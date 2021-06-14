CHICAGO, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- North Square Investments (North Square), a multi-boutique manager with a range of equity, fixed income and multi-strategy product offerings, has completed the acquisition of the mutual funds of Stadion Money Management. The acquisition adds three new funds to North Square's existing fund complex, while increasing North Square's mutual fund assets under management to over $1 billion as of June 14, 2021.
The Stadion Tactical Growth (ETFOX), Tactical Defensive (ETFWX) and Trilogy Alternative Return (STTIX) Funds have been renamed the North Square Tactical Growth Fund, North Square Tactical Defensive Fund and North Square Trilogy Alternative Return Fund, respectively. (The ticker symbols remain the same.)
"These three specialty investment strategies add alternative, tactical and asset allocation options to our existing fund family, increasing our total number of funds in the North Square family to 12," said Mark Goodwin, Co-Founder and CEO of North Square.
"The new North Square funds with their experienced portfolio managers address the significant demand in the marketplace for multi-asset solutions," said said Phil Callahan, Head of Distribution for North Square. "We believe these funds will meet the needs of our financial intermediary partners and their investors."
The acquisition of the Stadion Funds marks North Square's second major acquisition in the last 18 months. In March of 2020, North Square completed the acquisition of CS McKee, a full-service institutional money manager founded in 1931 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
North Square is committed to the sourcing, vetting and delivery of institutional quality, active investment managers to their financial intermediary partners which include broker dealers, wealth management advisors, RIAs, family offices, retirement plans and private banks. We believe the firm delivers value to its investment partners by providing support services and access to distribution while assisting distribution partners as they search for high quality, alpha-generating active investment strategies to build better risk-adjusted portfolios for their clients. North Square's multi-boutique platform includes a mutual fund family and ownership interests in the distinctly branded firms of CS McKee and Oak Ridge Investments with collective assets under management and advisement of over $10 billion following the acquisition on June 14, 2021.
About North Square
Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, North Square Investments is an independent, multi-boutique investment firm dedicated to delivering differentiated active investment strategies to the market. North Square has an experienced senior management team, a board composed of industry veterans including John Amboian, Neil Cummins and Brian Gaffney, and is backed by Estancia Capital Partners. Learn more about North Square Investments at northsquareinvest.com.
About Stadion Money Management
Established in 1993, Stadion Money Management is an independent firm headquartered near Athens, Georgia. Stadion works with advisors and recordkeepers to build custom retirement plan and participant level investment solutions. As of May 31, 2021, Stadion managed over $3 billion.
Stadion Money Management and North Square Investments, LLC are investment advisers registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about the companies' investment advisory services can be found in their respective Form ADV, which are available upon request. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Nothing contained herein constitutes an offer to buy or sell a particular security or investment product. This information contains opinions that are as of the date of this publication and are subject to change without notice. NSI-2021-13.
