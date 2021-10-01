SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Jersey native, Dr. Joseph A. Bordieri has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs for 2021. Dr. Bordieri is committed to providing the best care to his patients as a board certified Family Practice physician.

"I focus a lot on my patients' lifestyle habits because I am a firm believer that we truly are what we eat and bodies in motion tend to stay in motion. People who eat healthy and stay active on average live longer and have more active, productive, and happy lives," says Dr. Bordieri.

At Dr. Bordieri's Jamesburg, New Jersey practice, Central Jersey Family Medical Group, PA, he provides the best evidence-based and compassionate medical care available to all of his patients.

Dr. Bordieri is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

To learn more about Dr. Joseph A. Bordieri, please click here: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/drjosephbordieri/

