HUNTINGTON, Ind., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, has announced net income of $1.03 million ($0.86 per diluted common share) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. This earnings level was relatively unchanged when compared to earnings from the quarter ended March 31, 2019 of $1.06 million ($0.88 per diluted common share). The current three months earnings equate to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 1.16% and a return on average equity (ROE) of 9.86% compared to an ROA of 1.24% and an ROE of 11.20% for the prior year quarter ended March 31, 2019.
Total loans decreased $1.8 million to $251.6 million at March 31, 2020 compared to total loans of $253.4 million at December 31, 2019. Total deposits increased $7.6 million or 3.0% to $259.9 million at March 31, 2020 compared to $252.3 million at December 31, 2019.
Shareholders' equity increased $1.6 million to $42.9 million at March 31, 2020 compared to $41.3 million at December 31, 2019. The book value of NIDB stock increased $1.18 to $35.43 per common share as of March 31, 2020 compared to $34.25 at December 31, 2019. The number of outstanding common shares was 1,210,327. The last reported trade of the stock on April 10, 2020 was $28.45 per common share.
Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and five full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw and Fort Wayne (2). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.
NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Unaudited)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
ASSETS
March 31,
2020
December 31,
Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents
$
12,017,428
$
8,352,340
Noninterest earning cash and cash equivalents
2,768,423
2,863,471
Total cash and cash equivalents
14,785,851
11,215,811
Interest-earning time deposits
3,681,000
3,681,000
Securities available for sale
66,048,666
65,001,858
Securities held to maturity
932,773
1,044,197
Loans held for sale
1,992,100
134,000
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan loss March 31, 2020 $3,443,587 and December 31, 2019
251,647,689
253,461,826
Accrued interest receivable
1,214,895
1,242,788
Premises and equipment
4,985,154
4,971,271
Investments in limited liability partnerships
2,053,334
2,128,334
Cash surrender value of life insurance
8,896,543
8,839,193
Other assets
1,612,689
2,203,348
Total Assets
$
357,850,694
$
353,923,626
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Non-interest bearing deposits
35,216,339
30,011,306
Interest bearing deposits
224,666,874
222,271,145
Borrowed Funds
52,152,674
57,237,450
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
2,926,918
3,086,817
Total Liabilities
314,962,805
312,606,718
Retained earnings – substantially restricted
42,887,889
41,316,908
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
357,850,694
$
353,923,626
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
Total interest income
$
3,772,563
$
3,914,864
Total interest expense
944,368
1,052,696
Net interest income
$
2,828,195
$
2,862,168
Provision for loan losses
220,000
75,000
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
$
2,608,195
$
2,787,168
Service charges on deposit accounts
186,039
172,056
Interchange fees
146,906
131,184
Net gain on sale of loans
277,171
144,919
Net gain/(loss) on sale of repossessed assets
(18,186)
7,608
Brokerage fees
56,760
63,347
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
57,350
57,000
Other income
144,388
171,015
Total noninterest income
$
850,428
$
747,129
Salaries and employee benefits
1,296,191
1,286,328
Occupancy
245,504
284,661
Data processing
270,101
247,788
Deposit insurance premiums
20,000
-
Professional fees
64,436
110,077
Advertising and marketing fees
55,603
83,385
Correspondent bank charges
32,735
37,317
Other expense
269,671
271,239
Total noninterest expenses
$
2,254,241
$
2,320,795
Income before income tax expenses
$
1,204,382
$
1,213,502
Income tax expense
171,083
155,649
Net Income
$
1,033,299
$
1,057,853
Three Months Ended
2020
2019
Basic Earnings per common share
0.86
0.88
Dilutive Earnings per share
0.86
0.88
Net interest margin
3.40%
3.58%
Return on average assets
1.16%
1.24%
Return on average equity
9.86%
11.20%
Efficiency ratio
61.28%
64.30%
Average shares outstanding- primary
1,201,805
1,195,904
Average shares outstanding- diluted
1,201,805
1,197,462
Allowance for loan losses:
Balance at beginning of period
$
3,191,605
$
2,856,319
Charge-offs:
One-to-four family
17,952
-
Commercial real estate
-
73,705
Land/land development
-
-
Commercial
-
25,000
Consumer
33,443
64,494
Gross charge-offs
51,395
163,199
Recoveries:
One-to-four family
903
920
Commercial real estate
-
-
Land/land development
-
-
Commercial
54,000
-
Consumer
28,473
54,179
Gross recoveries
83,376
55,099
Net charge-offs/(recoveries)
(31,981)
108,100
Additions charged to operations
220,000
75,000
Balance at end of period
$
3,443,586
$
2,823,219
Net loan charge-offs / (recoveries)to average loans (1)
(0.05%)
0.17%
Nonperforming assets (000's)
At March 31,
At December 31,
Loans:
2020
2019
Non-accrual
$
7,119
$
6,173
Past 90 days or more and still accruing
-
-
Troubled debt restructured
465
468
Total nonperforming loans
7,584
6,641
Real estate owned
59
262
Other repossessed assets
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$
7,643
$
6,903
Nonperforming assets to total assets
2.14%
1.95%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
2.97%
2.59%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
45.41%
48.07%
Allowance for loan losses to net loans receivable
1.37%
1.26%
At March 31,
2020
2019
Stockholders' equity as a % of total assets
11.81%
11.26%
Book value per share
$ 35.43
$ 32.09
Common shares outstanding- EOP
1,210,379
1,206,327
(1) Ratios for the three-month periods are annualized.