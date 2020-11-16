OSLO, Norway, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces that it will report its results for the third quarter 2020 on Thursday, 19 November 2020.
A presentation by Nordic Nanovector's senior management team will be webcast live the same day at 8:30am CET.
The webcast can be accessed from www.nordicnanovector.com in the section: Investors & Media and a recording will also be available on this page after the event.
The results report and the presentation will be available at www.nordicnanovector.com in the section: Investors & Media/Reports and Presentation/Interim Reports/2020 from 7:00am CET the same day.
For further information, please contact:
IR enquiries
Malene Brondberg, CFO
Cell: +44 7561 431 762
Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com
Media Enquiries
Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)
Tel: +44 203 926 8535
Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedewerogerson.com
About Nordic Nanovector:
Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets.
Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.
This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-asa--invitation-to-q3-2020-results-presentation-and-webcast,c3237490