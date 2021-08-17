SHANGHAI, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH), a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider in China offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for high net worth investors, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB899.4 million (US$139.3 million), a 20.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2020 due to increased one-time commissions as well as recurring service fees.

(RMB millions,

except percentages)

Q2 2020





Q2 2021





YoY Change

Wealth management

542.8





625.6





15.3%

Asset management

181.6





256.3





41.1%

Other businesses

23.0





17.5





(23.9%)

Total net revenues

747.4





899.4





20.3%

  • Income from operations for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB335.4 million (US$51.9 million), a 5.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2020.

(RMB millions,

except percentages)

Q2 2020





Q2 2021





YoY Change

Wealth management

196.6





176.7





(10.1%)

Asset management

100.8





172.8





71.4%

Other businesses

22.1





(14.1)





N.A.

Total income from operations

319.5





335.4





5.0%

  • Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB305.5 million (US$47.3 million), a 2.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2020.
  • Non-GAAP[1] net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB337.0 million (US$52.2 million), a 7.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2020.

[1] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, non-recurring share-based settlement expenses and net of relevant tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

SECOND QUARTER 2021 OPERATIONAL UPDATES

Wealth Management Business

We offer investment products and provide value-added services to high net worth investors in China and overseas for our wealth management business. Noah primarily distributes private equity, private secondary, mutual funds and other products denominated in RMB and other currencies.

  • Total number of registered clients as of June 30, 2021 was 397,235, a 19.6% increase from June 30, 2020, and a 3.4% increase from March 31, 2021.
  • Total number of active clients[2] which excluded mutual fund-only clients during the second quarter of 2021 was 4,676, a 38.9% increase from the second quarter of 2020, and a 25.8% decrease from the first quarter of 2021. Counting in mutual fund-only clients, the total number of clients who transacted with us during the second quarter of 2021 was 20,290, a 38.0% increase from the second quarter of 2020, and a 27.1% decrease from the first quarter of 2021.
  • Aggregate value of investment products distributed during the second quarter of 2021 was RMB25.0 billion (US$3.9 billion), a 16.6% increase from the second quarter of 2020. 

[2]  "Active clients" for a given period refers to registered high net worth investors who purchase investment products distributed or provided by Noah during that given period, excluding clients who transacted only on our online mutual fund platform.

 



Three months ended June 30,



2020



2021

Product type

(RMB in billions, except percentages)

Private equity products

2.5



11.9%



6.5



25.9%

Private secondary products[3]

7.2



33.4%



7.7



30.8%

Mutual fund products

10.8



50.4%



9.4



37.5%

Other products[4]

0.9



4.3%



1.4



5.8%

All products

21.4



100.0%



25.0



100.0%



[3]  "Private secondary products" refers to privately raised investment products that invest in publicly traded securities, and

"mutual fund products" refers to publicly raised investment products that invest in publicly traded securities, and these two

were previously combined as "public securities products".

[4]  "Other products" refers to other investment products, which includes insurance products, multi-strategies products and

others.

  • Coverage network in mainland China covers 81 cities as of June 30, 2021, compared with 78 cities as of June 30, 2020 and 82 cities as of March 31, 2021.
  • Number of relationship managers was 1,268 as of June 30, 2021, a 6.0% increase from June 30, 2020, and a 1.8% increase from March 31, 2021. The turnover rate of core "elite" relationship managers was 1.7%, compared with 1.4% as of June 30, 2020.

Asset Management Business

Our asset management business is conducted through Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Gopher Asset Management"), a leading multi-asset manager in China with overseas offices in Hong Kong and the United States. Gopher Asset Management develops and manages assets ranging from private equity, real estate, public securities to multi-strategy investments denominated in RMB and other currencies.

  • Total assets under management as of June 30, 2021 were RMB155.9 billion (US$24.1 billion), a 1.2% increase from March 31, 2021 and a 2.2% decrease from June 30, 2020.

Investment type

As of 

March 31, 

2021





Growth





Distribution/ 

Redemption



As of

June 30, 

2021



(RMB billions, except percentages)

Private equity

121.9



79.1%



5.8



-



127.7



81.9%

Public securities[5]

10.5



6.8%



1.5



0.9



11.1



7.1%

Real estate

10.7



7.0%



-



0.5



10.2



6.6%

Multi-strategies

5.9



3.8%



0.1



0.5



5.5



3.5%

Others

5.1



3.3%



-



3.7



1.4



0.9%

All Investments

154.1



100.0%



7.4



5.6



155.9



100.0%



[5]  The asset distribution/redemption of public securities also includes market appreciation or depreciation.

Other Businesses

Since the fourth quarter of 2020, our other businesses segment has been transitioning to "Noah Digital Intelligence", aiming to diversify distribution channels beyond our wealth management, and to provide more comprehensive services and investment products.

Ms. Jingbo Wang, co-founder and CEO of Noah, said, "It has been two years since we started the paradigm transformation in the third quarter of 2019. We are happy to report continued strong growth year-over-year in diamond and black card client numbers and all major revenue streams in the second quarter of 2021. Our net revenues grew 20.3% year-on-year to RMB899.4 million, and non-GAAP net income grew 7.5% year-on-year to RMB337.0 million in this quarter, supported by that fact that one-time commissions, recurring service fees and performance-based income were up 94.7%, 5.2% and 34.7% year-on-year respectively. A significant milestone we achieved in this quarter is that we have completed the redemption and distribution of all single counter-party private credit products, except for partial Camsing and Huishan products. Another encouraging signal is that the number of black card clients increased by 11.3% to 1,104 as of June 30, 2021, indicating the fastest growth of our ultra-high-net-worth clients since the transformation. In addition, by strategically investing in iCapital Network, we hope to continue improving our competitiveness overseas." 

SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB899.4 million (US$139.3 million), a 20.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2020, primarily driven by increased one-time commissions as well as recurring service fees, partially offset by decreased other service fees.

  • Wealth Management Business
    • Net revenues from one-time commissions for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB215.3 million (US$33.4 million), a 70.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2020, primarily due to increased transaction value as well as the distribution of higher one-time commission rates products.
    • Net revenues from recurring service fees for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB340.0 million (US$52.7 million), a 9.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2020, mainly due to cumulative effect of investment products with recurring service fees previously distributed.
    • Net revenues from performance-based income for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB55.6 million (US$8.6 million), a 25.3% decrease from the corresponding period of 2020, primarily due to less performance-based income from public securities products.
    • Net revenues from other service fees for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB14.6 million (US$2.3 million), a 54.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2020, primarily due to less value-added services Noah offers to its high net worth clients during the COVID-19 epidemic.
  • Asset Management Business
    • Net revenues from recurring service fees for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB158.5 million (US$24.5 million), a 3.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2020.
    • Net revenues from performance-based income for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB66.3 million (US$10.3 million), a 311.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2020, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income from real estate products and offshore private equity products.
  • Other Businesses
    • Net revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB17.5 million (US$2.7 million), a 23.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to reduced loan origination since the second half of 2020 as well as the ongoing impact of COVID-19.

Operating Costs and Expenses

Operating costs and expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB564.0 million (US$87.4 million), a 31.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2020. Operating costs and expenses primarily consisted of compensation and benefits of RMB395.8 million (US$61.3 million), selling expenses of RMB99.5 million (US$15.4 million), general and administrative expenses of RMB77.9 million (US$12.1 million), provision of credit losses of RMB2.1 million (US$0.3 million) and other operating expenses of RMB28.1 million (US$4.3 million).

  • Operating costs and expenses for the wealth management business for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB448.9 million (US$69.5 million), a 29.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2020, primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits in line with increased transaction value and selling expenses.
  • Operating costs and expenses for the asset management business for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB83.4 million (US$12.9 million), a 3.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2020, primarily due to increased compensation and benefits as well as expenses and offset by more government grants received.
  • Operating costs and expenses for other businesses for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB31.7 million (US$4.9 million), compared with RMB0.8 million from the corresponding period in 2020, primarily due to increased depreciation expenses for our newly purchased headquarter buildings as well as less government grants received compared with corresponding period in 2020.

Operating Margin

Operating margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 37.3%, decreased from 42.7% for the corresponding period in 2020.

  • Operating margin for the wealth management business for the second quarter of 2021 was 28.2%, compared with 36.2% for the corresponding period in 2020, due to less expenses incurred in the first half year of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as private equity products distribution business transferred to asset management business.
  • Operating margin for the asset management business for the second quarter of 2021 was 67.4%, compared with 55.5% for the corresponding period in 2020, due to revenue recognition of private equity products transferred from wealth management business to asset management business since the fourth quarter of 2020 as well as more performance-based income in this quarter.
  • Loss from operation for other businesses for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB14.1 million (US$2.2 million), compared with an operating income of RMB22.1 million for the corresponding period in 2020.

Investment Income

Investment income for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB3.5 million (US$0.5 million), compared with RMB4.7 million for the corresponding period in 2020.

Income Tax Expenses

Income tax expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB68.7 million (US$10.6 million), an 11.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2020, primarily due to less taxable income. 

Income from Equity in Affiliates

Income from equity in affiliates for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB53.4 million (US$8.3 million), a 31.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2020, primarily due to the increase of net income of the funds of funds we manage and invest in as the general partner or manager.

Net Income

  • Net Income
    • Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB308.0 million (US$47.7 million), a 2.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2020.
    • Net margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 34.2%, down from 40.4% for the corresponding period in 2020.
    • Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB305.5 million (US$47.3 million), a 2.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2020.
    • Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2021 was 34.0%, down from 40.1% for the corresponding period in 2020.
    • Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADS for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB4.56 (US$0.71) and RMB4.53 (US$0.70), respectively, down from RMB4.86 and RMB4.84 respectively, for the corresponding period in 2020.
  • Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders
    • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB337.0 million (US$52.2 million), a 7.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2020.
    • Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2021 was 37.5%, compared with 42.0% for the corresponding period in 2020.
    • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per diluted ADS for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB5.00 (US$0.77), down from RMB5.06 for the corresponding period in 2020.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had RMB2,686.4 million (US$416.1 million) in cash and cash equivalents, compared with RMB4,904.3 million as of March 31, 2021 and RMB4,170.7 million as of June 30, 2020.

Net cash inflow from the Company's operating activities during the second quarter of 2021 was RMB5.7 million (US$0.9 million), primarily due to cash inflow generated from operating profit and partially offset by annual payment of employee annual bonuses and annual tax filing in the second quarter.

Net cash outflow from the Company's investing activities during the second quarter of 2021 was RMB2,201.5 million (US$341.0 million), primarily due to cash payment for the acquisition of our new headquarter in the second quarter.

Net cash outflow from the Company's financing activities was RMB9.9 million (US$1.5 million) in the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to certain capital divestment and dividend distribution to certain of non-controlling interest shareholders.

2021 FORECAST

The Company estimates that non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the full year 2021 will be in the range of RMB1.2 billion to RMB1.3 billion. This estimate reflects management's current business outlook and is subject to change.

CONFERENCE CALL

Senior management will host a combined English and Chinese language conference call to discuss the Company's second quarter 2021 unaudited financial results and recent business activities.

The conference call may be accessed with the following details:

Conference call details

Date/Time:

 

Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 8:00 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time

Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 8:00 a.m., Hong Kong Time

Dial in details:



- United States Toll Free

+1-888-317-6003

- Mainland China Toll Free

4001-206-115

- Hong Kong Toll Free

800-963-976

- International

+1-412-317-6061

Conference Title:

Noah Holdings 2Q21 Earnings Conference Call

Participant Password:

7553238

A telephone replay will be available starting one hour after the end of the conference call until August 24, 2021 at +1-877-344-7529 (US Toll Free) or +1-412-317-0088 (International Toll). The replay access code is 10159207.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at Noah's investor relations website under the Announcements & Events section at http://ir.noahgroup.com.

DISCUSSION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES 

In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, non-recurring share-based settlement expenses and net of tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be prepared differently from and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

When evaluating the Company's operating performance in the periods presented, management reviewed the foregoing non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders and per diluted ADS and non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders to supplement U.S. GAAP financial data. As such, the Company's management believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its results of operations in a manner consistent with that used by management.  

ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) is a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider in China offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for high net worth investors. In the first half of 2021, Noah distributed RMB52.1 billion (US$8.1 billion) of investment products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB155.9 billion (US$24.1 billion) as of June 30, 2021.

Noah's wealth management business primarily distributes private equity, private secondary, mutual fund and other products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah delivers customized financial solutions to clients through a network of 1,268 relationship managers in 81 cities in mainland China, and serves the international investment needs of its clients through offices in Hong Kong, Taiwan, United States and Singapore. The Company's wealth management business had 397,235 registered clients as of June 30, 2021. As a leading multi-asset manager in China, Gopher Asset Management manages private equity, real estate, public securities, multi-strategy and other investments denominated in RMB and other currencies. The Company also provides other businesses.

For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com.

FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION

In this announcement, the unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2021 ended June 30, 2021 are stated in RMB. This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.4566 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for June 30, 2021 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook for 2021 and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Noah's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Noah may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Noah's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause Noah's actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: its goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the wealth management and asset management market in China and internationally; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of the products it distributes; its expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with key clients; relevant government policies and regulations relating to its industries; its ability to attract and retain qualified employees; its ability to stay abreast of market trends and technological advances; its plans to invest in research and development to enhance its product choices and service offerings; competition in its industries in China and internationally; general economic and business conditions in China; and its ability to effectively protect its intellectual property rights and not to infringe on the intellectual property rights of others. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Noah's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 20-F. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Noah does not undertake any obligation to update any such information, including forward-looking statements, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under the applicable law.

Contacts:

Noah Holdings Limited

Sonia Han, Melo Xi, Ryan Teng

Tel: +86-21-8035-8294

ir@noahgroup.com

-- FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL TABLES FOLLOW --

Noah Holdings Limited 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)



As of



March 31,



June 30, 



June 30, 



2021



2021



2021



RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000

Assets













Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

4,904,316



2,686,422



416,074





Restricted cash

9,995



10,067



1,559





Short-term investments

143,140



96,050



14,876





Accounts receivable, net

444,421



470,265



72,835





Loans receivable, net

407,595



515,194



79,793





Amounts due from related parties

715,396



643,972



99,739





Other current assets 

203,938



239,997



37,171





Total current assets 

6,828,801



4,661,967



722,047



Long-term investments, net

556,166



554,280



85,847



Investment in affiliates

1,268,909



1,258,829



194,968



Property and equipment, net

235,974



2,642,584



409,284



Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

268,395



256,597



39,742



Deferred tax assets

223,783



223,801



34,662



Other non-current assets 

214,807



199,232



30,858

Total Assets

9,596,835



9,797,290



1,517,408

Liabilities and Equity













Current liabilities:















Accrued payroll and welfare expenses 

844,021



491,716



76,157





Income tax payable

244,518



84,675



13,114





Deferred revenues

85,143



96,523



14,950





Contingent liabilities

532,612



460,315



71,294





Other current liabilities

448,127



554,383



85,863



Total current liabilities

2,154,421



1,687,612



261,378



Operating lease liabilities, non-current

180,308



169,167



26,201



Deferred tax liabilities

46,139



241,084



37,339



Other non-current liabilities

844



109,134



16,903



Total Liabilities 

2,381,712



2,206,997



341,821



Equity

7,215,123



7,590,293



1,175,587

Total Liabilities and Equity

9,596,835



9,797,290



1,517,408

 

 

Noah Holdings Limited

Condensed Consolidated Income Statements

(In RMB'000, except for ADS data, per ADS data and percentages)

(unaudited)



Three months ended 



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,



Change



2020



2021



2021





Revenues:

RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000





Revenues from others:















One-time commissions

117,085



195,891



30,340



67.3%

Recurring service fees

152,253



218,988



33,917



43.8%

Performance-based income

57,206



46,468



7,197



(18.8%)

Other service fees

56,197



32,283



5,000



(42.6%)

Total revenues from others

382,741



493,630



76,454



29.0%

Revenues from funds Gopher

      manages:















One-time commissions

10,431



52,377



8,112



402.1%

Recurring service fees

324,174



282,333



43,728



(12.9%)

Performance-based income

33,766



76,101



11,787



125.4%

Total revenues from funds Gopher

     manages

368,371



410,811



63,627



11.5%

Total revenues

751,112



904,441



140,081



20.4%

Less: VAT related surcharges 

(3,674)



(5,052)



(782)



37.5%

Net revenues

747,438



899,389



139,299



20.3%

Operating costs and expenses:















Compensation and benefits















Relationship managers

(113,044)



(153,275)



(23,739)



35.6%

Others

(217,805)



(242,507)



(37,560)



11.3%

Total compensation and benefits

(330,849)



(395,782)



(61,299)



19.6%

Selling expenses

(62,622)



(99,463)



(15,405)



58.8%

General and administrative expenses

(68,502)



(77,892)



(12,064)



13.7%

Provision for credit losses

(1,897)



(2,112)



(327)



11.3%

Other operating expenses 

(20,715)



(28,082)



(4,349)



35.6%

Government grants 

56,651



39,300



6,087



(30.6%)

Total operating costs and expenses 

(427,934)



(564,031)



(87,357)



31.8%

Income from operations 

319,504



335,358



51,942



5.0%

Other income:















Interest income 

10,530



18,212



2,821



73.0%

Investment income 

4,711



3,487



540



(26.0%)

Settlement expenses

-



(19,190)



(2,972)



N.A.

Other income (expenses) 

4,298



(14,617)



(2,264)



N.A.

Total other income (expenses)

19,539



(12,108)



(1,875)



N.A.

Income before taxes and income from

     equity in affiliates

339,043



323,250



50,067



(4.7%)

Income tax expense

(77,810)



(68,720)



(10,643)



(11.7%)

Income from equity in affiliates

40,693



53,420



8,274



31.3%

Net income

301,926



307,950



47,698



2.0%

Less: net income attributable to non-

     controlling interests

2,285



2,424



375



6.1%

Net income attributable to Noah

      shareholders 

299,641



305,526



47,323



2.0%

















Income per ADS, basic

4.86



4.56



0.71



(6.2%)

Income per ADS, diluted

4.84



4.53



0.70



(6.4%)

 

Margin analysis:















Operating margin

42.7%



37.3%



37.3%





Net margin

40.4%



34.2%



34.2%





 

Weighted average ADS equivalent[1]:















Basic

61,661,522



66,993,114



66,993,114





Diluted

61,921,913



67,449,200



67,449,200





ADS equivalent outstanding at end of

period

61,698,055



60,080,070



60,080,070







[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents two ADSs.

 

 

Noah Holdings Limited

Condensed Consolidated Income Statements

(In RMB'000, except for USD data, per ADS data and percentages)

(unaudited)



Six months ended 



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,



Change



2020



2021



2021





Revenues:

RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000





Revenues from others:















One-time commissions

324,270



474,595



73,505



46.4%

Recurring service fees

300,710



439,501



68,070



46.2%

Performance-based income

71,824



322,992



50,025



349.7%

Other service fees

122,805



55,996



8,673



(54.4%)

Total revenues from others

819,609



1,293,084



200,273



57.8%

Revenues from funds Gopher

      manages:















One-time commissions

15,180



98,523



15,259



549.0%

Recurring service fees

627,624



539,030



83,485



(14.1%)

Performance-based income

38,941



204,657



31,697



425.6%

Total revenues from funds

      Gopher manages

681,745



842,210



130,441



23.5%

Total revenues

1,501,354



2,135,294



330,714



42.2%

Less: VAT related surcharges 

(7,799)



(11,169)



(1,730)



43.2%

Net revenues

1,493,555



2,124,125



328,984



42.2%

Operating costs and expenses:















Compensation and benefits















Relationship managers

(283,096)



(360,147)



(55,780)



27.2%

Others

(412,592)



(617,760)



(95,679)



49.7%

Total compensation and

     benefits

(695,688)



(977,907)



(151,459)



40.6%

Selling expenses

(107,162)



(182,918)



(28,330)



70.7%

General and administrative

     expenses 

(132,187)



(158,177)



(24,498)



19.7%

Provision for credit losses

(4,706)



(5,519)



(855)



17.3%

Other operating expenses 

(53,332)



(55,170)



(8,545)



3.4%

Government grants 

75,286



93,314



14,452



23.9%

Total operating costs and

     expenses 

(917,789)



(1,286,377)



(199,235)



40.2%

Income from operations 

575,766



837,748



129,749



45.5%

Other income:















Interest income 

32,700



41,139



6,372



25.8%

Investment income 

22,277



37,848



5,862



69.9%

Settlement expenses

-



(19,190)



(2,972)



N.A.

Other income (expense)

5,156



(15,103)



(2,339)



N.A.

Total other income

60,133



44,694



6,923



(25.7%)

Income before taxes and

     income from equity in affiliates

635,899



882,442



136,672



38.8%

Income tax expense

(146,086)



(198,566)



(30,754)



35.9%

Income from equity in affiliates

55,769



76,933



11,915



37.9%

Net income

545,582



760,809



117,833



39.4%

Less: net income attributable to

     non-controlling interests

2,916



1,190



184



(59.2%)

Net income attributable to

     Noah shareholders 

542,666



759,619



117,649



40.0%

















Income per ADS, basic

8.80



11.33



1.75



28.8%

Income per ADS, diluted

8.76



11.25



1.74



28.4%

 

Margin analysis:















Operating margin

38.6%



39.4%



39.4%





Net margin

36.5%



35.8%



35.8%





 

Weighted average ADS

     equivalent[1]:















Basic

61,640,688



67,042,174



67,042,174





Diluted

61,949,755



67,497,514



67,497,514





ADS equivalent outstanding at

     end of period

61,698,055



 

60,080,070



 

60,080,070







[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents two ADSs.

 

 

Noah Holdings Limited 

Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements 

(unaudited)



Three months ended 







June 30,



June 30,



June 30,



Change



2020



2021



2021







RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000





Net income

301,926



307,950



47,698



2.0%

Other comprehensive income, net of tax:















Foreign currency translation adjustments

(7,160)



(22,809)



(3,533)



218.6%

Fair value fluctuation of available for sale

     Investment (after tax)

775



134



21



(82.7%)

Comprehensive income

295,541



285,275



44,186



(3.5%)

Less: Comprehensive income attributable

to non-controlling interests

2,326



2,411



373



3.7%

Comprehensive income attributable to

     Noah shareholders

293,215



282,864



43,813



(3.5%)





Noah Holdings Limited

Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements

(unaudited)



Six months ended 







June 30,



June 30,



June 30,



Change



2020



2021



2021







RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000





Net income

545,582



760,809



117,833



39.4%

Other comprehensive income, net of tax:















Foreign currency translation adjustments

30,159



(14,400)



(2,230)



N.A.

Fair value fluctuation of available for sale

     Investment (after tax)

771



134



21



(82.6%)

Comprehensive income

576,512



746,543



115,624



29.5%

Less: Comprehensive income attributable

to non-controlling interests

2,952



1,210



187



(59.0%)

Comprehensive income attributable to

     Noah shareholders

573,560



745,333



115,437



29.9%

 

 

Noah Holdings Limited

Supplemental Information 

(unaudited) 



As of 







June 30, 

2020



June 30, 

2021



Change













Number of registered clients 

332,157



397,235



19.6%

Number of relationship managers 

1,196



1,268



6.0%

Number of cities in mainland China under coverage 

78



81



3.8%















Three months ended 







June 30,

2020



June 30, 

2021



Change



(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and

percentages)

Number of active clients

3,367



4,676



38.9%

Number of active clients including mutual fund clients

14,703



20,290



38.0%

Transaction value: 











Private equity products 

2,551



6,472



153.7%

Private secondary products

7,162



7,708



7.6%

Mutual fund products 

10,809



9,375



(13.3%)

Other products

921



1,446



57.0%

Total transaction value

21,443



25,001



16.6%

 

 

Noah Holdings Limited 

Segment Condensed Income Statements 

(unaudited) 



















Three months ended June 30, 2021



Wealth 



Asset 











Management



Management



Other







Business



Business



Businesses



Total



RMB'000



RMB'000



RMB'000



RMB'000

















Revenues:















     Revenues from others















     One-time commissions

195,891



-



-



195,891

     Recurring service fees

218,988



-



-



218,988

     Performance-based income

46,468



-



-



46,468

     Other service fees

14,665



-



17,618



32,283

     Total revenues from others

476,012



-



17,618



493,630

Revenues from funds Gopher

       manages















One-time commissions

20,705



31,672



-



52,377

Recurring service fees

123,031



159,302



-



282,333

Performance-based income

9,507



66,594



-



76,101

Total revenues from funds

       Gopher manages

153,243



257,568



-



410,811

Total revenues

629,255



257,568



17,618



904,441

Less: VAT related surcharges 

(3,665)



(1,299)



(88)



(5,052)

Net revenues

625,590



256,269



17,530



899,389

Operating costs and expenses:















     Compensation and benefits















         Relationship managers

(149,874)



(3,401)



-



(153,275)

         Others

(154,463)



(74,017)



(14,027)



(242,507)

         Total compensation and

            benefits

(304,337)



(77,418)



(14,027)



(395,782)

         Selling expenses

(82,726)



(10,496)



(6,241)



(99,463)

         General and administrative

            expenses 

(54,091)



(16,676)



(7,125)



(77,892)

         Provision for credit losses

-



-



(2,112)



(2,112)

         Other operating expenses

(12,758)



(1,424)



(13,900)



(28,082)

         Government grants 

4,997



22,579



11,724



39,300

Total operating costs and

           expenses 

(448,915)



(83,435)



(31,681)



 

(564,031)

Income (loss) from operations

176,675



172,834



(14,151)



335,358

 

 

Noah Holdings Limited

Segment Condensed Income Statements

 (unaudited)

         Three months ended June 30, 2020



Wealth

Management

 Business



Asset

Management

Business



Other

Businesses



Total



RMB'000



RMB'000



RMB'000



RMB'000

















Revenues:















Revenues from others















One-time commissions

116,719



366



-



117,085

Recurring service fees

151,607



646



-



152,253

Performance-based income

57,206



-



-



57,206

Other service fees

32,163



627



23,407



56,197

Total revenues from others

357,695



1,639



23,407



382,741

Revenues from funds Gopher manages















One-time commissions

9,860



571



-



10,431

Recurring service fees

160,202



163,972



-



324,174

Performance-based income

17,613



16,153



-



33,766

Total revenues from funds Gopher

        manages 

187,675



180,696



-



368,371

Total revenues

545,370



182,335



23,407



751,112

Less: VAT related surcharges

(2,560)



(693)



(421)



(3,674)

Net revenues

542,810



181,642



22,986



747,438

Operating costs and expenses:















Compensation and benefits















Relationship managers

(113,044)



-



-



(113,044)

Others

(129,238)



(70,395)



(18,172)



(217,805)

Total compensation and benefits

(242,282)



(70,395)



(18,172)



(330,849)

Selling expenses

(49,302)



(8,407)



(4,913)



(62,622)

General and administrative

   expenses

(51,735)



(12,994)



(3,773)



(68,502)

Provision for credit losses

-



-



(1,897)



(1,897)

Other operating expenses

(17,796)



(1,614)



(1,305)



(20,715)

Government grants

14,868



12,549



29,234



56,651

Total operating costs and expenses

(346,247)



(80,861)



(826)



(427,934)

Income from operations

196,563



100,781



22,160



319,504

 

 

Noah Holdings Limited

Supplement Revenue Information by Geography

(unaudited)





Three months ended June 30, 2021



Wealth 

Management

Business



Asset 

Management

Business



Other

Businesses



Total



RMB'000



RMB'000



RMB'000



RMB'000

















Revenues:















Mainland China

450,226



209,183



17,618



677,027

Hong Kong

143,309



38,942



-



182,251

Others

35,720



9,443



-



45,163

Total revenues

629,255



257,568



17,618



904,441











Three months ended June 30, 2020



Wealth 

Management

Business



Asset 

Management

Business



Other

Businesses



Total



RMB'000



RMB'000



RMB'000



RMB'000

















Revenues:















Mainland China

392,284



150,489



23,407



566,180

Hong Kong

121,176



28,052



-



149,228

Others

31,910



3,794



-



35,704

Total revenues

545,370



182,335



23,407



751,112

 

 

Noah Holdings Limited

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results 

(In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages) 

(unaudited) 





Three months ended 









June 30, 



June 30, 



Change 





2020



2021









RMB'000



RMB'000





















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders

299,641



305,526



2.0%



Adjustment for share-based compensation

18,106



16,034



(11.4%)



Add: settlement expense

-



19,190



N.A.



Less: tax effect of adjustments

4,193



3,720



(11.3%)



Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders

     (non-GAAP)

313,554



337,030



7.5%

















Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders

40.1%



34.0%







Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders

42.0%



37.5%





















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS,

     diluted

4.84



4.53



(6.4%)



Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders

     per ADS, diluted

5.06



5.00



(1.2%)







Noah Holdings Limited

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results 

(In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages) 

(unaudited) 





Six months ended 









June 30, 



June 30, 



Change 





2020



2021









RMB'000



RMB'000





















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders

542,666



759,619



40.0%



Adjustment for share-based compensation

36,397



26,178



(28.1%)



Add: settlement expense

-



19,190



N.A.



Less: tax effect of adjustments

8,428



6,074



(27.9%)



Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders

     (non-GAAP)

570,635



798,913



40.0%

















Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders

36.3%



35.8%







Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders

38.2%



37.6%





















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS,

     diluted

8.76



11.25



28.4%



Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders

     per ADS, diluted

9.21



11.84



28.6%



 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/noah-holdings-limited-announces-unaudited-financial-results-for-the-second-quarter-of-2021-301356627.html

SOURCE Noah Holdings Limited

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.