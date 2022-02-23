LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Linc Housing, a nonprofit builder and manager of affordable and supportive housing, announced that Anders Plett and Ben J. Winter will join the executive team. Plett, who joins on February 28, will be senior vice president of housing development, and Winter, who starts on March 14, will be senior vice president of business development and strategic initiatives. Both will bring their decades of real estate, policy and housing expertise to support Linc's ongoing work to bring affordable and supportive housing to communities throughout California.
"The addition of these two talented executives will help accelerate Linc's response to the significant challenges facing our industry and increase our capacity for serving those left behind by the system," said Rebecca Clark, Linc Housing CEO. "Ben's clear understanding of the challenges and opportunities around affordable housing, and Anders' deep experience with guiding complex projects through the development process will combine to advance Linc's work. They both know the California market, and they also bring a national perspective that will inform our work as we look to expand the ways in which we meet our mission."
Winter and Plett will partner to lead Linc's housing development department and both will report to Suny Lay Chang, Linc's president and chief operating officer. Winter will focus on acquisitions, business development, strategic partnerships, and policy initiatives. Plett will oversee post-acquisition phases, including entitlements, design, permitting, financing, construction, and lease up. Together, they'll identify and develop new housing opportunities and work across departments to fine-tune and enhance processes for the organization.
"I'm thrilled to join Linc Housing, working alongside a passionate team that's helping thousands of people reach their full potential by creating and preserving high-quality affordable homes," said Winter. "In this exciting new journey, I'll be working to expand Linc's impact and collaboration with other mission-driven providers to strengthen disadvantaged communities and to help realize a more equitable and sustainable future for the great state of California."
Winter comes to Linc after serving in the Biden-Harris Administration as deputy assistant secretary for policy development in the Office of Policy Development and Research at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). In this role, Winter oversaw the Office of Policy Development (OPD), which sets HUD's research agenda, advances evidence-based policymaking for the department, disseminates HUD's policy and research findings, and oversees the department's international and philanthropic engagements. Prior to his appointment, Winter was also a key member of President Biden's transition team for HUD, helping to ensure the values and priorities of the new administration and a smooth transition of government. Other prior positions include leading the California Community Foundation's housing and economic opportunity initiatives for Los Angeles County and serving as chief housing officer for L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, where he led a comprehensive strategy to address the city's enduring affordability crisis.
"The affordable housing crisis in the United States, and especially in California, is well documented," said Plett. "The lack of housing production, which has led to rising home prices, coupled with the high cost of living in California, continues to widen the affordability gap in this state. California leads the nation in homelessness. The average home price in California is now seven times what the average household makes, which is now affecting housing affordability for a whole new segment of the population – moderate income earners. I have always admired Linc's efforts to address these issues over the last three decades and look forward to bringing my many years of affordable multi-family development and consulting experience to this great organization."
Plett joins Linc from Retirement Housing Foundation (RHF) where he spent more than 12 years of his career as vice president of acquisitions and project development. While at RHF, Plett oversaw all acquisitions, development, finance and construction activities for the firm, including an 800-unit affordable senior development in Honolulu, Hawaii. During his tenure in the multifamily housing industry, he also served in key leadership roles at several other organizations, including Sunrise Senior Living, Inc, Lennar, and Simpson Housing Solutions, LLC.
Linc Housing, one of California's most productive nonprofit developers of affordable housing, is committed to building communities and strengthening neighborhoods for people underserved by the marketplace. Linc has helped create nearly 8,900 homes in 90 communities throughout the state. The organization's properties are known for excellent design, outstanding management and life-enhancing services for its residents. Linc has 38 years of service to families, seniors, people with special needs, and local governments - helping to create sustainable communities via new construction, acquisition and rehabilitation, and historic preservation. Visit http://www.Linchousing.org for more information.
