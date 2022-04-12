Signals Continued Focus and Commitment to Hotel Brands and Management Companies
LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nomadix® Inc., a technology leader in hospitality and multi-tenant industries, today announced the appointment of Michael Gray as global vice president of strategic partnerships focused on building deeper relationships and programs for hospitality brands, management companies and ownership groups. A hospitality, networking and enterprise communications veteran, Gray will closely align key technology initiatives with hospitality brand partners to increase value around products and services and meet their unique standards and requirements.
In previous roles, Gray led hospitality technology efforts for NEC, BellSouth, FCS Computer Systems, Cardola USA and other resale channels. He directly managed relationships with key hospitality brands, bringing the technology and hotel worlds together to help hoteliers control costs, improve staff productivity and enhance the guest experience. For the past six years, Gray has served as a board member on AHLA's coveted Vendor Advisory Council. He also brings expertise and a pragmatic style to the table to ensure seamless operations and mutually beneficial partnerships with customers.
"As a company, we are committed to a 'better together' approach for our partners, customers and products. It's an honor to have Mike on the Nomadix team, bringing his experience and insight to build new value propositions for our expanding solution portfolio and create synergies with our hospitality partnerships," said Speleos Dravillas, chief revenue officer for Nomadix.
"Working in the hospitality industry for over 35 years, I've been privileged to engage with some of the top hotel brands around the world to help shape guest technology implementations and how those impact the guest experience. I am excited about and inspired by the strategic vision and corporate values of Nomadix. Now is an important pivot point for our industry, and in my new role, I will drive our values to create better experiences for our hospitality partners, customers and guests," said Gray.
About Nomadix
With more than 25 years of experience, Nomadix enables over 5 million daily internet connections in over 150 countries. A global reputation for unparalleled reliability and ease of management, its patented gateways are the industry standard in hospitality, used by tens of thousands of properties and supporting millions of rooms worldwide. The company provides hotel and property owners, brands, property management groups and managed service providers (MSPs) with a suite of solutions that will enhance the guest and tenant experience, today and into the future. From in-room entertainment with TV casting, to secure Wi-Fi, to Angie in-room voice assistants, to a cloud telephony service – travelers can feel at home wherever they go. For more information, visit nomadix.com.
Media Contact
Barbara Worcester, Nomadix, 440-930-5770, barbw@prproconsulting.com
SOURCE Nomadix