NORTH AURORA, Ill., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Fig Factor Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to helping young Latinas develop their goals and dreams, announced its new board members for the 2021-2022 year.
Maria Herrera Paloma will take over as president from Jacqueline S. Ruiz who helmed the creation of the foundation in 2014. Other new board members are Vice President Elizabeth Villarreal; Secretary Blanca Sepulveda, Treasurer Leonor Gil and Executive Director Luz-Marie Caro. Fig Factor Foundation graduate Claudia Martinez, Luz A. Naranjo, Priscilla Guasso and Dr. Judith Banda are also joining the board. Ruiz will continue to be on the board.
Ruiz, who is concentrating on the foundation's marketing and public relations planning, personally asked Paloma to become president.
"I'm really blessed and truly honored by this opportunity," Paloma said. "Jackie took me by surprise when she asked me. We had been in discussions with what we should do with the foundation and how to plan for 2021. She spoke to everyone individually, took a consensus and everyone agreed that changes needed to be made. That was when she asked me if I would like to be president."
Among the things on Herrera's agenda are to offer more workshops throughout the year and eventually expanding the popular annual Young Latina Day to be a daylong conference filled with motivational speakers and resources to help them learn about careers, find ways to climb the professional ladder and talk with bosses about opportunities for growth.
"I see this conference as a way for these young Latinas to set goals and give them a roadmap for how to accomplish them," she said.
Caro has been with the foundation for several years and is excited about her new role. She talks about how girls enter the foundation's program feeling scared, timid and afraid. After experiencing a four step program and receiving positive encouragement from mentors, they emerge with new self-confidence and empowerment.
"My heart smiles every time I have the honor of sharing the beauty of growth, self-love and shift that I see in the young ladies going through our program," Caro said. "The Fig Factor Foundation unleashes the amazing in our future leaders."
Paloma is looking forward to working with a great team of women who are very passionate about promoting the cause of inspiring young Latinas to take proactive roles—roles that cause beneficial domino effects.
"We just have such an opportunity to make a true impact in people's lives because when you impact a young Latina, you impact her whole family and the communities she is involved in her life," she said.
