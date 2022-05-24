Norkol Converting Corporation is pleased to announce the expansion of its sheeting capacity out of the Northlake facility. The new Jagenberg Sheeter will convert an additional 10,000 tons, annually.
NORTHLAKE, Ill., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Norkol Converting Corporation is pleased to announce the expansion of its sheeting capacity out of the Northlake facility. The new Jagenberg Sheeter will convert an additional 10,000 tons, annually.
The Jagenberg will contribute to a full suite of rewinding and folio sheeting currently offered by Norkol. This equipment has capacity to cut up to 30-point sheets with a max sheet width of 65" W x 65" L and a min of 20" W x 20" L. The new sheeter will begin operations in June of 2022.
"I am incredibly proud of the supervisors and the operators who have been training diligently on the new equipment to ensure a smooth startup," said CEO, Martin Kolinski. "These additional tons will serve the unmet needs of our current and future customers."
Information on the full range of converting capabilities offered by Norkol can be found online at http://www.norkol.com. For specific inquiries about sheeting and rewinding, please call Bill Reppen at 708-531-1000, ext 105.
Media Contact
Heather Rowney, Modern Marketing Partners, (630) 868-5060, heather@modernmarketingpartners.com
SOURCE Norkol Converting Corporation