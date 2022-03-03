DALLAS, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The North Texas Auto Show returns to Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, March 17 – 20, 2022. This show is the ONLY place in Texas where consumers will find hundreds of new vehicles with the latest technology all in one place.
"The Auto Show provides car and truck buyers with a relaxed environment to make their buying decisions," said Charlie Gilchrist, Chairman of the North Texas Automobile Dealers. "With the wide variety of brands available, guests can shop, compare, drive and ride, all in one place and learn from product specialists about each vehicle."
Attendees will also experience another first for Texas when the Indoor EV Test Track launches at the show on Thursday, March 17. Featuring the latest and highly anticipated EV models from Audi, Ford, Kia, and Polestar, the experience includes a test ride around the track with professional drivers knowledgeable in each vehicle, powered by a platinum charging partner, Volta Charging.
"The technology, performance, and design of these electric vehicles is a 'must-see,'" said Gilchrist. "Plus, with their increasing popularity, we're excited to offer the opportunity for people to test drive some of the latest vehicles and really experience the improvements made in all of today's modern cars, trucks, and SUVs."
The North Texas Auto Show, produced by the North Texas Automobile Dealers, features new vehicles of all types, from brands such as Acura, Audi, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, Hyundai, JEEP, Kia, Lexus, Lincoln, Mitsubishi, Polestar, Nissan, Porsche, Mercedes Benz, Ram, Toyota, Subaru, and Volvo. High demand vehicles such as the Ford F150 Lightning, the Chevrolet Z06 and the Silverado, the all-new Toyota Sequoia, Ford Maverick, Grand Wagoneer, Nissan Ariya, and the all-new Acura Integra Tech A-spec will also be on hand at this year's event.
Attendees can slide behind the wheel and hit the streets around downtown Dallas during the Cumulus Radio Ride & Drive featuring the newest trucks, SUV's, and sedans from, Acura, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Honda, Jeep, and Ram. In this experience, drivers are paired with product specialists for an informative test drive.
Tickets are now available for advance purchase and are $15 for ages 13 years and older, and $7 for children six to 12. Children under five are free. Discount tickets are available for seniors (65 and older) and military members for $10 with valid ID at the box office.
Show Details:
North Texas Auto Show
March 17-20, 2022, at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center
Hours of Operations:
Thursday, March 17 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Friday, March 18 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Saturday, March 19 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Sunday, March 20 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Tickets at the door:
$15 Adults (13+ yrs)
$7 Children (6-12 yrs)
$10 Seniors (65+ yrs) & members of the Military with ID
Children under 5 are free.
*Discounts are available for advance purchase. For more information and to purchase advance tickets, visit https://www.northtexasautoshow.com/.
Media Contact
RoShelle Salinas, North Texas Auto Show, 281-509-1682, info@ntxad.com
SOURCE North Texas Auto Show