LAKE FOREST, Ill., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Noise Barriers, a leading brand of noise control products serving the industrial and architectural markets, is pleased to announce the addition of three new talented professionals to our growing organization.
Justin Malohn is graduate of Bradley University and joins our team with over 15 years of metal fabrication engineering experience and is well versed in working with clients from project inception straight through to completion. Malohn will be taking on the role of Engineering Manager and will be closely involved in coordinating all activities associated with the Design Engineering group for the Architectural and Industrial Market sectors.
Lindsey Moore is a graduate of Northern Illinois University and is an experienced project manager in the fabrication space. In her new role as Senior Project Manager, Moore will be leading the Project Management team in the oversight and execution of mid-to-large size manufacturing and installation projects.
Kris Barnebey, a graduate of Purdue University, joins Noise Barriers with a wide range of engineering experience. As Project Manager, Barnebey will manage all aspects of projects including maintaining comprehensive project schedules, action registers, budget sheets, job logs and jobsite specific forms and reports.
"We are excited to welcome this caliber of talent to our Noise Barriers team," says John Finnegan, Director of Noise Barriers. "With an already deep bench in place, these new strategic hires will aid in our continued pursuit of growth and success."
This experienced and talented team will be providing world class customer service to Noise Barriers' customers and focus on building strong relationships with our customers and channel partners.
About Noise Barriers
Noise Barriers is a leading manufacturer of acoustical sound control products for the noise and vibration control industry. The NB product family currently includes architectural doors, industrial doors, windows, barrier systems, absorption panels, complete enclosure systems, and specialty products.
About Catalyst Acoustics Group
Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach and significant financial resources.
