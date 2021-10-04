STOCKHOLM, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with the resolution of the Annual General Meeting 2021, a Nomination Committee has been appointed consisting of representatives of the five largest shareholders at the end of August 2021.

The Nomination Committee consists of the following members:

  • Jeffrey Rose (representing Wide Development Limited)
  • Petter Nylander (representing Purple Wolf Limited)
  • Jan Andersson (representing Swedbank Robur)
  • Tommy Svensk (representing Tommy Svensk)
  • Sergey Shults (representing Proxima Limited)

The members of the Nomination Committee will appoint a Committee Chairman at their first meeting.

Shareholders wishing to submit proposals to G5 Entertainment's nomination committee may do so by mail to G5 Entertainment AB (publ), Birger Jarlsgatan 18, 114 34 Stockholm, Sweden or by e-mail to nomination@g5e.com. Please note that proposals must be received by the nomination committee by February 1, 2022.

For additional information, please contact:

Stefan Wikstrand, CFO, +46 76 00 11 11 5

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/g5-entertainment-ab/r/nomination-committee-appointed-ahead-of-2022-annual-general-meeting-of-g5-entertainment-ab--publ-,c3426497

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10169/3426497/1476726.pdf

Nomination committee appointed ahead of 2022 AGM of G5 Entertainment AB (publ)

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nomination-committee-appointed-ahead-of-2022-annual-general-meeting-of-g5-entertainment-ab-publ-301391794.html

SOURCE G5 Entertainment AB

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.