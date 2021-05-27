CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RNL, the leading provider of higher education enrollment management, student success, and fundraising solutions, has announced that Greg O'Brien has joined the firm as Chief Growth Officer. O'Brien will guide RNL's overall growth in its solutions for undergraduate enrollment and higher education philanthropy while also leading its expansion into the online and graduate markets as an alternative to traditional online program management (OPM) providers. The hiring of O'Brien along with RNL's acquisition of Helix Education earlier this year demonstrate RNL's commitment to helping campuses increase their enrollment results and ROI in the graduate and online student markets.
O'Brien brings a wealth of higher education experience. He co-founded Noodle, a firm that creates online and agile programs that elevate campuswide teaching and technology. He also served as CEO of CollegeBound, which connects learners with educational opportunities at colleges, universities, and career schools. He is currently an adjunct faculty member at Southern Methodist University and Harvard University.
"Joining RNL allows me to combine my passion for helping institutions expand access to higher education with this opportunity to create a better business model for campuses in the graduate and online space," said O'Brien. "I have always been impressed by RNL's products and leadership across the market. And now with their acquisition of Helix Education, I'm convinced the company is pioneering a radically transparent approach to graduate and online enrollment that will produce tremendous benefits for students and campuses. I am excited to contribute my experience and expertise to such a vital enterprise for higher education."
"We are thrilled to add someone as accomplished and experienced as Greg to our senior leadership team," said RNL President and CEO Dr. Sumit Nijhawan. "With Greg adding his expertise to that of Chief Product Officer Matthew Schnittman and Senior Vice President Kari Kovar who joined us from Helix, RNL has the strategic leaders who will transform graduate and online enrollment management so that our campus partners not only achieve their enrollment goals but also gain greater ROI in the process."
About RNL
RNL (Ruffalo Noel Levitz) is the leading provider of higher education enrollment, student success, and fundraising solutions. More than 1,900 colleges, universities, and nonprofit organizations rely on RNL for advanced analytics, personalized engagement, and industry-leading insights to achieve their missions. The firm is focused on the entire lifecycle of enrollment and fundraising at the undergraduate and graduate levels, assuring students find the right college or university, graduate on time, secure their first job in their chosen field, remain engaged as lifelong learners, and give back to support the next generation. RNL conferences, research reports, papers, and articles help clients stay on top of current trends. Learn more at http://www.RuffaloNL.com.
