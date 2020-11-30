SHANGHAI, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH), a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on global investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2020.
THIRD QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
[1] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, fair value changes of equity securities (unrealized), adjustment for sale of equity securities and net of relevant tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.
- Net revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB859.1 million (US$126.5 million), a 2.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2019, and a 14.9% increase from the second quarter of 2020.
(RMB millions,
except percentages)
Q3 2019
Q3 2020
YoY Change
Wealth management
542.4
627.7
15.7%
Asset management
240.4
222.4
(7.5%)
Lending and other businesses
59.2
9.0
(84.8%)
Total net revenues
842.0
859.1
2.0%
- Income from operations for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB347.2 million (US$51.1 million), a 48.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2019, and an 8.7% increase from the second quarter of 2020.
(RMB millions,
except percentages)
Q3 2019
Q3 2020
YoY Change
Wealth management
83.5
248.4
197.1%
Asset management
145.7
113.7
(22.0%)
Lending and other businesses
5.1
(14.9)
N.A.
Total income from operations
234.3
347.2
48.2%
- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB285.6 million (US$42.1 million), a 49.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2019, while a 4.7% decrease from the second quarter of 2020.
- Non-GAAP[1] net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB301.1 million (US$44.3 million), a 14.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, and a 2.0% decrease from the second quarter of 2020.
THIRD QUARTER 2020 OPERATIONAL UPDATES
Wealth Management Business
The Company offers financial products and provides value-added services to high net worth clients in China and overseas for its wealth management business. Noah primarily distributes public securities, private equity, credit and insurance products denominated in RMB and other currencies.
- Total number of registered clients as of September 30, 2020 was 350,409, a 21.6% increase from September 30, 2019 and a 5.5% increase from June 30, 2020.
- Total number of active clients[2] which excluded mutual fund clients during the third quarter of 2020 was 4,466, a 31.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2019 and a 32.6% increase from the second quarter of 2020. Counting in mutual funds clients, the total number of clients who transacted with us during the third quarter of 2020 was 20,509, a 105.9% increase from the third quarter of 2019, and a 39.5% increase from the second quarter of 2020.
- Aggregate value of financial products distributed during the third quarter of 2020 was RMB28.8 billion (US$4.2 billion), a 122.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2019, due to the significant increase in the distribution of public securities products and private equity products.
[2] "Active clients" for a given period refers to registered high net worth clients who purchase financial products distributed or provided by Noah during that given period, excluding clients who transacted on our online mutual fund platform.
Product type
Three months ended September 30,
2019
2020
(RMB in billions, except percentages)
Public securities products
7.5
57.5%
20.9
72.4%
Private equity products
3.5
26.8%
7.2
25.1%
Credit products
1.5
11.7%
0.1
0.4%
Other products
0.5
4.0%
0.6
2.1%
All products
13.0
100.0%
28.8
100.0%
- Coverage network in mainland China included 266 service centers covering 79 cities as of September 30, 2020, compared with 264 service centers covering 78 cities as of June 30, 2020, which is stable quarter over quarter, and compared with 307 services centers covering 81 cities as of September 30, 2019, primarily as a result of consolidation of duplicate service centers in order to optimize costs and expenses since fourth quarter of 2019.
- Number of relationship managers was 1,204 as of September 30, 2020, a 0.7% increase from June 30, 2020. The turnover rate of core "elite" relationship managers was 2.3%, compared with 1.4% as of June 30, 2020.
Asset Management Business
The Company's asset management business is conducted through Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Gopher Asset Management"), a leading alternative multi-asset manager in China also with international offices in Hong Kong, United States and Canada. Gopher Asset Management develops and manages assets ranging from private equity, real estate, public securities, credit to multi-strategy investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies.
- Total assets under management as of September 30, 2020 were RMB155.7 billion (US$22.9 billion), a 2.3% decrease from June 30, 2020 due to the repayments of certain credit products and a 11.8% decrease from September 30, 2019.
Investment type
As of
Growth
Distribution/
Redemption
As of
(RMB billions, except percentages)
Private equity
107.7
67.6%
7.6
5.9
109.4
70.3%
Real estate
17.3
10.8%
0.1
0.6
16.8
10.7%
Credit
14.1
8.9%
0.1
2.5
11.7
7.5%
Public securities[3]
11.8
7.4%
0.9
1.9
10.8
7.0%
Multi-strategies
8.5
5.3%
0.3
1.8
7.0
4.5%
All Investments
159.4
100.0%
9.0
12.7
155.7
100.0%
[3] The distribution/redemption of public securities also includes market appreciation or depreciation.
Lending and Other Businesses
The Company's lending business utilizes an advanced risk-management system to assess and facilitate short-term loans to high quality borrowers, often secured with collateral. The total amount of loans originated during the third quarter of 2020 was RMB0.1 billion, compared with RMB1.3 billion in the corresponding period of 2019 as our voluntary reduction of loan origination. Other businesses include an online financial advisory platform.
Ms. Jingbo Wang, co-founder and CEO of Noah, said, "We are very pleased to report a really strong quarter: our transaction value increased 122.2% from the third quarter in 2019 to RMB28.8 billion, driven by significantly higher portion of public securities and private equity distribution. Public securities transaction value grew to a record high of RMB20.9 billion. This indicates our continued success in our transformation to standardized products while maintaining the leading market position in private equities. We also continued to exit from single-counterparty private credit products. The total number of active clients grew 105.9% from the third quarter of 2019 to reach 20,509, benefiting from the onshore and offshore paralleled mutual fund platforms, Fund Smile and iNoah, which represents a recovery of client confidence. Noah Holdings celebrated its 10th Listing Anniversary on the NYSE a few weeks ago. We are grateful for the support the capital markets provided to us and have confidence in our continued growth in the coming decade."
THIRD QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Net Revenues
Net revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB859.1 million (US$126.5 million), a 2.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily driven by increased one-time commissions, recurring service fee revenues and performance-based income, and partially offset by decreased other service fees.
- Wealth Management Business
- Net revenues from one-time commissions for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB189.6 million (US$27.9 million), a 26.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2019 due to an increase in financial products distributed in third quarter of 2020.
- Net revenues from recurring service fees for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB380.5 million (US$56.0 million), a 19.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2019. The increase was primarily due to the service fees recognized upon liquidation of certain credit products with higher fee rates.
- Net revenues from performance-based income for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB33.7 million (US$5.0 million), a 679.3% increase from the corresponding period of 2019, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income from public securities products.
- Net revenues from other service fees for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB23.8 million (US$3.5 million), a 65.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to less value-added services Noah offers to its high net worth clients during the COVID-19 epidemic.
- Asset Management Business
- Net revenues from recurring service fees for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB179.5 million (US$26.4 million), a 10.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in assets under management.
- Net revenues from performance-based income for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB36.8 million (US$5.4 million), a 3.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019.
- Lending and Other Businesses
- Net revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB9.0 million (US$1.3 million), an 84.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to reduced loan origination since the second half of 2019 as well as the ongoing impact of COVID-19.
Operating Costs and Expenses
Operating costs and expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB511.8 million (US$75.4 million), a 15.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019. Operating costs and expenses primarily consisted of compensation and benefits of RMB362.5 million (US$53.4 million), selling expenses of RMB69.9 million (US$10.3 million), general and administrative expenses of RMB61.7 million (US$9.1 million) and other operating expenses of RMB23.1 million (US$3.4 million).
- Operating costs and expenses for the wealth management business for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB379.3 million (US$55.9 million), a 17.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to a decrease in compensation and benefits as well as selling and general and administrative expenses.
- Operating costs and expenses for the asset management business for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB108.7 million (US$16.0 million), a 14.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits.
- Operating costs and expenses for the lending and other businesses for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB23.8 million (US$3.5 million), a 56.0% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to a decrease in compensation and benefits as well as other operating expenses.
Operating Margin
Operating margin for the third quarter of 2020 was 40.4%, compared with 27.8% for the corresponding period in 2019.
- Operating margin for the wealth management business for the third quarter of 2020 was 39.6%, compared with 15.4% for the corresponding period in 2019, due to continuously operating efficiency improvement and less legal expenses incurred related to Camsing case.
- Operating margin for the asset management business for the third quarter of 2020 was 51.1%, compared with 60.6% for the corresponding period in 2019.
- Loss from operations for the lending and other businesses for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB14.8 million (US$2.2 million), compared with income from operations in the amount of RMB5.1 million in the corresponding period of 2019 due to reduced loan origination.
Investment Income
Investment income for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB0.8 million (US$0.1 million), compared with investment loss of RMB48.4 million for the corresponding period in 2019. There is little fair value change of investment for the third quarter of 2020, while the loss in the third quarter of 2019 was primarily due to changes in fair value of equity securities and other investments.
Income Tax Expenses
Income tax expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB84.9 million (US$12.5 million), an 89.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to higher taxable income.
Income from Equity in Affiliates
Income from equity in affiliates for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB4.7 million (US$0.7 million), a 91.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to decrease of net income of the funds of funds we manage and invest in as the general partner or manager.
Net Income
- Net Income
- Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB283.8 million (US$41.8 million), a 39.3% increase compared to the corresponding period in 2019.
- Net margin for the third quarter of 2020 was 33.0%, up from 24.2% for the corresponding period in 2019.
- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB285.6 million (US$42.1 million), a 49.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2019.
- Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2020 was 33.2%, up from 22.8% for the corresponding period in 2019.
- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADS for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB4.63 (US$0.68) and RMB4.60 (US$0.68), respectively, compared with RMB3.13 and RMB3.10 respectively, for the corresponding period in 2019.
- Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB301.1 million (US$44.3 million), a 14.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, due to one non-recurring gain from sale of equity securities in the amount of RMB137.3 million in the third quarter of 2019.
- Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2020 was 35.0%, down from 42.0% for the corresponding period in 2019.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per diluted ADS for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB4.85 (US$0.71), down from RMB5.73 for the corresponding period in 2019.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of September 30, 2020, the Company had RMB4,597.4 million (US$677.1 million) in cash and cash equivalents, compared with RMB3,669.2 million as of September 30, 2019 and RMB4,170.7 million as of June 30, 2020.
Net cash inflow from the Company's operating activities during the third quarter of 2020 was RMB360.8 million (US$53.1 million), compared to net cash inflow of RMB220.4 million in the corresponding period in 2019. The increase was mainly due to increase in net income as well as changes in working capital.
Net cash inflow from the Company's investing activities during the third quarter of 2020 was RMB165.7 million (US$24.4 million), compared to net cash inflow of RMB440.0 million in the corresponding period in 2019. The cash inflow was primarily due to proceeds from the disposal of various investments.
Net cash outflow from the Company's financing activities was RMB22.9 million (US$3.4 million) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to net cash inflow of RMB40.6 million in the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to the distribution to our non-controlling shareholders of a consolidated subsidiary.
OTHER COMPANY DEVELOPMENTS
The Company also announced that Mr. Yi Zhao, the president of the Company, has resigned from the Company due to personal reasons, which took effect on November 30, 2020. The Company currently has no plan to appoint a new president as his replacement and the duties of Mr. Zhao will be redirected amongst current members of the management team.
Ms. Jingbo Wang, co-founder and CEO of Noah, said, "On behalf of the Board and the company, I would like to thank Mr. Zhao for the invaluable support he has provided to Noah during the past several years, and wish him continued success in the future."
2020 FORECAST
The Company estimates that non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the full year 2020 will be in the range of RMB900 million to RMB1.0 billion. This forecast reflects management's current business outlook and is subject to further change.
DISCUSSION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, fair value changes of equity investments (unrealized), adjustment for sale of equity securities and net of tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.
The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be prepared differently from and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
When evaluating the Company's operating performance in the periods presented, management reviewed the foregoing non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders and per diluted ADS and non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders to supplement U.S. GAAP financial data. As such, the Company's management believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its results of operations in a manner consistent with that used by management.
ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED
Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) is a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on high net worth individuals. In the first nine months of 2020, Noah distributed RMB73.4 billion (US$10.8 billion) of financial products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB155.7 billion (US$22.9 billion) as of September 30, 2020.
Noah's wealth management business primarily distributes private equity, public securities, credit and insurance products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah delivers customized financial solutions to clients through a network of 1,204 relationship managers across 266 service centers in 79 cities in mainland China, and serves the international investment needs of its clients through offices in Hong Kong, Taiwan, United States, Canada, Australia and Singapore. The Company's wealth management business had 350,409 registered clients as of September 30, 2020. As a leading alternative multi-asset manager in China, Gopher Asset Management manages private equity, real estate, public securities, credit and multi-strategy investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies. The Company also provides lending services and other businesses.
For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com.
FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION
In this announcement, the unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2020 ended September 30, 2020 are stated in RMB. This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.7896 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for September 30, 2020 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook for 2020 and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Noah's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Noah may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Noah's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause Noah's actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: its goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the wealth management and asset management market in China and internationally; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of the products it distributes; its expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with key clients; relevant government policies and regulations relating to its industries; its ability to attract and retain qualified employees; its ability to stay abreast of market trends and technological advances; its plans to invest in research and development to enhance its product choices and service offerings; competition in its industries in China and internationally; general economic and business conditions in China; and its ability to effectively protect its intellectual property rights and not to infringe on the intellectual property rights of others. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Noah's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 20-F. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Noah does not undertake any obligation to update any such information, including forward-looking statements, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under the applicable law.
-- FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL TABLES FOLLOW --
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
As of
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2020
2020
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
4,170,704
4,597,443
677,130
Restricted cash
4,098
727
107
Short-term investments
61,151
55,382
8,157
Accounts receivable, net
334,411
360,189
53,050
Loans receivable, net
619,811
476,730
70,215
Amounts due from related parties
766,189
696,806
102,628
Other current assets
199,908
194,464
28,641
Total current assets
6,156,272
6,381,741
939,928
Long-term investments, net
836,442
824,562
121,445
Investment in affiliates
1,291,255
1,252,054
184,408
Property and equipment, net
262,648
250,106
36,837
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
343,925
291,694
42,962
Deferred tax assets
164,749
178,358
26,269
Other non-current assets
148,590
165,559
24,382
Total Assets
9,203,881
9,344,074
1,376,231
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Accrued payroll and welfare expenses
461,530
510,043
75,121
Income tax payable
77,381
136,582
20,116
Deferred revenues
163,608
125,092
18,424
Other current liabilities
351,690
318,964
46,978
Total current liabilities
1,054,209
1,090,681
160,639
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
346,241
289,076
42,576
Deferred tax liabilities
56,480
53,891
7,937
Other non-current liabilities
3,526
867
128
Total Liabilities
1,460,456
1,434,515
211,280
Equity
7,743,425
7,909,559
1,164,951
Total Liabilities and Equity
9,203,881
9,344,074
1,376,231
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
(In RMB'000, except for USD data, per ADS data and percentages)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Change
2019
2020
2020
Revenues:
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Revenues from others:
One-time commissions
129,786
125,000
18,411
(3.7%)
Recurring service fees
135,201
200,075
29,468
48.0%
Performance-based income
4,383
27,217
4,009
521.0%
Other service fees
131,950
33,985
5,005
(74.2%)
Total revenues from others
401,320
386,277
56,893
(3.7%)
Revenues from funds Gopher
One-time commissions
21,137
71,112
10,474
236.4%
Recurring service fees
386,381
363,274
53,504
(6.0%)
Performance-based income
38,299
43,673
6,432
14.0%
Total revenues from funds
445,817
478,059
70,410
7.2%
Total revenues
847,137
864,336
127,303
2.0%
Less: VAT related surcharges
(5,150)
(5,282)
(778)
2.6%
Net revenues
841,987
859,054
126,525
2.0%
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship managers
(148,572)
(144,977)
(21,353)
(2.4%)
Others
(246,277)
(217,549)
(32,042)
(11.7%)
Total compensation and
(394,849)
(362,526)
(53,395)
(8.2%)
Selling expenses
(83,592)
(69,882)
(10,293)
(16.4%)
General and administrative
(88,455)
(61,656)
(9,081)
(30.3%)
Provision for credit losses
(15,995)
(5,166)
(761)
(67.7%)
Other operating expenses
(52,838)
(23,129)
(3,407)
(56.2%)
Government grants
28,049
10,552
1,554
(62.4%)
Total operating costs and
(607,680)
(511,807)
(75,383)
(15.8%)
Income from operations
234,307
347,247
51,142
48.2%
Other income (expense):
Interest income
13,774
12,080
1,779
(12.3%)
Investment (loss) income
(48,405)
751
111
N.A.
Other (expense) income
(5,114)
4,041
595
N.A.
Total other (expense) income
(39,745)
16,872
2,485
N.A.
Income before taxes and
194,562
364,119
53,627
87.1%
Income tax expense
(44,737)
(84,944)
(12,511)
89.9%
Income from equity in affiliates
53,974
4,652
685
(91.4%)
Net income
203,799
283,827
41,801
39.3%
Less: net income (loss)
12,201
(1,789)
(263)
N.A.
Net income attributable to
191,598
285,616
42,064
49.1%
Income per ADS, basic
3.13
4.63
0.68
47.9%
Income per ADS, diluted
3.10
4.60
0.68
48.4%
Margin analysis:
Operating margin
27.8%
40.4%
40.4%
Net margin
24.2%
33.0%
33.0%
Weighted average ADS
Basic
61,308,638
61,723,592
61,723,592
Diluted
61,759,161
62,075,224
62,075,224
ADS equivalent outstanding at
61,480,292
61,752,197
61,752,197
[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents two
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements
(unaudited)
Three months ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Change
2019
2020
2020
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Net income
203,799
283,827
41,801
39.3%
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
119,641
(108,684)
(16,007)
N.A.
Fair value fluctuation of available for sale
(3,191)
-
-
N.A.
Comprehensive income
320,249
175,143
25,794
(45.3%)
Less: Comprehensive income (loss)
12,052
(1,694)
(249)
N.A.
Comprehensive income attributable to
308,197
176,837
26,043
(42.6%)
Noah Holdings Limited
Supplemental Information
(unaudited)
As of
September 30,
September 30,
Change
Number of registered clients
288,245
350,409
21.6%
Number of relationship managers
1,368
1,204
(12.0%)
Number of cities in mainland China under
81
79
(2.5%)
Three months ended
September 30,
September 30,
Change
(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and
Number of active clients[4]
3,409
4,466
31.0%
Number of active clients including mutual fund
9,961
20,509
105.9%
Transaction value:
Public securities products
7,444
20,844
180.0%
Private equity products
3,477
7,222
107.7%
Credit products
1,517
112
(92.6%)
Other products
513
602
17.3%
Total transaction value
12,951
28,780
122.2%
[4] "Active clients" for a given period refers to registered high net worth clients who purchase financial products
Noah Holdings Limited
Segment Condensed Income Statements
(unaudited)
Three months ended September 30, 2020
Wealth
Business
Asset
Business
Lending and
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others
One-time commissions
124,645
355
-
125,000
Recurring service fees
199,423
652
-
200,075
Performance-based income
27,210
7
-
27,217
Other service fees
23,992
886
9,107
33,985
Total revenues from others
375,270
1,900
9,107
386,277
Revenues from funds Gopher manages
One-time commissions
66,201
4,911
-
71,112
Recurring service fees
183,594
179,680
-
363,274
Performance-based income
6,751
36,922
-
43,673
Total revenues from funds Gopher
256,546
221,513
-
478,059
Total revenues
631,816
223,413
9,107
864,336
Less: VAT related surcharges
(4,123)
(1,003)
(156)
(5,282)
Net revenues
627,693
222,410
8,951
859,054
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship managers
(144,534)
-
(443)
(144,977)
Others
(118,854)
(83,269)
(15,426)
(217,549)
Total compensation and benefits
(263,388)
(83,269)
(15,869)
(362,526)
Selling expenses
(58,836)
(8,759)
(2,287)
(69,882)
General and administrative
(39,357)
(17,425)
(4,874)
(61,656)
Provision for credit losses
(6,898)
-
1,732
(5,166)
Other operating expenses
(17,298)
(1,848)
(3,983)
(23,129)
Government grants
6,471
2,597
1,484
10,552
Total operating costs and expenses
(379,306)
(108,704)
(23,797)
(511,807)
Income (loss) from operations
248,387
113,706
(14,846)
347,247
Noah Holdings Limited
Segment Condensed Income Statements
(unaudited)
Three months ended September 30, 2019
Wealth
Asset
Lending and
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others
One-time commissions
129,099
687
-
129,786
Recurring service fees
133,825
1,376
-
135,201
Performance-based income
4,346
37
-
4,383
Other service fees
69,841
1,197
60,912
131,950
Total revenues from others
337,111
3,297
60,912
401,320
Revenues from funds Gopher
One-time commissions
21,053
84
-
21,137
Recurring service fees
186,251
200,130
-
386,381
Performance-based income
-
38,299
-
38,299
Total revenues from funds Gopher
207,304
238,513
-
445,817
Total revenues
544,415
241,810
60,912
847,137
Less: VAT related surcharges
(2,067)
(1,368)
(1,715)
(5,150)
Net revenues
542,348
240,442
59,197
841,987
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship managers
(148,572)
-
-
(148,572)
Others
(155,102)
(66,914)
(24,261)
(246,277)
Total compensation and benefits
(303,674)
(66,914)
(24,261)
(394,849)
Selling expenses
(69,563)
(9,315)
(4,714)
(83,592)
General and administrative
(61,363)
(17,916)
(9,176)
(88,455)
Provision for credit losses
(16,007)
-
12
(15,995)
Other operating expenses
(33,905)
(2,947)
(15,986)
(52,838)
Government grants
25,740
2,302
7
28,049
Total operating costs and expenses
(458,772)
(94,790)
(54,118)
(607,680)
Income from operations
83,576
145,652
5,079
234,307
Noah Holdings Limited
Supplement Revenue Information by Geography
(unaudited)
Three months ended September 30, 2020
Wealth
Business
Asset
Business
Lending and
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Mainland China
512,820
184,449
9,107
706,376
Hong Kong
76,584
27,276
-
103,860
Others
42,412
11,688
-
54,100
Total revenues
631,816
223,413
9,107
864,336
Three months ended September 30, 2019
Wealth
Business
Asset
Business
Lending and
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Mainland China
347,744
212,137
60,912
620,793
Hong Kong
139,406
26,829
-
166,235
Others
57,265
2,844
-
60,109
Total revenues
544,415
241,810
60,912
847,137
Noah Holdings Limited
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results
(In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages)
(unaudited)[5]
Three months ended
September 30,
September 30,
Change
2019
2020
RMB'000
RMB'000
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders
191,598
285,616
49.1%
Adjustment for share-based compensation
21,310
14,351
(32.7%)
Less: loss from fair value changes of equity securities
(6,047)
(968)
(84.0%)
Add: gains from sales of equity securities
139,816
3,523
(97.5%)
Less: tax effect of adjustments
5,059
3,384
(33.1%)
Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders
353,712
301,074
(14.9%)
Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders
22.8%
33.2%
Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders
42.0%
35.0%
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS,
3.10
4.60
48.4%
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders
5.73
4.85
(15.4%)
[5] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the