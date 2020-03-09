NORFOLK, Va., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) will not appear as previously scheduled on March 10, 2020, at J.P. Morgan's Industrials Conference due to the conference-wide cancellation of in-person events as a COVID-19 precautionary measure.

This announcement will be posted at www.norfolksouthern.com in the Investors section. 

About Norfolk Southern
Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies. Its Norfolk Southern Railway Company subsidiary operates approximately 19,500 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia, serves every major container port in the eastern United States, and provides efficient connections to other rail carriers. Norfolk Southern is a major transporter of industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials. In addition, the railroad operates the most extensive intermodal network in the East and is a principal carrier of coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

