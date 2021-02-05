(PRNewsfoto/Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.)

HUNTINGTON, Ind., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced earnings increased $914,000 or 19.5% to $5.6 million ($4.65 per diluted common share) for the full year 2020 when compared to full year 2019 earnings of $4.7 million ($3.91 per diluted common share).  2020 annual earnings represent the highest earnings level ever recorded for the Company.  The full year 2020 earnings equates to a return on average assets of 1.44% and a return on average equity of 12.63% compared to an ROA of 1.33% and an ROE of 11.76% for the full year 2019.

Total assets increased $37.4 million or 10.6% to $391.3 million at December 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019 assets of $353.9 million.  Total net loans increased $10.7 million or 4.2% to $264.2 million at December 31, 2020 from $253.5 million at December 31, 2019.  Total deposits increased $44.7 million or 17.7% to $297.0 million at December 31, 2020 from $252.3 million at December 31, 2019.  Total borrowings decreased $11.4 million or 19.9% to $45.8 million at December 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019 borrowings of $57.2 million.    

The Company paid out cash dividends of $2.5 million to shareholders during the year ended December 31, 2020 including roughly $1.2 million from a Special Cash Dividend ($1.00 per common share) that was paid to shareholders in December 2020 for the 6th year in a row of Special Cash Dividends.  The book value of NIDB stock was $37.73 per common share as of December 31, 2020.  The Company's stock closed at $40.00 per common share on December 31, 2020.

Commenting on the financial results, First Federal Savings Bank President and CEO Michael S. Zahn stated, "2020 was a challenging year for everyone.  I'm pleased with how our team stepped up to serve our customers and our communities."  Zahn continues, "FFSB was able to achieve record earnings while helping commercial customers secure much needed relief and homeowners obtain low interest rate mortgages."

First Federal Savings Bank was a source of strength to small business clients and non-profits in Northeast Indiana during 2020.  The Bank participated in the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") and helped over 400 clients receive roughly $40.0 million in PPP funding.  We have also begun helping clients navigate the second round of the PPP program for first and second draw requests.  

First Federal Savings Bank had record 1-4 Family mortgage production of $92.5 million for the full year 2020.  This was an increase of $56.8 million or 159.1% compared to 1-4 Family mortgage production of $35.7 million for the full year 2019.  These efforts help our retail clients through lower monthly payments and lower interest over the life of their mortgage loans.  We anticipate mortgage production to remain at elevated levels at least over the next three months if not longer.

The Company also announced quarterly earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2020 increased by $331,000 or 28.9% to $1.5 million ($1.23 per diluted common share) when compared to earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2019 of $1.1 million ($0.96 per diluted common shares).  We also accrued $550,000 in pension expense during the quarter ended December 31, 2020 as we prepare to transition our frozen multi-employer defined benefit pension plan to a qualified successor plan during the first quarter of 2021.  Earnings would have been roughly $410,000 higher, net of taxes, without this non-recurring entry.   The current quarter's earnings equates to an ROA of 1.49% and an ROE of 12.90% compared to an ROA of 1.28% and an ROE of 11.05% for the prior year quarter ended December 31, 2019.                                     

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana.  The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and five full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw and Fort Wayne (2).  The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB".  Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues.  Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition.  Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.                        

                                                                                  CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION











ASSETS

December 31, 2020

December  31, 2019



Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents

$

12,397,471

$

8,352,340



Noninterest earning cash and cash equivalents

2,311,822

2,863,471



   Total cash and cash equivalents

14,709,293

11,215,811



Interest-earning time deposits

3,681,000

3,681,000



Securities available for sale

78,418,462

65,001,858



Securities held to maturity

9,442,271

1,044,197



Loans held for sale

137,000

134,000



Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan loss Dec. 31, 2020 $3,851,897 and Dec. 31, 2019 $3,191,605

264,220,486

253,461,826



Accrued interest receivable

1,516,929

1,242,788



Premises and equipment

5,282,884

4,971,271



Investments in limited liability partnerships

1,828,334

2,128,334



Cash surrender value of life insurance

10,071,443

8,839,193



Other assets

1,969,048

2,203,348



    Total Assets

$

391,277,150

$

353,923,626



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Non-interest bearing deposits

46,257,438

30,011,306



Interest bearing deposits

250,700,577

222,271,145



Borrowed Funds

45,805,419

57,237,450



Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

2,852,005

3,086,817



    Total Liabilities

345,615,439

312,606,718











Retained earnings – substantially restricted

45,661,711

41,316,908



    Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

391,277,150

$

353,923,626







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME













               Three Months Ended

                     Twelve Months Ended





                  December 31,  

                    December 31,





2020

2019

2020

2019



Total interest income

$

4,115,656

$

3,888,547

 

$

15,449,622

$

15,995,780



Total interest expense



619,374



1,020,391



3,041,269



4,335,592



    Net interest income

$

3,496,282

$

2,868,156

$

12,408,353

$

11,660,188



Provision for loan losses



120,000



75,000



580,000



425,000



  Net interest income after provision for loan losses

$

3,376,282

$

2,793,156

$

11,828,353

$

11,235,188



     Service charges on deposit accounts



190,312



202,459



659,683



742,279



     Interchange fees



150,561



149,117



569,959



592,966



     Net gain (loss) on sale of securities



-



-



-



91,526



     Net gain on sale of loans

874,069

272,788

2,715,931

920,900



     Net gain (loss) on sale of repossessed assets

-

(12,047)

(16,535)

(4,439)



     Brokerage fees

47,501

51,854

189,633

216,823



     Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

62,731

56,375

232,250

225,500



     Other income

90,884

99,285

276,408

634,706



Total noninterest income

$

1,416,058

$

819,831

$

4,627,329

$

3,420,261



     Salaries and employee benefits



1,867,398



1,261,897



5,591,328



5,139,029



     Occupancy

263,635

271,594

1,033,583

1,124,854



     Data processing

312,385

243,055

1,138,073

962,075



     Deposit insurance premiums

21,000

-

99,000

24,000



     Professional fees

138,055

81,073

341,229

368,327



     Advertising and marketing

63,444

67,630

212,313

256,690



     Correspondent bank charges

18,942

36,050

109,344

145,909



     Other expense

324,403

312,622

1,171,571

1,156,107



Total noninterest expenses

$

3,009,262

$

2,273,921

$

9,696,441

$

9,176,991



  Income before income tax expense

$

1,783,078

$

1,339,066

$

6,759,241

$

5,478,458



Income tax expense



307,137



193,761



1,159,619



792,964



Net Income

$

1,475,941

$

1,145,305

$

5,599,622

$

4,685,494















































 

 

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Unaudited)











                     Three Months Ended

                        December 31,

 

             Twelve Months Ended

                December 31,





2020

2019

2020

2019



Basic Earnings per common share

1.23

0.96

4.65

3.91



Dilutive Earnings per share

1.23

0.96

4.64

3.91



Net interest margin

3.76%

3.43%

3.41%

3.52%



Return on average assets

1.49%

1.28%

1.44%

1.33%



Return on average equity

12.90%

11.05%

12.63%

11.76%



Efficiency Ratio

61.26%

61.66%

56.92%

60.85%



Average shares outstanding - primary

1,201,827

1,198,827

1,204,352

1,197,629



Average shares outstanding - diluted

1,201,827

1,198,827

1,205,602

1,198,154











Allowance for loan losses:











   Balance at beginning of period

$

3,781,578

$

3,094,673

$

3,191,605

$

2,856,319









   Charge-offs:











      One-to-four family

-

-

17,952

41,961



      Commercial real estate

-

-

13,865

73,705



      Land/land development

-

-

-

-



      Commercial

13,865

52,725

-

77,725



      Consumer

53,434

55,138

137,577

208,170



         Gross charge-offs

67,299

107,863

169,394

401,561



   Recoveries:











      One-to-four family

1,411

43,406

4,242

46,066



      Commercial real estate

-

-

-

64,040



      Land/land development

-

-

-

-



      Commercial

691

63,000

106,609

86,649



      Consumer

15,516

23,389

138,835

115,092



         Gross recoveries

17,618

129,795

249,686

311,847



   Net charge-offs / recoveries

49,681

(21,932)

(80,292)

89,714



   Additions charged to operations

120,000

75,000

580,000

425,000



   Balance at end of period

$

3,851,897

$

3,191,605

$

3,851,897

$

3,191,605



























   Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (1)

0.07%

(0.03%)

(0.03%)

0.04%



























Nonperforming assets (000's)

At December 31,

At September 30,

    At June 30,

At December 31,



   Loans:

2020

2020

2020

2019



      Non-accrual

$

5,034

$

5,501

$

6,511

$

6,173



      Past 90 days or more and still accruing

-

-

-

-



      Troubled debt restructured

374

381

448

468



         Total nonperforming loans

5,408

5,882

6,959

6,641



   Real estate owned

5

5

5

262



   Other repossessed assets

-

-

-

-



         Total nonperforming assets

$

5,413

$

5,887

$

6,964

$

6,903











   Nonperforming assets to total assets

1.38%

1.50%

1.42%

1.95%



   Nonperforming loans to total loans

2.02%

2.13%

2.48%

2.59%



   Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans

71.23%

64.30%

52.66%

48.07%



   Allowance for loan losses to total receivable

1.46%

1.39%

1.32%

1.26%





                        At December 31,





2020

2019







Stockholders' equity as a % of total assets

11.67%

11.67%







Book value per share

$

37.73

$

34.25







Common shares outstanding- EOP

1,210,327

1,206,327



















(1) Ratios for the three-month periods are annualized.























































 

 

