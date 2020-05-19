NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- North 6th Agency (N6A), The Outcome Relations Agency™, today announced that it has entered into a strategic venture with integrated marketing firm Magnetik™.
Since 2006, Magnetik has established itself as a premier integrated marketing agency based in New York City. Combining cutting-edge technology, award-winning creative and strategic best practices, Magnetik has serviced more than 100 brands across all categories, including disruptive start-ups and global enterprise brands, such as Akamai, NBC Universal and Tommy Hilfiger USA.
N6A will be integrating Magnetik's suite of services into its Outcome Relations™ offering for clients, which combines earned media, amplification and KPI alignment to support the specific business outcomes of CMOs, CEOs and brand marketers.
Through the venture, N6A will now offer the following services to enable clients to amplify their Outcome Relations™ campaigns:
- Creative and Design Services
- Digital Advertising
- Email Marketing
- SEO and SEM
- Web Development
"Magnetik's suite of digital offerings serves an important purpose in enabling brands to amplify the power of credibility assets to drive specific business outcomes," said Matt Rizzetta, CEO of N6A. "We look forward to servicing our customers with even greater impact and with a tireless commitment to driving their business outcomes as a result of this partnership."
Led by CEO Doug Steinberg, Magnetik will be integrated into N6A's in-house amplification team, which provides clients with a range of digital media and demand generation services to amplify and align their PR efforts with business outcomes.
"We have enjoyed a successful relationship with N6A for quite some time, and are looking forward to taking the next step as we enter into this strategic venture," said Doug Steinberg, CEO of Magnetik. "N6A's vision to align public relations with business outcomes through measurable digital amplification channels creates incredible synergies with Magnetik's core business. We are eager to join forces with N6A and provide clients with a fully-integrated solution that takes them from credibility to amplification to outcome."
For more information on N6A, please visit www.N6A.com. For more information on Magnetik, please visit www.Magnetik.com.
ABOUT NORTH 6TH AGENCY, INC. (N6A):
North 6th Agency, Inc. (N6A) is The Outcome Relations Agency™. Based in the heart of SoHo in New York City, N6A is the creator of the Outcome Relations™ model, which combines earned media, paid media and proprietary KPI technology to drive specific business outcomes for CMOs, CEOs, and brand marketers.
N6A's clients have successfully exited to more than 30 global enterprises, increased revenue by up to 100%, created more than $10B in enterprise value, improved market share over their competitive set by 40%, won recruiting battles for the industry's best talent, IPOd on NYSE, NASDAQ, leading international exchanges, and raised more than $5 billion from the world's most prominent investors.
N6A has received several industry accolades, including The Observer's "PR Power 50" list, Entrepreneur's Top Company Cultures in the United States, PRWeek's Best Places to Work, and Digiday's Most Innovative Culture.
ABOUT MAGNETIK:
Magnetik is an interactive marketing agency in New York City that combines cutting-edge technology, award-winning creative services and strategic best-practices. For more than a decade, Magnetik has developed programs that engage users and drive revenue for clients without the red tape and overhead of larger agencies.
Magnetik was founded in 2006 by award-winning Creative Director Doug Steinberg. Over the years, Magnetik has successfully executed hundreds of successful digital campaigns for clients, including emerging start-ups and large global enterprise brands.
