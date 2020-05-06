JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nivel Parts & Manufacturing Co LLC (Nivel) today announced that it has acquired Seizmik, the leading aftermarket accessories innovator in the UTV (utility-terrain-vehicle) market. The purchase brings together Nivel's strong online and dealer distribution network in specialty vehicles with Seizmik's successful product innovation and manufacturing in UTV accessories.
Together with its recent acquisition of Side By Side Stuff, Nivel's purchase of Seizmik positions Nivel Specialty Vehicles as an important player in the B2B and B2C UTV market. "Nivel has been looking at the UTV market for some time and we couldn't be happier to have found such a solid and innovative partner as Seizmik," stated Brent Moore, CEO of Nivel.
Seizmik will continue to operate as an independent subsidiary within the Nivel Specialty Vehicles division. "This is an exciting time for Seizmik. With Nivel, we have an opportunity to expand and grow in ways we would not have been able to do independently," said Steve Shankin, CEO of Seizmik. With the acquisition, Steve Shankin will move to a new role as Executive Vice President of Nivel's new UTV division.
About Nivel
Founded in 1968, Nivel is a global aftermarket manufacturer, distributor and seller of specialty and heavy-duty vehicle parts and accessories. With access to over 100,000 parts and accessories, Nivel is the largest supplier in the niche vehicle aftermarket parts industries in North America. The company sells its products directly to OEMs, independent distributors, golf car dealers, and agricultural and construction equipment dealers. Nivel Specialty Vehicles division is the largest supplier of golf car and PTV aftermarket parts and accessories in North America. Nivel owns the most valuable brands in the aftermarket golf car parts and accessories category: MadJax, Red Dot, GTW, Jake's and Reliance. https://www.nivel.com/
About Seizmik
Founded in 2001 by Steve Shankin, Charles Kim and Ed McFarlane, Seizmik has quickly grown to be a leading innovator of aftermarket UTV accessories. The Fuquay-Varina, NC company prides itself on bringing uncompromised design and best-in-universe customer service to its line of UTV accessories and making UTVs more useful and fun. Seizmik offers a large range of accessories including mirrors, door kits, windshields, gun racks and lighting. Seizmik products can be found at over 5,000 independent powersports dealerships. https://seizmik.com/
