world-class, state-of-the-art obstacle course arenas, is continuing to expand its national presence, awarding a ten-unit deal in the great state of Texas. The announcement comes as the brand comes off an incredibly successful opening in Huntersville, North Carolina, and a three-unit franchise award in the Nashville, TN market