OSLO, Norway, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces that it will report its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 on Thursday, 27 February 2020. A presentation by Nordic Nanovector's senior management team will take place at 8:30am CET at:

Thon Hotel Vika Atrium, Munkedamsveien 45, 0250 Oslo

Meeting Room: VIPPETANGEN

The presentation will be recorded as a webcast and will be available at www.nordicnanovector.com in the section: Investors & Media

The results report and the presentation will be available at www.nordicnanovector.com in the section: Investors & Media/Reports and Presentation/Interim Reports/2019 from 7:00am CET the same day.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries
 Malene Brondberg, VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
 Cell: +44-7561-431-762
Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com 

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers.

Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting radioimmunotherapy designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in core markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

CONTACT:

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)
 Tel: +44-207-638-9571
 Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedewerogerson.com  

