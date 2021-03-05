BLUE ASH, Ohio, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nobis Rehabilitation Partners will Manage the 40 bed Rehab Hospital Near Cincinnati
NKD Rehab, LLC, a partnership between Kennor Holdings, Cross Development, and Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, plans to develop a new inpatient medical rehabilitation hospital near Cincinnati, Ohio. The 3-story hospital will have all modern private patient rooms, 2 rehab therapy gyms with advanced technologies, and state-of-the-art equipment.
People with debilitating illnesses and injuries such as brain injury, stroke, and other complex medical, neurological, and orthopedic diseases and injuries will be cared for under the management of Nobis Rehabilitation Partners. A team of medical rehab physicians, therapists, and rehab-trained nurses, and the hospital care team will develop the intensive rehab program for each patient during their hospital stay.
"NKD is excited to serve the community of Blue Ash, who welcomed the development of our innovative medical rehab hospital," said Shane Shoulders, Partner Kennor Cross Investments. "This new rehab hospital will bring over 100 career opportunities to the community and surrounding Cincinnati area. Patients will be cared for in our newly designed modern hospital with a projected opening of Q3 2022."
The hospital in Blue Ash is the third inpatient rehabilitation hospital that NKD Rehab and Nobis Rehabilitation Partners have recently announced to serve inpatient rehabilitation needs across the country.
About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners
Nobis Rehabilitation Partners brings together healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to create, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation facilities. Patients will receive exceptional care by highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital. Visit nobisrehabpartners.com, find them on LinkedIn, follow them on Twitter, and like them on Facebook.
