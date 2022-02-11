SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NJ Top Doc, Nader Mahmood, MD, FCCP is an experienced, highly skilled and respected pulmonary medicine specialist at North Jersey Pulmonary Associates. His practice is located in Ridgewood, New Jersey. Dr. Mahmood and his team at North Jersey Pulmonary Associates offer comprehensive care in the fields of lung and sleep disorders.
Prior to working at North Jersey Pulmonary Associates, Dr. Mahmood earned his undergraduate degree at Rutgers University and went on to earn his medical degree at St. George's University in Grenada, West Indies. Upon graduation, Dr. Mahmood completed an internal medicine residency and a pulmonary diseases fellowship at St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson, New Jersey. He also completed a critical care medicine fellowship at Montefiore Medical Center in Bronx, New York.
Now, Dr. Mahmood ensures each patient gets the individualized and up-to-date care they need, exactly when they need it.
Before performing any treatment, Dr. Mahmood makes sure that patients understand and feel comfortable with the treatment plan. He also ensures effortless collaboration with his patient's other doctors for an effective comprehensive care plan.
A few services Dr. Mahmood offers include: Bronchial Thermoplasty, Advanced Bronchoscopy, Endobronchial Ultrasound (EBUS), Pulmonary Function testing (PFT), Sleep Studies, Thoracentesis, Lung Biopsies, and Walk Tests.
In addition to his work at North Jersey Pulmonary Associates, Dr. Mahmood acts as an adjunct clinical assistant professor of medicine at Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine and as an assistant professor of medicine at Seton Hall-Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine in Nutley, New Jersey. Dr. Mahmood is also part of the core teaching faculty for internal medicine residents in the Prime Healthcare Consortium program at St. Mary's General Hospital.
To learn more about Dr. Nader Mahmood, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/drnadermahmood/
