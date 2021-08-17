SHANGHAI, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH), a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider in China offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for high net worth investors, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2021.
SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Net revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB899.4 million (US$139.3 million), a 20.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2020 due to increased one-time commissions as well as recurring service fees.
(RMB millions,
except percentages)
Q2 2020
Q2 2021
YoY Change
Wealth management
542.8
625.6
15.3%
Asset management
181.6
256.3
41.1%
Other businesses
23.0
17.5
(23.9%)
Total net revenues
747.4
899.4
20.3%
- Income from operations for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB335.4 million (US$51.9 million), a 5.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2020.
(RMB millions,
except percentages)
Q2 2020
Q2 2021
YoY Change
Wealth management
196.6
176.7
(10.1%)
Asset management
100.8
172.8
71.4%
Other businesses
22.1
(14.1)
N.A.
Total income from operations
319.5
335.4
5.0%
- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB305.5 million (US$47.3 million), a 2.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2020.
- Non-GAAP[1] net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB337.0 million (US$52.2 million), a 7.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2020.
[1] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, non-recurring share-based settlement expenses and net of relevant tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.
SECOND QUARTER 2021 OPERATIONAL UPDATES
Wealth Management Business
We offer investment products and provide value-added services to high net worth investors in China and overseas for our wealth management business. Noah primarily distributes private equity, private secondary, mutual funds and other products denominated in RMB and other currencies.
- Total number of registered clients as of June 30, 2021 was 397,235, a 19.6% increase from June 30, 2020, and a 3.4% increase from March 31, 2021.
- Total number of active clients[2] which excluded mutual fund-only clients during the second quarter of 2021 was 4,676, a 38.9% increase from the second quarter of 2020, and a 25.8% decrease from the first quarter of 2021. Counting in mutual fund-only clients, the total number of clients who transacted with us during the second quarter of 2021 was 20,290, a 38.0% increase from the second quarter of 2020, and a 27.1% decrease from the first quarter of 2021.
- Aggregate value of investment products distributed during the second quarter of 2021 was RMB25.0 billion (US$3.9 billion), a 16.6% increase from the second quarter of 2020.
[2] "Active clients" for a given period refers to registered high net worth investors who purchase investment products distributed or provided by Noah during that given period, excluding clients who transacted only on our online mutual fund platform.
Three months ended June 30,
2020
2021
Product type
(RMB in billions, except percentages)
Private equity products
2.5
11.9%
6.5
25.9%
Private secondary products[3]
7.2
33.4%
7.7
30.8%
Mutual fund products
10.8
50.4%
9.4
37.5%
Other products[4]
0.9
4.3%
1.4
5.8%
All products
21.4
100.0%
25.0
100.0%
[3] "Private secondary products" refers to privately raised investment products that invest in publicly traded securities, and
[4] "Other products" refers to other investment products, which includes insurance products, multi-strategies products and
- Coverage network in mainland China covers 81 cities as of June 30, 2021, compared with 78 cities as of June 30, 2020 and 82 cities as of March 31, 2021.
- Number of relationship managers was 1,268 as of June 30, 2021, a 6.0% increase from June 30, 2020, and a 1.8% increase from March 31, 2021. The turnover rate of core "elite" relationship managers was 1.7%, compared with 1.4% as of June 30, 2020.
Asset Management Business
Our asset management business is conducted through Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Gopher Asset Management"), a leading multi-asset manager in China with overseas offices in Hong Kong and the United States. Gopher Asset Management develops and manages assets ranging from private equity, real estate, public securities to multi-strategy investments denominated in RMB and other currencies.
- Total assets under management as of June 30, 2021 were RMB155.9 billion (US$24.1 billion), a 1.2% increase from March 31, 2021 and a 2.2% decrease from June 30, 2020.
Investment type
As of
As of
(RMB billions, except percentages)
Private equity
121.9
79.1%
5.8
-
127.7
81.9%
Public securities[5]
10.5
6.8%
1.5
0.9
11.1
7.1%
Real estate
10.7
7.0%
-
0.5
10.2
6.6%
Multi-strategies
5.9
3.8%
0.1
0.5
5.5
3.5%
Others
5.1
3.3%
-
3.7
1.4
0.9%
All Investments
154.1
100.0%
7.4
5.6
155.9
100.0%
[5] The asset distribution/redemption of public securities also includes market appreciation or depreciation.
Other Businesses
Since the fourth quarter of 2020, our other businesses segment has been transitioning to "Noah Digital Intelligence", aiming to diversify distribution channels beyond our wealth management, and to provide more comprehensive services and investment products.
Ms. Jingbo Wang, co-founder and CEO of Noah, said, "It has been two years since we started the paradigm transformation in the third quarter of 2019. We are happy to report continued strong growth year-over-year in diamond and black card client numbers and all major revenue streams in the second quarter of 2021. Our net revenues grew 20.3% year-on-year to RMB899.4 million, and non-GAAP net income grew 7.5% year-on-year to RMB337.0 million in this quarter, supported by that fact that one-time commissions, recurring service fees and performance-based income were up 94.7%, 5.2% and 34.7% year-on-year respectively. A significant milestone we achieved in this quarter is that we have completed the redemption and distribution of all single counter-party private credit products, except for partial Camsing and Huishan products. Another encouraging signal is that the number of black card clients increased by 11.3% to 1,104 as of June 30, 2021, indicating the fastest growth of our ultra-high-net-worth clients since the transformation. In addition, by strategically investing in iCapital Network, we hope to continue improving our competitiveness overseas."
SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Net Revenues
Net revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB899.4 million (US$139.3 million), a 20.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2020, primarily driven by increased one-time commissions as well as recurring service fees, partially offset by decreased other service fees.
- Wealth Management Business
- Net revenues from one-time commissions for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB215.3 million (US$33.4 million), a 70.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2020, primarily due to increased transaction value as well as the distribution of higher one-time commission rates products.
- Net revenues from recurring service fees for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB340.0 million (US$52.7 million), a 9.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2020, mainly due to cumulative effect of investment products with recurring service fees previously distributed.
- Net revenues from performance-based income for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB55.6 million (US$8.6 million), a 25.3% decrease from the corresponding period of 2020, primarily due to less performance-based income from public securities products.
- Net revenues from other service fees for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB14.6 million (US$2.3 million), a 54.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2020, primarily due to less value-added services Noah offers to its high net worth clients during the COVID-19 epidemic.
- Asset Management Business
- Net revenues from recurring service fees for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB158.5 million (US$24.5 million), a 3.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2020.
- Net revenues from performance-based income for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB66.3 million (US$10.3 million), a 311.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2020, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income from real estate products and offshore private equity products.
- Other Businesses
- Net revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB17.5 million (US$2.7 million), a 23.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to reduced loan origination since the second half of 2020 as well as the ongoing impact of COVID-19.
Operating Costs and Expenses
Operating costs and expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB564.0 million (US$87.4 million), a 31.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2020. Operating costs and expenses primarily consisted of compensation and benefits of RMB395.8 million (US$61.3 million), selling expenses of RMB99.5 million (US$15.4 million), general and administrative expenses of RMB77.9 million (US$12.1 million), provision of credit losses of RMB2.1 million (US$0.3 million) and other operating expenses of RMB28.1 million (US$4.3 million).
- Operating costs and expenses for the wealth management business for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB448.9 million (US$69.5 million), a 29.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2020, primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits in line with increased transaction value and selling expenses.
- Operating costs and expenses for the asset management business for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB83.4 million (US$12.9 million), a 3.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2020, primarily due to increased compensation and benefits as well as expenses and offset by more government grants received.
- Operating costs and expenses for other businesses for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB31.7 million (US$4.9 million), compared with RMB0.8 million from the corresponding period in 2020, primarily due to increased depreciation expenses for our newly purchased headquarter buildings as well as less government grants received compared with corresponding period in 2020.
Operating Margin
Operating margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 37.3%, decreased from 42.7% for the corresponding period in 2020.
- Operating margin for the wealth management business for the second quarter of 2021 was 28.2%, compared with 36.2% for the corresponding period in 2020, due to less expenses incurred in the first half year of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as private equity products distribution business transferred to asset management business.
- Operating margin for the asset management business for the second quarter of 2021 was 67.4%, compared with 55.5% for the corresponding period in 2020, due to revenue recognition of private equity products transferred from wealth management business to asset management business since the fourth quarter of 2020 as well as more performance-based income in this quarter.
- Loss from operation for other businesses for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB14.1 million (US$2.2 million), compared with an operating income of RMB22.1 million for the corresponding period in 2020.
Investment Income
Investment income for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB3.5 million (US$0.5 million), compared with RMB4.7 million for the corresponding period in 2020.
Income Tax Expenses
Income tax expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB68.7 million (US$10.6 million), an 11.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2020, primarily due to less taxable income.
Income from Equity in Affiliates
Income from equity in affiliates for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB53.4 million (US$8.3 million), a 31.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2020, primarily due to the increase of net income of the funds of funds we manage and invest in as the general partner or manager.
Net Income
- Net Income
- Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB308.0 million (US$47.7 million), a 2.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2020.
- Net margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 34.2%, down from 40.4% for the corresponding period in 2020.
- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB305.5 million (US$47.3 million), a 2.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2020.
- Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2021 was 34.0%, down from 40.1% for the corresponding period in 2020.
- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADS for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB4.56 (US$0.71) and RMB4.53 (US$0.70), respectively, down from RMB4.86 and RMB4.84 respectively, for the corresponding period in 2020.
- Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB337.0 million (US$52.2 million), a 7.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2020.
- Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2021 was 37.5%, compared with 42.0% for the corresponding period in 2020.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per diluted ADS for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB5.00 (US$0.77), down from RMB5.06 for the corresponding period in 2020.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of June 30, 2021, the Company had RMB2,686.4 million (US$416.1 million) in cash and cash equivalents, compared with RMB4,904.3 million as of March 31, 2021 and RMB4,170.7 million as of June 30, 2020.
Net cash inflow from the Company's operating activities during the second quarter of 2021 was RMB5.7 million (US$0.9 million), primarily due to cash inflow generated from operating profit and partially offset by annual payment of employee annual bonuses and annual tax filing in the second quarter.
Net cash outflow from the Company's investing activities during the second quarter of 2021 was RMB2,201.5 million (US$341.0 million), primarily due to cash payment for the acquisition of our new headquarter in the second quarter.
Net cash outflow from the Company's financing activities was RMB9.9 million (US$1.5 million) in the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to certain capital divestment and dividend distribution to certain of non-controlling interest shareholders.
2021 FORECAST
The Company estimates that non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the full year 2021 will be in the range of RMB1.2 billion to RMB1.3 billion. This estimate reflects management's current business outlook and is subject to change.
CONFERENCE CALL
Senior management will host a combined English and Chinese language conference call to discuss the Company's second quarter 2021 unaudited financial results and recent business activities.
The conference call may be accessed with the following details:
Conference call details
Date/Time:
Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 8:00 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time
Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 8:00 a.m., Hong Kong Time
Dial in details:
- United States Toll Free
+1-888-317-6003
- Mainland China Toll Free
4001-206-115
- Hong Kong Toll Free
800-963-976
- International
+1-412-317-6061
Conference Title:
Noah Holdings 2Q21 Earnings Conference Call
Participant Password:
7553238
A telephone replay will be available starting one hour after the end of the conference call until August 24, 2021 at +1-877-344-7529 (US Toll Free) or +1-412-317-0088 (International Toll). The replay access code is 10159207.
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at Noah's investor relations website under the Announcements & Events section at http://ir.noahgroup.com.
DISCUSSION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, non-recurring share-based settlement expenses and net of tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.
The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be prepared differently from and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
When evaluating the Company's operating performance in the periods presented, management reviewed the foregoing non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders and per diluted ADS and non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders to supplement U.S. GAAP financial data. As such, the Company's management believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its results of operations in a manner consistent with that used by management.
ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED
Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) is a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider in China offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for high net worth investors. In the first half of 2021, Noah distributed RMB52.1 billion (US$8.1 billion) of investment products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB155.9 billion (US$24.1 billion) as of June 30, 2021.
Noah's wealth management business primarily distributes private equity, private secondary, mutual fund and other products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah delivers customized financial solutions to clients through a network of 1,268 relationship managers in 81 cities in mainland China, and serves the international investment needs of its clients through offices in Hong Kong, Taiwan, United States and Singapore. The Company's wealth management business had 397,235 registered clients as of June 30, 2021. As a leading multi-asset manager in China, Gopher Asset Management manages private equity, real estate, public securities, multi-strategy and other investments denominated in RMB and other currencies. The Company also provides other businesses.
For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com.
FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION
In this announcement, the unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2021 ended June 30, 2021 are stated in RMB. This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.4566 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for June 30, 2021 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook for 2021 and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Noah's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Noah may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Noah's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause Noah's actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: its goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the wealth management and asset management market in China and internationally; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of the products it distributes; its expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with key clients; relevant government policies and regulations relating to its industries; its ability to attract and retain qualified employees; its ability to stay abreast of market trends and technological advances; its plans to invest in research and development to enhance its product choices and service offerings; competition in its industries in China and internationally; general economic and business conditions in China; and its ability to effectively protect its intellectual property rights and not to infringe on the intellectual property rights of others. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Noah's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 20-F. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Noah does not undertake any obligation to update any such information, including forward-looking statements, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under the applicable law.
Contacts:
Noah Holdings Limited
Sonia Han, Melo Xi, Ryan Teng
Tel: +86-21-8035-8294
-- FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL TABLES FOLLOW --
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
As of
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2021
2021
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
4,904,316
2,686,422
416,074
Restricted cash
9,995
10,067
1,559
Short-term investments
143,140
96,050
14,876
Accounts receivable, net
444,421
470,265
72,835
Loans receivable, net
407,595
515,194
79,793
Amounts due from related parties
715,396
643,972
99,739
Other current assets
203,938
239,997
37,171
Total current assets
6,828,801
4,661,967
722,047
Long-term investments, net
556,166
554,280
85,847
Investment in affiliates
1,268,909
1,258,829
194,968
Property and equipment, net
235,974
2,642,584
409,284
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
268,395
256,597
39,742
Deferred tax assets
223,783
223,801
34,662
Other non-current assets
214,807
199,232
30,858
Total Assets
9,596,835
9,797,290
1,517,408
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Accrued payroll and welfare expenses
844,021
491,716
76,157
Income tax payable
244,518
84,675
13,114
Deferred revenues
85,143
96,523
14,950
Contingent liabilities
532,612
460,315
71,294
Other current liabilities
448,127
554,383
85,863
Total current liabilities
2,154,421
1,687,612
261,378
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
180,308
169,167
26,201
Deferred tax liabilities
46,139
241,084
37,339
Other non-current liabilities
844
109,134
16,903
Total Liabilities
2,381,712
2,206,997
341,821
Equity
7,215,123
7,590,293
1,175,587
Total Liabilities and Equity
9,596,835
9,797,290
1,517,408
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
(In RMB'000, except for ADS data, per ADS data and percentages)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Change
2020
2021
2021
Revenues:
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Revenues from others:
One-time commissions
117,085
195,891
30,340
67.3%
Recurring service fees
152,253
218,988
33,917
43.8%
Performance-based income
57,206
46,468
7,197
(18.8%)
Other service fees
56,197
32,283
5,000
(42.6%)
Total revenues from others
382,741
493,630
76,454
29.0%
Revenues from funds Gopher
One-time commissions
10,431
52,377
8,112
402.1%
Recurring service fees
324,174
282,333
43,728
(12.9%)
Performance-based income
33,766
76,101
11,787
125.4%
Total revenues from funds Gopher
368,371
410,811
63,627
11.5%
Total revenues
751,112
904,441
140,081
20.4%
Less: VAT related surcharges
(3,674)
(5,052)
(782)
37.5%
Net revenues
747,438
899,389
139,299
20.3%
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship managers
(113,044)
(153,275)
(23,739)
35.6%
Others
(217,805)
(242,507)
(37,560)
11.3%
Total compensation and benefits
(330,849)
(395,782)
(61,299)
19.6%
Selling expenses
(62,622)
(99,463)
(15,405)
58.8%
General and administrative expenses
(68,502)
(77,892)
(12,064)
13.7%
Provision for credit losses
(1,897)
(2,112)
(327)
11.3%
Other operating expenses
(20,715)
(28,082)
(4,349)
35.6%
Government grants
56,651
39,300
6,087
(30.6%)
Total operating costs and expenses
(427,934)
(564,031)
(87,357)
31.8%
Income from operations
319,504
335,358
51,942
5.0%
Other income:
Interest income
10,530
18,212
2,821
73.0%
Investment income
4,711
3,487
540
(26.0%)
Settlement expenses
-
(19,190)
(2,972)
N.A.
Other income (expenses)
4,298
(14,617)
(2,264)
N.A.
Total other income (expenses)
19,539
(12,108)
(1,875)
N.A.
Income before taxes and income from
339,043
323,250
50,067
(4.7%)
Income tax expense
(77,810)
(68,720)
(10,643)
(11.7%)
Income from equity in affiliates
40,693
53,420
8,274
31.3%
Net income
301,926
307,950
47,698
2.0%
Less: net income attributable to non-
2,285
2,424
375
6.1%
Net income attributable to Noah
299,641
305,526
47,323
2.0%
Income per ADS, basic
4.86
4.56
0.71
(6.2%)
Income per ADS, diluted
4.84
4.53
0.70
(6.4%)
Margin analysis:
Operating margin
42.7%
37.3%
37.3%
Net margin
40.4%
34.2%
34.2%
Weighted average ADS equivalent[1]:
Basic
61,661,522
66,993,114
66,993,114
Diluted
61,921,913
67,449,200
67,449,200
ADS equivalent outstanding at end of
61,698,055
60,080,070
60,080,070
[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents two ADSs.
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
(In RMB'000, except for USD data, per ADS data and percentages)
(unaudited)
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Change
2020
2021
2021
Revenues:
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Revenues from others:
One-time commissions
324,270
474,595
73,505
46.4%
Recurring service fees
300,710
439,501
68,070
46.2%
Performance-based income
71,824
322,992
50,025
349.7%
Other service fees
122,805
55,996
8,673
(54.4%)
Total revenues from others
819,609
1,293,084
200,273
57.8%
Revenues from funds Gopher
One-time commissions
15,180
98,523
15,259
549.0%
Recurring service fees
627,624
539,030
83,485
(14.1%)
Performance-based income
38,941
204,657
31,697
425.6%
Total revenues from funds
681,745
842,210
130,441
23.5%
Total revenues
1,501,354
2,135,294
330,714
42.2%
Less: VAT related surcharges
(7,799)
(11,169)
(1,730)
43.2%
Net revenues
1,493,555
2,124,125
328,984
42.2%
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship managers
(283,096)
(360,147)
(55,780)
27.2%
Others
(412,592)
(617,760)
(95,679)
49.7%
Total compensation and
(695,688)
(977,907)
(151,459)
40.6%
Selling expenses
(107,162)
(182,918)
(28,330)
70.7%
General and administrative
(132,187)
(158,177)
(24,498)
19.7%
Provision for credit losses
(4,706)
(5,519)
(855)
17.3%
Other operating expenses
(53,332)
(55,170)
(8,545)
3.4%
Government grants
75,286
93,314
14,452
23.9%
Total operating costs and
(917,789)
(1,286,377)
(199,235)
40.2%
Income from operations
575,766
837,748
129,749
45.5%
Other income:
Interest income
32,700
41,139
6,372
25.8%
Investment income
22,277
37,848
5,862
69.9%
Settlement expenses
-
(19,190)
(2,972)
N.A.
Other income (expense)
5,156
(15,103)
(2,339)
N.A.
Total other income
60,133
44,694
6,923
(25.7%)
Income before taxes and
635,899
882,442
136,672
38.8%
Income tax expense
(146,086)
(198,566)
(30,754)
35.9%
Income from equity in affiliates
55,769
76,933
11,915
37.9%
Net income
545,582
760,809
117,833
39.4%
Less: net income attributable to
2,916
1,190
184
(59.2%)
Net income attributable to
542,666
759,619
117,649
40.0%
Income per ADS, basic
8.80
11.33
1.75
28.8%
Income per ADS, diluted
8.76
11.25
1.74
28.4%
Margin analysis:
Operating margin
38.6%
39.4%
39.4%
Net margin
36.5%
35.8%
35.8%
Weighted average ADS
Basic
61,640,688
67,042,174
67,042,174
Diluted
61,949,755
67,497,514
67,497,514
ADS equivalent outstanding at
61,698,055
60,080,070
60,080,070
[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents two ADSs.
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements
(unaudited)
Three months ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Change
2020
2021
2021
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Net income
301,926
307,950
47,698
2.0%
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(7,160)
(22,809)
(3,533)
218.6%
Fair value fluctuation of available for sale
775
134
21
(82.7%)
Comprehensive income
295,541
285,275
44,186
(3.5%)
Less: Comprehensive income attributable
2,326
2,411
373
3.7%
Comprehensive income attributable to
293,215
282,864
43,813
(3.5%)
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements
(unaudited)
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Change
2020
2021
2021
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Net income
545,582
760,809
117,833
39.4%
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
30,159
(14,400)
(2,230)
N.A.
Fair value fluctuation of available for sale
771
134
21
(82.6%)
Comprehensive income
576,512
746,543
115,624
29.5%
Less: Comprehensive income attributable
2,952
1,210
187
(59.0%)
Comprehensive income attributable to
573,560
745,333
115,437
29.9%
Noah Holdings Limited
Supplemental Information
(unaudited)
As of
June 30,
June 30,
Change
Number of registered clients
332,157
397,235
19.6%
Number of relationship managers
1,196
1,268
6.0%
Number of cities in mainland China under coverage
78
81
3.8%
Three months ended
June 30,
June 30,
Change
(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and
Number of active clients
3,367
4,676
38.9%
Number of active clients including mutual fund clients
14,703
20,290
38.0%
Transaction value:
Private equity products
2,551
6,472
153.7%
Private secondary products
7,162
7,708
7.6%
Mutual fund products
10,809
9,375
(13.3%)
Other products
921
1,446
57.0%
Total transaction value
21,443
25,001
16.6%
Noah Holdings Limited
Segment Condensed Income Statements
(unaudited)
Three months ended June 30, 2021
Wealth
Asset
Management
Management
Other
Business
Business
Businesses
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others
One-time commissions
195,891
-
-
195,891
Recurring service fees
218,988
-
-
218,988
Performance-based income
46,468
-
-
46,468
Other service fees
14,665
-
17,618
32,283
Total revenues from others
476,012
-
17,618
493,630
Revenues from funds Gopher
One-time commissions
20,705
31,672
-
52,377
Recurring service fees
123,031
159,302
-
282,333
Performance-based income
9,507
66,594
-
76,101
Total revenues from funds
153,243
257,568
-
410,811
Total revenues
629,255
257,568
17,618
904,441
Less: VAT related surcharges
(3,665)
(1,299)
(88)
(5,052)
Net revenues
625,590
256,269
17,530
899,389
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship managers
(149,874)
(3,401)
-
(153,275)
Others
(154,463)
(74,017)
(14,027)
(242,507)
Total compensation and
(304,337)
(77,418)
(14,027)
(395,782)
Selling expenses
(82,726)
(10,496)
(6,241)
(99,463)
General and administrative
(54,091)
(16,676)
(7,125)
(77,892)
Provision for credit losses
-
-
(2,112)
(2,112)
Other operating expenses
(12,758)
(1,424)
(13,900)
(28,082)
Government grants
4,997
22,579
11,724
39,300
Total operating costs and
(448,915)
(83,435)
(31,681)
(564,031)
Income (loss) from operations
176,675
172,834
(14,151)
335,358
Noah Holdings Limited
Segment Condensed Income Statements
(unaudited)
Three months ended June 30, 2020
Wealth
Business
Asset
Business
Other
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others
One-time commissions
116,719
366
-
117,085
Recurring service fees
151,607
646
-
152,253
Performance-based income
57,206
-
-
57,206
Other service fees
32,163
627
23,407
56,197
Total revenues from others
357,695
1,639
23,407
382,741
Revenues from funds Gopher manages
One-time commissions
9,860
571
-
10,431
Recurring service fees
160,202
163,972
-
324,174
Performance-based income
17,613
16,153
-
33,766
Total revenues from funds Gopher
187,675
180,696
-
368,371
Total revenues
545,370
182,335
23,407
751,112
Less: VAT related surcharges
(2,560)
(693)
(421)
(3,674)
Net revenues
542,810
181,642
22,986
747,438
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship managers
(113,044)
-
-
(113,044)
Others
(129,238)
(70,395)
(18,172)
(217,805)
Total compensation and benefits
(242,282)
(70,395)
(18,172)
(330,849)
Selling expenses
(49,302)
(8,407)
(4,913)
(62,622)
General and administrative
(51,735)
(12,994)
(3,773)
(68,502)
Provision for credit losses
-
-
(1,897)
(1,897)
Other operating expenses
(17,796)
(1,614)
(1,305)
(20,715)
Government grants
14,868
12,549
29,234
56,651
Total operating costs and expenses
(346,247)
(80,861)
(826)
(427,934)
Income from operations
196,563
100,781
22,160
319,504
Noah Holdings Limited
Supplement Revenue Information by Geography
(unaudited)
Three months ended June 30, 2021
Wealth
Asset
Other
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Mainland China
450,226
209,183
17,618
677,027
Hong Kong
143,309
38,942
-
182,251
Others
35,720
9,443
-
45,163
Total revenues
629,255
257,568
17,618
904,441
Three months ended June 30, 2020
Wealth
Asset
Other
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Mainland China
392,284
150,489
23,407
566,180
Hong Kong
121,176
28,052
-
149,228
Others
31,910
3,794
-
35,704
Total revenues
545,370
182,335
23,407
751,112
Noah Holdings Limited
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results
(In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
June 30,
June 30,
Change
2020
2021
RMB'000
RMB'000
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders
299,641
305,526
2.0%
Adjustment for share-based compensation
18,106
16,034
(11.4%)
Add: settlement expense
-
19,190
N.A.
Less: tax effect of adjustments
4,193
3,720
(11.3%)
Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders
313,554
337,030
7.5%
Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders
40.1%
34.0%
Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders
42.0%
37.5%
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS,
4.84
4.53
(6.4%)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders
5.06
5.00
(1.2%)
Noah Holdings Limited
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results
(In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages)
(unaudited)
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
Change
2020
2021
RMB'000
RMB'000
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders
542,666
759,619
40.0%
Adjustment for share-based compensation
36,397
26,178
(28.1%)
Add: settlement expense
-
19,190
N.A.
Less: tax effect of adjustments
8,428
6,074
(27.9%)
Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders
570,635
798,913
40.0%
Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders
36.3%
35.8%
Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders
38.2%
37.6%
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS,
8.76
11.25
28.4%
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders
9.21
11.84
28.6%
