RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McKee Homes is proud to announce $138,889 in donations through its Community Embrace program in 2021. Contributions were distributed to several local, state and national non-profit organizations chosen by McKee Homes employees, as well as the Joe McKee Memorial Alzheimer's Fund.
"Each year, our Community Embrace program encourages our associates to enrich communities we build in and help those in need," said Julie Russo, McKee Homes Vice President of Community Embrace.
McKee Homes offers an employee donation program where each employee can request $250 from McKee Homes to donate to a charity of their choosing as well as 4 hours of time off to provide personal help.
"The organizations receiving gifts are as diverse as our team," commented Russo. "They include well-recognized non-profits such as the YMCA Youth Recreational Soccer League, Duke Children's Hospital, Ronald McDonald House of Durham and Wake County, First Tee Triangle, Kids Peace and American Cancer Society, and also organizations our associates are personally passionate about -- Parkton Youth Association, Tunde and Friends Foundation, Mission 22, and schools and churches. These programs truly embody the power of doing the right thing for our communities."
McKee Homes' largest beneficiary is the Alzheimer's Association. Pat and Mike McKee, co-owners of McKee Homes, watched their mother care for their father, Joe McKee, for 12 years before Joe died of complications from Alzheimer's in 2010. When McKee Homes was formed, the family founded the Joe McKee Memorial Alzheimer's Fund. At McKee, a portion of every home sold is donated to support the Alzheimer's Association's efforts to provide care and support to people affected by the disease. Since 2010, McKee Homes and its associates have contributed $491,433 toward creating A World Without Alzheimers.
About McKee Homes
McKee Homes is an exclusive North Carolina home builder that offers an unwavering commitment to premier customer service through the Team McKee Experience. McKee Homes believes in building life changing moments for its customers, associates, trade partners, and local communities through its core values: McKee Focus, Continuous Improvement, Good People and Work Smart, Play Hard.
