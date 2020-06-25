NEW YORK, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- North 6th Agency (N6A), The Outcome Relations Agency™, today announced that it has partnered with Lunchbox as public relations agency of record (AOR).
Lunchbox is an all-in-one restaurant ordering suite which enables restaurants to deliver unique and personalized experiences for customers. Its service suite ranges from delivery to in-store solutions including, web and app ordering; self-order kiosks; phone-to-table; flexible loyalty programs; and catering systems.
Lunchbox is fully integrated with the most widely used point-of-sales systems, payment processing, data and analytics, and social platforms in the restaurant industry, including Toast, Brink, Revel, Facebook, Google, Square, Stripe, and others.
"The consumer experience in the restaurant industry is being transformed like never before," said Matt Rizzetta, CEO of N6A. "Lunchbox has quickly established itself as one of the most innovative and effective technology solutions providers that is leading the way for this transformation. We're thrilled to work hand-in-hand with the team as they enable restaurants across the country to adapt and connect with consumers through a streamlined user experience."
N6A will support Lunchbox on a variety of corporate communications, external media and marketing initiatives to drive competitive awareness and capital raise goals. N6A's Outcome Relations™ model combines earned media, amplification and KPI alignment to support the specific business outcomes of CMOs, CEOs and brand marketers.
"It's a critical time for restaurants across the country, and we want to make sure that Lunchbox is there to help restaurants recover and scale," said Nabeel Alamgir, Founder and CEO of Lunchbox. "In N6A, we have a partner who is just as committed to our brand as we are to our customers. Together, we look forward to playing an impactful role in the recovery and rebirth of restaurants, which is so vital to the economic and social panorama of our country."
For more information on Lunchbox, please visit www.Lunchbox.io. For more information on N6A, please visit www.N6A.com.
ABOUT LUNCHBOX:
Lunchbox is a collection of powerful best-in-class ordering platforms for restaurants, built by restauranteurs. Working together with restaurants, Lunchbox creates beautiful white-label apps, web ordering, and in-restaurant kiosk systems that excite new and existing customers. Through Lunchbox's powerful backend, restaurants are able to engage with customers across multiple touch points and develop campaigns that are catered to their lifestyle.
Lunchbox's suite of services ranges from delivery to in-store solutions including, web ordering; app ordering; self-order kiosks; phone-to-table; flexible loyalty programs; and catering systems.
ABOUT NORTH 6TH AGENCY, INC. (N6A):
North 6th Agency, Inc. (N6A) is The Outcome Relations Agency™. Based in the heart of SoHo in New York City, N6A is the creator of the Outcome Relations™ model, which combines earned media, paid media and proprietary KPI technology to drive specific business outcomes for CMOs, CEOs, and brand marketers.
N6A's clients have successfully exited to more than 30 global enterprises, increased revenue by up to 100%, created more than $10B in enterprise value, improved market share over their competitive set by 40%, won recruiting battles for the industry's best talent, IPOd on NYSE, NASDAQ, leading international exchanges, and raised more than $5 billion from the world's most prominent investors.
N6A has received several industry accolades, including The Observer's "PR Power 50" list, Entrepreneur's Top Company Cultures in the United States, PRWeek's Best Places to Work, and Digiday's Most Innovative Culture.
