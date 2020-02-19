HIGHLIGHTS AND RECENT DEVELOPMENTS: - Expanded presence and positioning in the Guyana-Suriname basin following a unique, Commercial Enabling Agreement (CEA) with ExxonMobil - Noble Sam Croft added to CEA with one-year contract award - 2019 operating days improved 18 percent with fleet uptime at 97 percent - Fourth quarter contract drilling services revenue totaled $441 million, inclusive of Noble Bully II contract buyout of $167 million - Regional operations to expand into Trinidad and Tobago following a contract award for the Noble Regina Allen