NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The North American Passive House Network announced today that registration is open for the Passive House 2021 Conference: Passive House For All. (http://www.naphnconference.org) The conference will take place June 10-11 in person, in New York City, and online. Significant discounts are available to those registering early and can be enhanced further by becoming a NAPHN Member.
The event will take on the full range of specialized technical, process, and policy aspects of Passive House one expects from a NAPHN conference - and it will challenge industry to diversify. It will challenge the Passive House movement to make Passive House benefits, tools, and work, accessible to all and enriched by everyone.
"Part of accessibility is affordability and with early registration the costs to participants are significantly reduced," said NAPHN Executive Director, Ken Levenson. "With over a 50% reduction from the full price and then with additional discounts for NAPHN membership and a special rate for students, we want to broaden the impact of this event."
Passive House for All is a call to action. Our existential environmental, health and social crises demand that we look beyond isolated symptoms and tackle interlocking systemic causes; across disciplines, from buildings to communities.
It is planned to be a hybrid conference - in-person in New York City (at a reduced capacity for safety) and online - so that everyone who wants to participate can, where they are most comfortable. Accessibility is not only a priority in the context of the pandemic, but also in our work to expand the Passive House community to include new voices, perspectives and needs.
# # #
About NAPHN:
The North American Passive House Network (NAPHN) is an independent national non-profit educational organization affiliated with the International Passive House Association (iPHA) and the Passive House Institute (PHI), located in Darmstadt, Germany.
NAPHN has chapters based in New Jersey (http://www.njpassivehouse.com), Washington DC (http://www.naphnetwork.org), the Rocky Mountain Region (http://www.phrockymountains.com), Minnesota (http://www.passivehouseminnesota.org) and Pennsylvania (http://www.passivehousepa.org).
NAPHN supports the widespread adoption of the international Passive House design and construction standards, building science principles and protocols, as a critical response to our climate crisis - providing unparalleled effectiveness in mitigating climate disruptions and adapting to rapidly changing environmental conditions.
NAPHN is focused on the inflection point between policy and implementation. We partner with leading stakeholders across all building sectors, including governments, professional associations, manufacturers, owners, builders, labor organizations, and educational institutions – to make the transformation complete. http://www.naphnetwork.org
About Passive House:
Passive House is an international building standard and methodology, applicable to buildings of all kinds from office buildings to hospitals, new-build and renovations, that results in a dramatic
drop in operational energy use, and more comfortable and healthy occupants - meant to aggressively mitigate our climate crisis while providing resilient adaptation.
The Passive House Standard was developed by the Passive House Institute (PHI), an independent scientific research organization, located in Darmstadt, Germany, and includes specific requirements for energy use and comfort of occupants. The Passive House Standard is being successfully applied to thousands of buildings and millions of square feet around the world, from Boston to Beijing.
The Passive House methodology starts with reducing cooling, dehumidification and heating loads by focusing, not on gadgets and active technology, but instead on fully integrated durable passive building components, such as proper continuous thermal-bridge-free insulation, continuous airtightness, high-performance windows and doors, and ventilation that includes a high-efficiency heat/energy recovery core, carefully calculated, and all integrated with the entire architectural process of design and construction. http://www.passivehouse.com http://www.passipedia.org
View an Introduction to Passive house video: https://youtu.be/G1u5q8IbCak
Not sure what Passive House means? Watch this video: https://youtu.be/fy9nnso306o
Media Contact
Ken Levenson, North American Passive House Network, +1 (917) 837-8487, ken@naphnetwork.org
SOURCE North American Passive House Network