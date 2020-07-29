NORFOLK, Va., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) today reported second-quarter financial results.
Second-quarter net income was $392 million, diluted earnings per share were $1.53, and the operating ratio was 70.7 percent.
"In a period when working safely and delivering for our customers was abruptly redefined, our employees responded by protecting each other and innovating to serve rapidly evolving freight demand. Underscoring our commitment to shareholder value, we forged ahead with our ongoing transformation by further reducing our hump yard footprint, achieving fuel efficiency gains, and increasing train size. These are astounding achievements while managing the unprecedented economic disruption and public health crisis," said James A. Squires, Norfolk Southern chairman, president and CEO. "We are mobilized and driven to meet the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, and we will continue to create collaborative change and relentlessly pursue increased productivity as a leading supply chain partner throughout the economic recovery and beyond."
Second-quarter summary
- Railway operating revenues of $2.1 billion decreased 29 percent compared with second-quarter 2019, driven by a 26 percent decline in total volume.
- Railway operating expenses of $1.5 billion decreased 21 percent compared with second-quarter 2019, driven by lower fuel, compensation and benefits, and purchased services expenses.
- Income from railway operations was $610 million and the operating ratio was 70.7 percent.
Norfolk Southern Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Second Quarter
First Six Months
2020
2019
2020
2019
(in millions, except per share amounts)
Railway operating revenues
Merchandise
$
1,307
$
1,756
$
2,979
$
3,442
Intermodal
569
701
1,224
1,420
Coal
209
468
507
903
Total railway operating revenues
2,085
2,925
4,710
5,765
Railway operating expenses
Compensation and benefits
586
712
1,208
1,439
Purchased services and rents
372
418
775
842
Fuel
84
254
273
504
Depreciation
282
284
574
567
Materials and other
151
192
317
382
Loss on asset disposal
—
—
385
—
Total railway operating expenses
1,475
1,860
3,532
3,734
Income from railway operations
610
1,065
1,178
2,031
Other income – net
49
22
71
66
Interest expense on debt
156
153
310
302
Income before income taxes
503
934
939
1,795
Income taxes
Current
66
136
110
263
Deferred
45
76
56
133
Total income taxes
111
212
166
396
Net income
$
392
$
722
$
773
$
1,399
Earnings per share – diluted
$
1.53
$
2.70
$
3.00
$
5.21
Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted
256.7
267.1
257.7
268.3
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements
Norfolk Southern Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
($ in millions)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,143
$
580
Accounts receivable – net
822
920
Materials and supplies
257
244
Other current assets
128
337
Total current assets
2,350
2,081
Investments
3,590
3,428
Properties less accumulated depreciation of $11,823
and $11,982, respectively
31,217
31,614
Other assets
805
800
Total assets
$
37,962
$
37,923
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
1,268
$
1,428
Income and other taxes
239
229
Other current liabilities
343
327
Current maturities of long-term debt
85
316
Total current liabilities
1,935
2,300
Long-term debt
12,612
11,880
Other liabilities
1,680
1,744
Deferred income taxes
6,874
6,815
Total liabilities
23,101
22,739
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock $1.00 per share par value, 1,350,000,000 shares
authorized; outstanding 255,109,247 and 257,904,956 shares,
respectively, net of treasury shares
256
259
Additional paid-in capital
2,217
2,209
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(475)
(491)
Retained income
12,863
13,207
Total stockholders' equity
14,861
15,184
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
37,962
$
37,923
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements
Norfolk Southern Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
First Six Months
2020
2019
($ in millions)
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
773
$
1,399
Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
574
567
Deferred income taxes
56
133
Gains and losses on properties
(11)
(7)
Loss on asset disposal
385
—
Changes in assets and liabilities affecting operations:
Accounts receivable
98
(30)
Materials and supplies
(13)
(49)
Other current assets
30
55
Current liabilities other than debt
—
(30)
Other – net
(134)
(86)
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,758
1,952
Cash flows from investing activities
Property additions
(735)
(979)
Property sales and other transactions
258
214
Investment purchases
(5)
(12)
Investment sales and other transactions
(58)
(75)
Net cash used in investing activities
(540)
(852)
Cash flows from financing activities
Dividends
(482)
(458)
Common stock transactions
26
18
Purchase and retirement of common stock
(669)
(1,050)
Proceeds from borrowings
784
1,054
Debt repayments
(314)
(750)
Net cash used in financing activities
(655)
(1,186)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted
563
(86)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
At beginning of year
580
446
At end of period
$
1,143
$
360
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information
Cash paid during the period for:
Interest (net of amounts capitalized)
$
287
$
271
Income taxes (net of refunds)
1
215
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements
NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:
1. Stock Repurchase Program
We repurchased and retired 3.9 million and 5.7 million shares of common stock under our stock repurchase program during the first six months of 2020 and 2019, respectively, at a cost of $669 million and $1.1 billion, respectively.
2. Loss on Asset Disposal
In the first quarter of 2020, we committed to a plan to dispose of certain locomotives deemed excess and no longer needed for railroad operations. Specifically, during the first six months of 2020, the Company recorded a charge related to the loss on the sale of approximately 450 locomotives disposed of in the first six months, and a write-down of approximately 250 additional locomotives that we are actively marketing to sell. Accordingly, a $385 million loss was recorded to adjust their carrying amount to their estimated fair value. The loss on asset disposal reduced "Earnings per share – diluted" for the first six months by $1.11.
3. Restricted Cash
The "Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash" line item on the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows includes restricted cash of $88 million in 2019, reflecting deposits held by a third-party bond agent as collateral for certain debt obligations which matured on October 1, 2019.