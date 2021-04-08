FARGO, N.D., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When The North Dakota State University (NDSU) Bison Track and Field teams return home for the 2022 outdoor season, they will compete on a newly installed Z5000 epiQ Tracks® surface. The Bison are currently riding long conference winning streaks for both the men and women teams and hope to keep the streaks alive for their homecoming. NDSU has won 12 straight women's outdoor titles and 10 consecutive men's outdoor championships in the Summit League.
Schlanser Track will feature a green track with gold exchange zones The Z5000 is an Olympic quality, World Athletics certified track system that has all-encompassing superiority of cushion, control, energy return, and performance, perfect for major venues. It's eco-friendly, poured-in-place in multi-layers, resulting in a resilient, all-weather surface resistant to the elements. World Athletics was founded to fulfill the need for a world governing authority, for a competition program, for standardized technical equipment and for a list of official world records.
Michelle Kuhns, Regional Vice President said, "The NDSU Athletic Dept. is committed to excellence for its student athletes. In one of the most difficult years for most people, the NDSU community rallied to reach the donation goals for the project. This is commitment by all involved with NDSU. Working with NDSU is an honor and I am very excited to see this amazing facility complete! Go Bison!."
Construction of the track is scheduled to begin in April and be completed by in the Fall. The North Dakota State University track & field program announced its meet schedule for the 2021 outdoor season on Mar. 16. North Dakota State will join 10 other Division I programs who have track surfaces manufactured and installed by Hellas Construction.
Headquartered in Austin, TX, Hellas takes a turn-key approach to athletic facilities. Hellas owns and operates its own construction and installation equipment using its own crews. The firm also manufactures its own synthetic turf, track and court surfacing materials at three factories in the United States. These investments allow Hellas to meet the timing, budget, and quality demands of its clients without reliance upon third parties.
Hellas Construction, Inc. headquartered in Austin, TX, is the largest vertically-integrated sports construction contractor in the United States, specializing in the general construction of sports facilities and sports surfaces. Hellas champions innovative artificial turf manufacturing, base construction, field, track and tennis planning, along with installation and maintenance. hellasconstruction.com
North Dakota State University, provides transformational education, create knowledge through innovative research, and shares knowledge through community engagement that meets the needs of North Dakota and the world. The keystone to the success of the NDSU strategic plan is our commitment to shared governance, transparency, responsible decision-making, and a sustainable future. The strategic plan is based on the following NDSU core values.
Media Contact
Jeff Power, Hellas Construction, +1 (512) 297-5708, jpower@hellasconstruction.com
Corey Downing, Hellas Construction, 5126736150, cdowning@hellasconstruction.com
SOURCE Hellas Construction