NEW YORK, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- North 6th Agency (N6A), The Outcome Relations Agency™, today announced that it has launched N6A Enterprise Value Services, a dedicated services unit specializing in investor relations, financial communications and shareholder value optimization.
N6A Enterprise Value Services will be led by financial services and investor relations executive Lawrence Delaney, Jr. Delaney is a 30-year financial communications veteran who has served as an embedded investor relations advisor for several public, private and pre-IPO companies including: Titan Corporation, which was acquired by L-3 Communications for $2.65B; NCI, Inc., which was acquired by H.I.G Capital for $283 million; Stanley, Inc., which he supported through a successful IPO and acquisition by CGI, Inc. for $1.05 billion; and SAIC, a multi-billion dollar Fortune 500 company.
N6A Enterprise Value Services will be integrated into N6A's Outcome Relations™ offering, which combines earned media, amplification and KPI alignment to support clients' specific business outcomes.
N6A Enterprise Value Services is designed to help clients achieve specific financial outcomes, including: defining and reaching valuation targets; IPO preparation; public company investor relations consulting; shareholder communications; and outcome-driven liquidity events.
Engagement options are customized for early stage, later-round, and enterprise-level clients with packages inclusive of the following services:
- Investor Relations and Strategic Services: Investor relations planning and strategy; IPO preparation; public company investor relations consulting services; valuation analysis; quarterly shareholder videoconferences; and additional stakeholder communication needs assessment.
- Investor Marketing and Production Services: Investor presentation refinement and assumptions-testing; online investor portal development, email-linked multimedia investor updates; point of contact for investor queries; and physical and virtual investor events.
- Analyst and Investor Outreach: Investment community relationship cultivation and management; shareholder analysis and targeting; analyst and investor call preparation and management; and deal and non-deal roadshow support.
- Financial Communications Services: Investor-driven disclosure policy guidance; PPM and other registration statement drafting support; earnings and other financial press release consulting; investment profile and fact sheet creation; annual and quarterly reports; and proxy statement and other shareholder communications.
"We see the Enterprise Value Services offering as a strategic step in our vision for Outcome Relations™, which aligns the marketing function with critical business outcomes," said Matt Rizzetta, CEO of N6A. "Through our Enterprise Value Services capabilities, we are able to work hand-in-hand with our clients in the C-suite to serve as their advocate in achieving successful investor outcomes that maximize shareholder value, such as M&A transactions, pre-IPO and public market events, business transformations, beneficial capital raise outcomes, and shareholder acquisition and retention."
For more information on N6A, please visit www.N6A.com. For more information on N6A Enterprise Value Services, please visit https://info.n6a.com/enterprisevalueservices.
ABOUT NORTH 6TH AGENCY, INC. (N6A):
North 6th Agency, Inc. (N6A) is The Outcome Relations Agency™. Based in the heart of SoHo in New York City, N6A is the creator of the Outcome Relations™ model, which combines earned media, paid media, enterprise value services and proprietary KPI technology to drive specific business outcomes for CMOs, CEOs, and brand marketers.
N6A's clients have successfully exited to more than 30 global enterprises, increased revenue by up to 100%, created more than $10B in enterprise value, improved market share over their competitive set by 40%, won recruiting battles for the industry's best talent, IPO'd on NYSE, NASDAQ, leading international exchanges, and raised more than $5 billion from the world's most prominent investors.
N6A has received several industry accolades, including The Observer's "PR Power 50" list, Entrepreneur's Top Company Cultures in the United States, PRWeek's Best Places to Work, and Digiday's Most Innovative Culture.
Media Contact: North 6th Agency, Inc.
212-334-9753, marketing@n6a.com