SHANGHAI, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH), a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on global investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2020.
SECOND QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Net revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were RMB747.4 million (US$105.8 million), a 0.2% increase from the first quarter of 2020, while a 14.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019.
(RMB millions,
except percentages)
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
YoY Change
Wealth management
625.6
542.8
(13.2%)
Asset management
171.1
181.6
6.1%
Lending and other businesses
74.9
23.0
(69.3%)
Total net revenues
871.6
747.4
(14.2%)
- Income from operations for the second quarter of 2020 was RMB319.5 million (US$45.2 million), a 24.7% increase from the first quarter of 2020, and a 26.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2019.
(RMB millions,
except percentages)
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
YoY Change
Wealth management
129.9
196.6
51.3%
Asset management
86.8
100.8
16.1%
Lending and other businesses
35.2
22.1
(36.9%)
Total income from operations
251.9
319.5
26.9%
- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2020 was RMB299.6 million (US$42.4 million), a 23.3% increase from the first quarter of 2020, and a 19.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2019.
- Non-GAAP[1] net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2020 was RMB307.2 million (US$43.5 million), a 20.1% increase from the first quarter of 2020, and a 16.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2019.
SECOND QUARTER 2020 OPERATIONAL UPDATES
Wealth Management Business
The Company offers financial products and provides value-added services to high net worth clients in China and overseas for its wealth management business. Noah primarily distributes private equity, public securities, credit and other products denominated in RMB and other currencies.
- Total number of registered clients as of June 30, 2020 was 332,157, a 17.1% increase from June 30, 2019, and a 3.4% increase from March 31, 2020.
- Total number of active clients[2] which excluded mutual fund clients during the second quarter of 2020 was 3,367, a 42.8% decrease from June 30, 2019, and a 17.4% decrease from the first quarter of 2020, as we are continuing in the transition of offering more online mutual fund products to our clients. Counting in mutual funds clients, the total number of clients who transacted with us during the second quarter of 2020 was 14,703, a 48.7% increase from the second quarter of 2019, and a 12.6% decrease from the first quarter of 2020.
- Aggregate value of financial products distributed during the second quarter of 2020 was RMB21.4 billion (US$3.0 billion), a 12.0% decrease from the second quarter of 2019, and a 7.8% decrease from the first quarter of 2020.
Three months ended June 30,
2019
2020
Product type
(RMB in billions, except percentages)
Credit products
9.8
40.0%
0.2
1.1%
Private equity products
7.7
31.5%
2.5
11.9%
Public securities products
6.0
24.7%
18.0
83.8%
Other products
0.9
3.8%
0.7
3.2%
All products
24.4
100.0%
21.4
100.0%
- Coverage network in mainland China included 264 service centers covering 78 cities as of June 30, 2020, compared with 306 service centers covering 83 cities as of June 30, 2019 and 292 service centers covering 78 cities as of March 31, 2020. The decrease in the number of service centers and cities is primarily a result of consolidation of duplicate service centers in order to optimize costs and expenses.
- Number of relationship managers was 1,196 as of June 30, 2020, a 16.2% decrease from June 30, 2019, and a 2.0% decrease from March 31, 2020, primarily as a result of the Company's efforts to streamline operational human resources. The turnover rate of core "elite" relationship managers was 1.4%, compared with 1.0% as of March 31, 2020.
Asset Management Business
The Company's asset management business is conducted through Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Gopher Asset Management"), a leading alternative multi-asset manager in China with overseas offices in Hong Kong, the United States and Canada. Gopher Asset Management develops and manages assets ranging from private equity, real estate, public securities, credit to multi-strategy investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies.
- Total assets under management as of June 30, 2020 were RMB159.4 billion (US$22.6 billion), a 1.4% decrease from March 31, 2020 and an 11.8% decrease from June 30, 2019.
Investment type
As of
As of
(RMB billions, except percentages)
Private equity
105.7
65.4%
2.1
0.1
107.7
67.6%
Credit
19.9
12.3%
0.1
5.9
14.1
8.9%
Real estate
18.2
11.3%
0.7
1.6
17.3
10.8%
Public securities[3]
9.2
5.7%
3.2
0.6
11.8
7.4%
Multi-strategies
8.7
5.3%
0.2
0.4
8.5
5.3%
All Investments
161.7
100.0%
6.3
8.6
159.4
100.0%
Lending and Other Businesses
The Company's lending business utilizes an advanced risk-management system to assess and facilitate short-term loans to high quality borrowers, often secured with collateral. The total amount of loans originated during the second quarter of 2020 was RMB0.1 billion, compared with RMB2.8 billion for the corresponding period of 2019, due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19, and our voluntary reduction of loan origination. Other businesses include an online financial advisory platform.
Ms. Jingbo Wang, co-founder and CEO of Noah, said, "We are very pleased to report strong results for the second quarter of 2020: our Non-GAAP net income rose 20.1% from the first quarter, representing a second highest record since our listing on the NYSE; our operating margin increased to 42.7% due to improved operation efficiency and higher performance income in connection with an increased number of successful primary market exits and a booming A-share market. The transaction value of public securities accounted for 83.8% of the total volume this quarter, demonstrating our continued commitment to distributing more standardized products to our clients. In this quarter, the outstanding amount of onshore mutual funds distributed on our mobile APP Fund Smile exceeded RMB10 billion, and our parallel offshore mutual fund mobile APP iNoah was launched, which jointly form the formation of Noah's global mutual funds platform. We are confident that the momentum we've seen in the past four quarters since our transformation will continue."
SECOND QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Net Revenues
Net revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were RMB747.4 million (US$105.8 million), a 14.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily driven by decreased one-time commissions and other service fees, partially offset by increased recurring service fees and performance-based income.
- Wealth Management Business
- Net revenues from one-time commissions for the second quarter of 2020 were RMB126.0 million (US$17.8 million), a 57.0% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to the decrease of transaction value as well as the distribution of lower one-time commission rates products.
- Net revenues from recurring service fees for the second quarter of 2020 were RMB310.3 million (US$43.9 million), a 15.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2019, mainly due to the service fees recognized upon liquidation of certain credit products with higher fee rates.
- Net revenues from performance-based income for the second quarter of 2020 were RMB74.5 million (US$10.5 million), a 3,671.9% increase from the corresponding period of 2019, primarily due to a significant increase in performance-based income from public securities products as well as certain private equity products.
- Net revenues from other service fees for the second quarter of 2020 were RMB32.0 million (US$4.5 million), a 48.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to less value-added services Noah offers to its high net worth clients during the COVID-19 epidemic.
- Asset Management Business
- Net revenues from recurring service fees for the second quarter of 2020 were RMB164.0 million (US$23.2 million), relatively flat compared with the corresponding period in 2019.
- Net revenues from performance-based income for the second quarter of 2020 were RMB16.1 million (US$2.3 million), a 184.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income from private equity products.
- Lending and Other Businesses
- Net revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were RMB23.0 million (US$3.3 million), a 69.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to reduced loan origination since the second half of 2019 as well as the ongoing impact of COVID-19.
Operating Costs and Expenses
Operating costs and expenses for the second quarter of 2020 were RMB427.9 million (US$60.6 million), a 30.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019. Operating costs and expenses primarily consisted of compensation and benefits of RMB330.8 million (US$46.8 million), selling expenses of RMB62.6 million (US$8.9 million), general and administrative expenses of RMB68.5 million (US$9.7 million), provision of credit losses of RMB1.9 million (US$0.3 million) and other operating expenses of RMB20.7 million (US$2.9 million).
- Operating costs and expenses for the wealth management business for the second quarter of 2020 were RMB346.2 million (US$49.0 million), a 30.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to a decrease in compensation and benefits and credit losses.
- Operating costs and expenses for the asset management business for the second quarter of 2020 were RMB80.9 million (US$11.4 million), a 4.0% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to a decrease in compensation and benefits and credit losses.
- Operating costs and expenses for the lending and other businesses for the second quarter of 2020 were RMB0.8 million (US$0.1 million), a 97.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to an increase in government grants in the amount of RMB14.6 million (US$2.1 million) .
Operating Margin
Operating margin for the second quarter of 2020 was 42.7%, increased from 28.9% for the corresponding period in 2019.
- Operating margin for the wealth management business for the second quarter of 2020 was 36.2%, compared with 20.8% for the corresponding period in 2019.
- Operating margin for the asset management business for the second quarter of 2020 was 55.5%, compared with 50.8% for the corresponding period in 2019.
- Income from operation for the lending and other businesses for the second quarter of 2020 was RMB22.1 million (US$3.1 million), compared with an operating income of RMB35.2 million for the corresponding period in 2019.
Investment Income
Investment income for the second quarter of 2020 was RMB4.7 million (US$0.7 million), compared with RMB11.8 million for the corresponding period in 2019.
Income Tax Expenses
Income tax expenses for the second quarter of 2020 were RMB77.8 million (US$11.0 million), a 15.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to higher taxable income.
Income from Equity in Affiliates
Income from equity in affiliates for the second quarter of 2020 was RMB40.7 million (US$5.8 million), a 41.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to the increase of net income of the funds of funds we manage and invest in as the general partner or manager.
Net Income
- Net Income
- Net income for the second quarter of 2020 was RMB301.9 million (US$42.7 million), an 18.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2019.
- Net margin for the second quarter of 2020 was 40.4%, up from 29.2% for the corresponding period in 2019.
- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2020 was RMB299.6 million (US$42.4 million), a 19.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2019.
- Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2020 was 40.1%, up from 28.7% for the corresponding period in 2019.
- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADS for the second quarter of 2020 was RMB4.86 (US$0.69) and RMB4.84 (US$0.69), respectively, up from RMB4.09 and RMB4.04 respectively, for the corresponding period in 2019.
- Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2020 was RMB307.2 million (US$43.5 million), a 16.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2019.
- Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2020 was 41.1%, compared with 30.2% for the corresponding period in 2019.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per diluted ADS for the second quarter of 2020 was RMB4.96 (US$0.70), up from RMB4.25 for the corresponding period in 2019.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of June 30, 2020, the Company had RMB4,170.7 million (US$590.3 million) in cash and cash equivalents, compared with RMB4,045.8 million as of March 31, 2020 and RMB2,873.7 million as of June 30, 2019.
Net cash outflow from the Company's operating activities during the second quarter of 2020 was RMB9.6 million (US$1.4 million), primarily due to payment of employee annual bonuses and annual tax filing in the second quarter.
Net cash inflow from the Company's investing activities during the second quarter of 2020 was RMB130.8 million (US$18.5 million), primarily due to disposal of various investments in the second quarter.
Net cash inflow from the Company's financing activities was RMB2.2 million (US$0.3 million) in the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of stock options.
UPDATE ON CREDIT FUNDS
As the Company previously disclosed on July 8, 2019, August 29, 2019 and April 24, 2020, in connection with certain credit funds managed by an affiliate of Gopher Asset Management ("Gopher") providing supply chain financing involving companies related to Camsing International Holding Limited ("Camsing"), it is suspected that fraud has been committed by third parties related to those financings. A criminal investigation in China is ongoing, and Gopher is assisting PRC government authorities in their investigation, as well as pursuing all available actions, including filing civil litigations against the relevant parties, to protect investors ("Investor(s)") of the credit funds involved in Camsing incidents ("Camsing Products") who have outstanding economic interests in such products and to recover their assets.
Furthermore, in order to share the growth of the Company with the Investors, to prevent distraction or diversion of its management resources from existing or potential claims, as well as to protect the best interests of its shareholders, the Company has decided to propose a settlement offer to the Investors.
Under the settlement plan, each Investor will be granted a certain number of restricted share units ("RSUs") of the Company, typically over a period of up to ten years, the vesting of which is subject to certain conditions and a schedule not exceeding fifteen years. An investor accepting the offer shall agree to give up all his or her outstanding legal rights associated with Camsing Products and irrevocably release the Company and all its affiliated entities and individuals from any and all claims, known or unknown, that relate to the Camsing Products. Upon vesting of the RSUs, the Investor will receive Class A ordinary shares of the Company. On August 24, 2020, this settlement plan was approved by the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company and a total number of new Class A ordinary shares not exceeding 1.6% of the share capital of the Company has been authorized to be issued each year for a consecutive ten years.
As of the date hereof, there are only claims initiated in China by several Investors against Gopher or its affiliates. These claims are at early stages and their impact on the Company remains unclear.
[1] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, fair value changes of equity securities (unrealized), adjustment for sale of equity securities and net of relevant tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.
2020 FORECAST
The Company revises its non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the full year 2020 from the range of RMB800 million to RMB900 million, to the range of RMB900 million to RMB1billion. The revision is based on stronger than expected transaction value and performance income of public securities, improved operation efficiency and optimistic business estimation of the second half of 2020, despite the impact on overseas new insurance transactions from COVID-19 travel bans. This estimate reflects management's current business outlook and is subject to change.
DISCUSSION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, fair value changes of equity investments (unrealized), adjustment for sale of equity securities and net of tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.
The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be prepared differently from and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
When evaluating the Company's operating performance in the periods presented, management reviewed the foregoing non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders and per diluted ADS and non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders to supplement U.S. GAAP financial data. As such, the Company's management believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its results of operations in a manner consistent with that used by management.
ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED
Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) is a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on high net worth individuals. In the first half of 2020, Noah distributed RMB44.6 billion (US$6.3 billion) of financial products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB159.4 billion (US$22.6 billion) as of June 30, 2020.
Noah's wealth management business primarily distributes private equity, public securities, credit and insurance products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah delivers customized financial solutions to clients through a network of 1,196 relationship managers across 264 service centers in 78 cities in mainland China, and serves the international investment needs of its clients through offices in Hong Kong, Taiwan, United States, Canada, Australia and Singapore. The Company's wealth management business had 332,157 registered clients as of June 30, 2020. As a leading alternative multi-asset manager in China, Gopher Asset Management manages private equity, real estate, public securities, credit and multi-strategy investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies. The Company also provides lending services and other businesses.
For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com.
FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION
In this announcement, the unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2020 ended June 30, 2020 are stated in RMB. This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB7.0651 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for June 30, 2020 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook for 2020 and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Noah's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Noah may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Noah's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause Noah's actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: its goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the wealth management and asset management market in China and internationally; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of the products it distributes; its expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with key clients; relevant government policies and regulations relating to its industries; its ability to attract and retain qualified employees; its ability to stay abreast of market trends and technological advances; its plans to invest in research and development to enhance its product choices and service offerings; competition in its industries in China and internationally; general economic and business conditions in China; and its ability to effectively protect its intellectual property rights and not to infringe on the intellectual property rights of others. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Noah's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 20-F. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Noah does not undertake any obligation to update any such information, including forward-looking statements, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under the applicable law.
-- FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL TABLES FOLLOW --
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
As of
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2020
2020
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
4,045,796
4,170,704
590,325
Restricted cash
6,583
4,098
580
Short-term investments
97,863
61,151
8,655
Accounts receivable, net
297,493
334,411
47,333
Loans receivable, net
620,905
619,811
87,729
Amounts due from related parties
757,278
766,189
108,447
Other current assets
196,857
199,908
28,295
Total current assets
6,022,775
6,156,272
871,364
Long-term investments, net
837,449
836,442
118,391
Investment in affiliates
1,325,649
1,291,255
182,765
Property and equipment, net
271,574
262,648
37,175
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
337,405
343,925
48,679
Deferred tax assets
167,254
164,749
23,319
Other non-current assets
126,369
148,590
21,029
Total Assets
9,088,475
9,203,881
1,302,722
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Accrued payroll and welfare expenses
644,420
461,530
65,325
Income tax payable
101,630
77,381
10,953
Deferred revenues
141,228
163,608
23,157
Other current liabilities
369,847
351,690
49,778
Total current liabilities
1,257,125
1,054,209
149,213
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
344,078
346,241
49,007
Deferred tax liabilities
56,804
56,480
7,994
Other non-current liabilities
2,787
3,526
499
Total Liabilities
1,660,794
1,460,456
206,713
Equity
7,427,681
7,743,425
1,096,009
Total Liabilities and Equity
9,088,475
9,203,881
1,302,722
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
(In RMB'000, except for USD data, per ADS data and percentages)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Change
2019
2020
2020
Revenues:
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Revenues from others:
One-time commissions
193,937
117,085
16,572
(39.6%)
Recurring service fees
131,164
152,253
21,550
16.10%
Performance-based income
2,051
57,206
8,097
2689.20%
Other service fees
139,940
56,197
7,954
(59.8%)
Total revenues from others
467,092
382,741
54,173
(18.1%)
Revenues from funds Gopher
One-time commissions
101,104
10,431
1,476
(89.7%)
Recurring service fees
303,578
324,174
45,884
6.80%
Performance-based income
5,610
33,766
4,779
501.90%
Total revenues from funds Gopher
410,292
368,371
52,139
(10.2%)
Total revenues
877,384
751,112
106,312
(14.4%)
Less: VAT related surcharges
(5,786)
(3,674)
(520)
(36.5%)
Net revenues
871,598
747,438
105,792
(14.2%)
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship managers
(175,898)
(113,044)
(16,000)
(35.7%)
Others
(261,604)
(217,805)
(30,828)
(16.7%)
Total compensation and benefits
(437,502)
(330,849)
(46,828)
(24.4%)
Selling expenses
(79,557)
(62,622)
(8,864)
(21.3%)
General and administrative expenses
(47,742)
(68,502)
(9,696)
43.5%
Provision for credit losses
(36,461)
(1,897)
(269)
(94.8%)
Other operating expenses
(51,063)
(20,715)
(2,932)
(59.4%)
Government grants
32,587
56,651
8,018
73.8%
Total operating costs and expenses
(619,738)
(427,934)
(60,571)
(30.9%)
Income from operations
251,860
319,504
45,221
26.9%
Other income:
Interest income
29,225
10,530
1,490
(64.0%)
Investment income
11,847
4,711
667
(60.2%)
Other income
310
4,298
608
1286.5%
Total other income
41,382
19,539
2,765
(52.8%)
Income before taxes and income from
293,242
339,043
47,986
15.6%
Income tax expense
(67,622)
(77,810)
(11,013)
15.1%
Income from equity in affiliates
28,829
40,693
5,760
41.2%
Net income
254,449
301,926
42,733
18.7%
Less: net income attributable to non-
4,266
2,285
323
(46.4%)
Net income attributable to Noah
250,183
299,641
42,410
19.8%
Income per ADS, basic
4.09
4.86
0.69
18.8%
Income per ADS, diluted
4.04
4.84
0.69
19.8%
Margin analysis:
Operating margin
28.9%
42.7%
42.7%
Net margin
29.2%
40.4%
40.4%
Weighted average ADS equivalent[1]:
Basic
61,211,098
61,661,522
61,661,522
Diluted
61,966,245
61,921,913
61,921,913
ADS equivalent outstanding at end of
61,259,417
61,698,055
61,698,055
[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents two ADSs.
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
(In RMB'000, except for USD data, per ADS data and percentages)
(unaudited)
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Change
2019
2020
2020
Revenues:
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Revenues from others:
One-time commissions
410,580
324,270
45,897
(21.0%)
Recurring service fees
263,640
300,710
42,563
14.1%
Performance-based income
3,145
71,824
10,166
2,183.8%
Other service fees
285,317
122,805
17,382
(57.0%)
Total revenues from others
962,682
819,609
116,008
(14.9%)
Revenues from funds Gopher
One-time commissions
209,012
15,180
2,149
(92.7%)
Recurring service fees
591,734
627,624
88,834
6.1%
Performance-based income
9,368
38,941
5,512
315.7%
Total revenues from funds
810,114
681,745
96,495
(15.8%)
Total revenues
1,772,796
1,501,354
212,503
(15.3%)
Less: VAT related surcharges
(11,314)
(7,799)
(1,104)
(31.1%)
Net revenues
1,761,482
1,493,555
211,399
(15.2%)
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship managers
(343,166)
(283,096)
(40,070)
(17.5%)
Others
(498,641)
(412,592)
(58,399)
(17.3%)
Total compensation and
(841,807)
(695,688)
(98,469)
(17.4%)
Selling expenses
(170,013)
(107,162)
(15,168)
(37.0%)
General and administrative
(106,743)
(132,187)
(18,710)
23.8%
Provision for credit losses
(36,010)
(4,706)
(666)
(86.9%)
Other operating expenses
(101,891)
(53,332)
(7,549)
(47.7%)
Government grants
49,367
75,286
10,656
52.5%
Total operating costs and
(1,207,097)
(917,789)
(129,906)
(24.0%)
Income from operations
554,385
575,766
81,493
3.9%
Other income:
Interest income
52,348
32,700
4,628
(37.5%)
Interest expenses
(430)
-
-
N.A.
Investment income
37,510
22,277
3,153
(40.6%)
Other expense (income)
(1,618)
5,156
730
N.A.
Total other income
87,810
60,133
8,511
(31.5%)
Income before taxes and
642,195
635,899
90,004
(1.0%)
Income tax expense
(147,114)
(146,086)
(20,677)
(0.7%)
Income from equity in affiliates
46,952
55,769
7,894
18.8%
Net income
542,033
545,582
77,221
0.7%
Less: net income attributable to
7,273
2,916
413
(59.9%)
Net income attributable to
534,760
542,666
76,808
1.5%
Income per ADS, basic
8.78
8.80
1.25
0.2%
Income per ADS, diluted
8.65
8.76
1.24
1.3%
Margin analysis:
Operating margin
31.5%
38.6%
38.6%
Net margin
30.8%
36.5%
36.5%
Weighted average ADS
Basic
60,892,670
61,640,688
61,640,688
Diluted
61,933,765
61,949,755
61,949,755
ADS equivalent outstanding at
61,259,417
61,698,055
61,698,055
[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents two ADSs.
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements
(unaudited)
Three months ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Change
2019
2020
2020
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Net income
254,449
301,926
42,733
18.7%
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
54,495
(7,160)
(1,013)
N.A.
Fair value fluctuation of available for sale
2,339
110
(66.9%)
775
Comprehensive income
311,283
295,541
41,830
(5.1%)
Less: Comprehensive income attributable
4,199
2,326
329
(44.6%)
Comprehensive income attributable to
307,084
293,215
41,501
(4.5%)
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements
(unaudited)
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Change
2019
2020
2020
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Net income
542,033
545,582
77,221
0.7%
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
23,637
30,159
4,269
27.6%
Fair value fluctuation of available for sale
2,387
771
109
(67.7%)
Comprehensive income
568,057
576,512
81,599
1.5%
Less: Comprehensive income attributable
7,416
2,952
418
(60.2%)
Comprehensive income attributable to
560,641
573,560
81,181
2.3%
Noah Holdings Limited
Supplemental Information
(unaudited)
As of
June 30,
June 30,
Change
2019
2020
Number of registered clients
283,655
332,157
17.1%
Number of relationship managers
1,428
1,196
(16.2%)
Number of cities in mainland China under coverage
83
78
(6.0%)
Three months ended
June 30,
June 30,
Change
2019
2020
(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and
Number of active clients[4]
5,882
3,367
(42.8%)
Number of active clients including mutual fund clients
9,888
14,703
48.7%
Transaction value:
Credit products
9,750
232
(97.6%)
Private equity products
7,658
2,551
(66.7%)
Public securities products
6,021
17,971
198.5%
Other products
934
689
(26.2%)
Total transaction value
24,363
21,443
(12.0%)
[4] "Active clients" for a given period refers to registered high net worth clients who purchase financial products
Noah Holdings Limited
Segment Condensed Income Statements
(unaudited)
Three months ended June 30, 2020
Wealth
Asset
Lending and Other
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others
One-time commissions
116,719
366
-
117,085
Recurring service fees
151,607
646
-
152,253
Performance-based income
57,206
-
-
57,206
Other service fees
32,163
627
23,407
56,197
Total revenues from others
357,695
1,639
23,407
382,741
Revenues from funds Gopher
One-time commissions
9,860
571
-
10,431
Recurring service fees
160,202
163,972
-
324,174
Performance-based income
17,613
16,153
-
33,766
Total revenues from funds
187,675
180,696
-
368,371
Total revenues
545,370
182,335
23,407
751,112
Less: VAT related surcharges
(2,560)
(693)
(421)
(3,674)
Net revenues
542,810
181,642
22,986
747,438
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship managers
(113,044)
-
-
(113,044)
Others
(129,238)
(70,395)
(18,172)
(217,805)
Total compensation and
(242,282)
(70,395)
(18,172)
(330,849)
Selling expenses
(49,302)
(8,407)
(4,913)
(62,622)
General and administrative
(51,735)
(12,994)
(3,773)
(68,502)
Provision for credit losses
-
-
(1,897)
(1,897)
Other operating expenses
(17,796)
(1,614)
(1,305)
(20,715)
Government grants
14,868
12,549
29,234
56,651
Total operating costs and
(346,247)
(80,861)
(826)
(427,934)
Income from operations
196,563
100,781
22,160
319,504
Noah Holdings Limited
Segment Condensed Income Statements
(unaudited)
Three months ended June 30, 2019
Wealth
Business
Asset
Business
Lending and
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others
One-time commissions
193,567
370
-
193,937
Recurring service fees
129,698
1,466
-
131,164
Performance-based income
1,984
67
-
2,051
Other service fees
62,032
1,193
76,715
139,940
Total revenues from others
387,281
3,096
76,715
467,092
Revenues from funds Gopher manages
One-time commissions
101,104
-
-
101,104
Recurring service fees
140,316
163,262
-
303,578
Performance-based income
-
5,610
-
5,610
Total revenues from funds Gopher
241,420
168,872
-
410,292
Total revenues
628,701
171,968
76,715
877,384
Less: VAT related surcharges
(3,070)
(877)
(1,839)
(5,786)
Net revenues
625,631
171,091
74,876
871,598
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship managers
(175,851)
-
(47)
(175,898)
Others
(162,491)
(72,697)
(26,416)
(261,604)
Total compensation and benefits
(338,342)
(72,697)
(26,463)
(437,502)
Selling expenses
(70,838)
(4,344)
(4,375)
(79,557)
General and administrative
(31,834)
(11,143)
(4,765)
(47,742)
Provision for credit losses
(31,402)
(2,635)
(2,424)
(36,461)
Other operating expenses
(32,179)
(2,575)
(16,309)
(51,063)
Government grants
8,821
9,144
14,622
32,587
Total operating costs and expenses
(495,774)
(84,250)
(39,714)
(619,738)
Income from operations
129,857
86,841
35,162
251,860
Noah Holdings Limited
Supplement Revenue Information by Geography
(unaudited)
Three months ended June 30, 2020
Wealth
Asset
Lending
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Mainland China
392,284
150,489
23,407
566,180
Hong Kong
121,176
28,052
-
149,228
Others
31,910
3,794
-
35,704
Total revenues
545,370
182,335
23,407
751,112
Three months ended June 30, 2019
Wealth
Asset
Lending
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Mainland China
420,540
145,992
76,715
643,247
Hong Kong
178,002
23,705
-
201,707
Others
30,159
2,271
-
32,430
Total revenues
628,701
171,968
76,715
877,384
Noah Holdings Limited
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results
(In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages)
(unaudited) [5]
Three months ended
June 30,
June 30,
Change
2019
2020
RMB'000
RMB'000
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders
250,183
299,641
19.8%
Adjustment for share-based compensation
22,994
18,106
(21.3%)
Less: gains from fair value changes of equity securities
10,775
2,316
(78.5%)
Add: gains from sales of equity securities (realized)
4,951
-
N.A.
Less: tax effect of adjustments
3,977
8,200
106.2%
Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders
263,376
307,231
16.7%
Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders
28.7%
40.1%
Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders
30.2%
41.1%
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS,
4.04
4.84
19.8%
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders
4.25
4.96
16.7%
[5] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the
Noah Holdings Limited
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results
(In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages)
(unaudited)
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
Change
2019
2020
RMB'000
RMB'000
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders
534,760
542,666
1.5%
Adjustment for share-based compensation
52,610
36,397
(30.8%)
Less: gains from fair value changes of equity securities
19,517
8,399
(57.0%)
Add: gains from sales of equity securities (realized)
9,836
-
N.A.
Less: tax effect of adjustments
9,691
7,548
(22.1%)
Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders
567,998
563,116
(0.9%)
Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders
30.4%
36.3%
Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders
32.2%
37.7%
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS,
8.65
8.76
1.3%
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders
9.18
9.09
(1.0%)