MERRILLVILLE, Ind., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NiSource (NYSE: NI) today announced a series of changes to and additional responsibilities for its executive team, effective June 1. These changes will further advance the company's commitment to customer and employee safety and service across its seven-state operating area.
"The leadership changes announced today position NiSource to support our enhanced focus on public safety, customer value and operational excellence, and reflect the next steps in our strategy to drive our company forward," said Joe Hamrock, president and CEO of NiSource. "We are continuing to take actions across the company to build the next generation of gas and electric energy platforms. With a deep bench of talented leaders throughout our organization, we are positioned to enhance growth, and improve safety and environmental performance across NiSource while renewing our commitments to our customers and focusing on driving value for our shareholders."
The leaders, all reporting to Hamrock, include:
- Pablo Vegas, current executive vice president and president, gas utilities, has been named executive vice president, chief operating officer (COO) and president, NiSource Utilities. In this new role, Vegas will oversee NiSource's gas and electric business segments. This appointment will support the continued advancement of NiSource's safety management system and align investment priorities across NiSource's utility portfolio to deliver operational excellence across its gas and electric segments.
- Donald Brown, current executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), has been named executive vice president, CFO and president, NiSource Corporate Services. Brown's appointment reflects NiSource's focus on driving value through enhanced capabilities, processes and systems across our central business organizations including accounting, finance, information technology, supply chain, business services, regulatory services, and internal audit.
- Violet Sistovaris, current executive vice president and president, NIPSCO, has been named executive vice president and chief experience officer, responsible for NiSource's customer service, human resources and communications functions. In this new role, Sistovaris will bring a singular focus to NiSource's employee and customer experience, focused on enhancing transparency, innovation and customer value to its key stakeholders.
- Shawn Anderson has been named chief strategy and risk officer, highlighting the importance of aligning NiSource's long-term strategy with stakeholder priorities, including portfolio optimization, renewable energy and growth strategies. This appointment reflects Anderson's key contributions to the company's strategy development.
Based on the changes above, we are pleased to announce additional key senior leadership changes:
- Mike Hooper, current senior vice president regulatory, legislative affairs and strategy, NIPSCO, has been named senior vice president and president, NIPSCO, reporting to Vegas. In this capacity, Hooper will be responsible for NiSource's electric business segment, including its advanced energy and renewable portfolio strategy.
- Dan Creekmur, current president and COO, Columbia Gas of Ohio, has been named senior vice president and president, gas utilities, reporting to Vegas. In this role Creekmur will have responsibility for NiSource's gas utility companies in Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky and Maryland.
- Vince Parisi will be rejoining NiSource on June 8 as president and COO, Columbia Gas of Ohio, reporting to Dan Creekmur.
"We are confident that these changes, along with the previously announced elevation of Carrie Hightman's role to executive vice president and chief legal officer and CEO of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts and Chuck Shafer's role to chief safety officer, position NiSource for continued strength going forward," Hamrock concluded.
About NiSource
NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.5 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across seven states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. Based in Merrillville, Indiana, NiSource's approximately 8,400 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index and the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index and has been named by Forbes magazine among America's Best Large Employers since 2016. Additional information about NiSource, its investments in modern infrastructure and systems, its commitments and its local brands can be found at www.nisource.com. Follow us at www.facebook.com/nisource, www.linkedin.com/company/nisource or www.twitter.com/nisourceinc. NI-F
