TOKYO, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Logistics (China) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "NE Logistics China"), a local subsidiary of Nippon Express Co., Ltd., has set up a new business location in Wuhan (Hubei Province, China) to provide domestic logistics for apparel, and full-scale operations were launched there in November.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202012178818-O5-2j0o7OGQ

Exterior view of facility:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202012178818/_prw_PI2fl_uU2G90BX.jpg

Wuhan, Hubei Province:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202012178818/_prw_PI1fl_QlnX00K3.jpg

The purchasing power of inland China has risen as China's economy has developed, and the distribution volume of apparel and other consumer goods has increased substantially. Centrally located vis-a-vis China's other major cities, Wuhan has seen its geographical importance rise as a strategic base for inland traffic.

NE Logistics China has established a new location in Wuhan that began operations using highly trained staff dispatched from another business location in coastal Dongguan (Guangdong Province) handling the same type of apparel to maintain a high level of quality.

To further enhance services and better meet the needs of its customers, the company will be developing a domestic trucking network and a route distribution network for stores in China centered on this location in the Wuhan area to handle daily necessities, apparel and other consumer goods.

Interior views of facility:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202012178818/_prw_PI3fl_ibalQLEL.jpg
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202012178818/_prw_PI4fl_3rT93u82.jpg

- Description of business

Storage of consumer goods, warehouse receiving/shipping, local area delivery

- Profile of new warehouse

Address: Zhengdian Subdistrict, Jiangxia District, Wuhan, Hubei Province

Structure: Steel-framed single-story building

Total floor space: 24,000m2 (as of November)

Principal equipment: 12 forklifts, 11 RFID readers, 24-hour surveillance, CCTV

- Nippon Express Logistics (China) Co., Ltd.

On November 1, 2020, Nippon Express (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., was renamed Nippon Express Logistics (China) Co., Ltd., marking its new start as a company specializing in domestic logistics within China.

