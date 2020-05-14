AUSTIN, Texas, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Humann, a science-based functional nutrition company and part of the University of Texas Health Science Center Technology Transfer Portfolio, is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Ferid Murad to its Science Advisory Board. Dr. Murad, a Nobel Laureate and renowned international nitric oxide authority, jointly discovered nitric oxide as a critical signaling molecule in the cardiovascular system in 1998. This key discovery is the foundation on which Humann was founded in 2010. The addition of Dr. Murad to Humann's Science Advisory Board further highlights the company's commitment to bring awareness to the significance of nitric oxide in human health.
As reported by the New York Times in October of 1998, Dr. Murad was among three pharmacologists who discovered that nitric oxide could facilitate a wide variety of functions in the body. Dr. Murad and his colleagues' discovery has been hailed as one of the most important discoveries in the history of cardiovascular medicine.
Dr. Murad discovered the first biological effects of nitric oxide while at the University of Virginia in the late 1970s.
As a leading world authority on nitric oxide, Dr. Murad further bolsters Humann's commitment to nitric oxide science and its functional benefits in the human body. In joining Humann, Dr. Murad will serve as a member of the company's esteemed Science Advisory Board, which places significant emphasis on producing scientifically backed, clinically proven products aimed at blood flow, circulation and heart health support.
AnnMarie and Joel Kocher, Humann President and CEO, released a joint statement: "No one knows nitric oxide as well as Dr. Murad, and he will be an instrumental resource to our company as it moves forward. Humann has invested significantly in the science behind our products, and with the addition of Dr. Murad, we will double-down on our mission of bringing scientifically-backed products, as well as knowledge of the power of this science to the world."
Dr. Ferid Murad, added, "I am delighted to be joining Humann, a company that truly relies on science and I am impressed with Humann's deep commitment to science-based products. Their ongoing investment in clinical trials and innovation has no peer in the supplement category. I am delighted to be joining this company that Joel and AnnMarie Kocher have built, and I share in their mission to bring the applications of science to the world."
Humann holds the exclusive license for nitric oxide technology discovered at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston and was the recipient of the 2017 Nutrition Business Journal Award for Science, in addition to being named to the Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growth Companies in America list for five consecutive years.
About Humann
Humann is a groundbreaking supplement and functional nutrition company founded on the science of nitric oxide and its ability to support a healthy cardiovascular system and is backed by a renowned council of Science Advisory Board scientists and physicians. The innovators at Humann bring scientific advancements out of the labs and into homes around the world in the form of supplements and functional nutrition. Its products are widely used by physicians and consumers alike, including over 130 Professional and Collegiate sports teams. Humann's product line includes SuperBeets, BeetElite, Neo40, and the newly launched SuperGrapes. Learn more at www.humann.com.