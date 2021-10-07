NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The NMSDC Business Consortium Fund, Inc. (BCF) and Triad Investments L.P., which together provide a spectrum of financing products for minority-owned businesses, announced today that Sahra S. Halpern will join as president of both organizations. Under her leadership, the organizations will continue to strengthen their positions to offer community development financing for businesses owned by people of color and support the economic expansion of local communities across the nation.
Halpern spent 15 years in various leadership roles at the Charles Schwab Bank Community Development Group which she helped establish in 2005. She and her team developed and implemented a strategic plan committed to deploying $2 billion over three years to community development organizations. She possesses deep experience in evaluating and underwriting community development financial institutions (CDFIs), community development lending, and fundraising for programs and structured funds. Halpern comes to BCF from Capital Impact Partners based in Arlington, VA, a national CDFI where she led structured fund development and lending strategy.
"We are excited about the addition of Sahra to the BCF team. She is the right person to lead BCF and Triad. Her commitment to growing the impact we have on minority business enterprises is infectious," said Kris Oswold, vice-chair of the BCF board of directors. Regarding her alignment to the BCF mission, Sahra S. Halpern, NMSDC Business Consortium Fund and Triad Investments president shared that "having come from a family of immigrants and entrepreneurs, my mission is to help make opportunity available to people and communities that have been impacted by historic disparities, starting with the intentional support of businesses owned by people of color and their communities."
Henry Childs ll, Esq., who has been serving as interim president during the nationwide executive search, will report to Halpern and continue with BCF as the organization's chief fund manager, committed to the success of BCF's aggressive fundraising raising and lending goals.
ABOUT BCF AND TRIAD INVESTMENTS
The NMSDC Business Consortium Fund, Inc. is a 501 (c)(3) certified, not-for-profit business development group, affiliated with the NMSDC, and certified by the United States Department of the Treasury as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI). It is also the sole owner of Triad Investments L.P., one of 11 Specialized Small Business Investment Companies (SSBICs) dedicated to serving minority-owned businesses in the US. Non-media-related inquiries may be directed to info@bcfcapital.com or via telephone at 1-212-243-7360.
Media Contact
Cheryl McCants, Impact Consulting Enterprises, 973-337-2028, cmccants@eimpactconuslting.com
Roger Baron, Impact Consulting Enterprises, 973-337-2028, rbaron@eimpactconsulting.com
SOURCE Impact Consulting Enterprises