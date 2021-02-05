HUNTINGTON, Ind., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced earnings increased $914,000 or 19.5% to $5.6 million ($4.65 per diluted common share) for the full year 2020 when compared to full year 2019 earnings of $4.7 million ($3.91 per diluted common share). 2020 annual earnings represent the highest earnings level ever recorded for the Company. The full year 2020 earnings equates to a return on average assets of 1.44% and a return on average equity of 12.63% compared to an ROA of 1.33% and an ROE of 11.76% for the full year 2019.
Total assets increased $37.4 million or 10.6% to $391.3 million at December 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019 assets of $353.9 million. Total net loans increased $10.7 million or 4.2% to $264.2 million at December 31, 2020 from $253.5 million at December 31, 2019. Total deposits increased $44.7 million or 17.7% to $297.0 million at December 31, 2020 from $252.3 million at December 31, 2019. Total borrowings decreased $11.4 million or 19.9% to $45.8 million at December 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019 borrowings of $57.2 million.
The Company paid out cash dividends of $2.5 million to shareholders during the year ended December 31, 2020 including roughly $1.2 million from a Special Cash Dividend ($1.00 per common share) that was paid to shareholders in December 2020 for the 6th year in a row of Special Cash Dividends. The book value of NIDB stock was $37.73 per common share as of December 31, 2020. The Company's stock closed at $40.00 per common share on December 31, 2020.
Commenting on the financial results, First Federal Savings Bank President and CEO Michael S. Zahn stated, "2020 was a challenging year for everyone. I'm pleased with how our team stepped up to serve our customers and our communities." Zahn continues, "FFSB was able to achieve record earnings while helping commercial customers secure much needed relief and homeowners obtain low interest rate mortgages."
First Federal Savings Bank was a source of strength to small business clients and non-profits in Northeast Indiana during 2020. The Bank participated in the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") and helped over 400 clients receive roughly $40.0 million in PPP funding. We have also begun helping clients navigate the second round of the PPP program for first and second draw requests.
First Federal Savings Bank had record 1-4 Family mortgage production of $92.5 million for the full year 2020. This was an increase of $56.8 million or 159.1% compared to 1-4 Family mortgage production of $35.7 million for the full year 2019. These efforts help our retail clients through lower monthly payments and lower interest over the life of their mortgage loans. We anticipate mortgage production to remain at elevated levels at least over the next three months if not longer.
The Company also announced quarterly earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2020 increased by $331,000 or 28.9% to $1.5 million ($1.23 per diluted common share) when compared to earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2019 of $1.1 million ($0.96 per diluted common shares). We also accrued $550,000 in pension expense during the quarter ended December 31, 2020 as we prepare to transition our frozen multi-employer defined benefit pension plan to a qualified successor plan during the first quarter of 2021. Earnings would have been roughly $410,000 higher, net of taxes, without this non-recurring entry. The current quarter's earnings equates to an ROA of 1.49% and an ROE of 12.90% compared to an ROA of 1.28% and an ROE of 11.05% for the prior year quarter ended December 31, 2019.
Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and five full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw and Fort Wayne (2). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
ASSETS
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents
$
12,397,471
$
8,352,340
Noninterest earning cash and cash equivalents
2,311,822
2,863,471
Total cash and cash equivalents
14,709,293
11,215,811
Interest-earning time deposits
3,681,000
3,681,000
Securities available for sale
78,418,462
65,001,858
Securities held to maturity
9,442,271
1,044,197
Loans held for sale
137,000
134,000
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan loss Dec. 31, 2020 $3,851,897 and Dec. 31, 2019 $3,191,605
264,220,486
253,461,826
Accrued interest receivable
1,516,929
1,242,788
Premises and equipment
5,282,884
4,971,271
Investments in limited liability partnerships
1,828,334
2,128,334
Cash surrender value of life insurance
10,071,443
8,839,193
Other assets
1,969,048
2,203,348
Total Assets
$
391,277,150
$
353,923,626
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Non-interest bearing deposits
46,257,438
30,011,306
Interest bearing deposits
250,700,577
222,271,145
Borrowed Funds
45,805,419
57,237,450
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
2,852,005
3,086,817
Total Liabilities
345,615,439
312,606,718
Retained earnings – substantially restricted
45,661,711
41,316,908
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
391,277,150
$
353,923,626
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Total interest income
$
4,115,656
$
3,888,547
$
15,449,622
$
15,995,780
Total interest expense
619,374
1,020,391
3,041,269
4,335,592
Net interest income
$
3,496,282
$
2,868,156
$
12,408,353
$
11,660,188
Provision for loan losses
120,000
75,000
580,000
425,000
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
$
3,376,282
$
2,793,156
$
11,828,353
$
11,235,188
Service charges on deposit accounts
190,312
202,459
659,683
742,279
Interchange fees
150,561
149,117
569,959
592,966
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities
-
-
-
91,526
Net gain on sale of loans
874,069
272,788
2,715,931
920,900
Net gain (loss) on sale of repossessed assets
-
(12,047)
(16,535)
(4,439)
Brokerage fees
47,501
51,854
189,633
216,823
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
62,731
56,375
232,250
225,500
Other income
90,884
99,285
276,408
634,706
Total noninterest income
$
1,416,058
$
819,831
$
4,627,329
$
3,420,261
Salaries and employee benefits
1,867,398
1,261,897
5,591,328
5,139,029
Occupancy
263,635
271,594
1,033,583
1,124,854
Data processing
312,385
243,055
1,138,073
962,075
Deposit insurance premiums
21,000
-
99,000
24,000
Professional fees
138,055
81,073
341,229
368,327
Advertising and marketing
63,444
67,630
212,313
256,690
Correspondent bank charges
18,942
36,050
109,344
145,909
Other expense
324,403
312,622
1,171,571
1,156,107
Total noninterest expenses
$
3,009,262
$
2,273,921
$
9,696,441
$
9,176,991
Income before income tax expense
$
1,783,078
$
1,339,066
$
6,759,241
$
5,478,458
Income tax expense
307,137
193,761
1,159,619
792,964
Net Income
$
1,475,941
$
1,145,305
$
5,599,622
$
4,685,494
NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
Basic Earnings per common share
1.23
0.96
4.65
3.91
Dilutive Earnings per share
1.23
0.96
4.64
3.91
Net interest margin
3.76%
3.43%
3.41%
3.52%
Return on average assets
1.49%
1.28%
1.44%
1.33%
Return on average equity
12.90%
11.05%
12.63%
11.76%
Efficiency Ratio
61.26%
61.66%
56.92%
60.85%
Average shares outstanding - primary
1,201,827
1,198,827
1,204,352
1,197,629
Average shares outstanding - diluted
1,201,827
1,198,827
1,205,602
1,198,154
Allowance for loan losses:
Balance at beginning of period
$
3,781,578
$
3,094,673
$
3,191,605
$
2,856,319
Charge-offs:
One-to-four family
-
-
17,952
41,961
Commercial real estate
-
-
13,865
73,705
Land/land development
-
-
-
-
Commercial
13,865
52,725
-
77,725
Consumer
53,434
55,138
137,577
208,170
Gross charge-offs
67,299
107,863
169,394
401,561
Recoveries:
One-to-four family
1,411
43,406
4,242
46,066
Commercial real estate
-
-
-
64,040
Land/land development
-
-
-
-
Commercial
691
63,000
106,609
86,649
Consumer
15,516
23,389
138,835
115,092
Gross recoveries
17,618
129,795
249,686
311,847
Net charge-offs / recoveries
49,681
(21,932)
(80,292)
89,714
Additions charged to operations
120,000
75,000
580,000
425,000
Balance at end of period
$
3,851,897
$
3,191,605
$
3,851,897
$
3,191,605
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (1)
0.07%
(0.03%)
(0.03%)
0.04%
Nonperforming assets (000's)
At December 31,
At September 30,
At June 30,
At December 31,
Loans:
2020
2020
2020
2019
Non-accrual
$
5,034
$
5,501
$
6,511
$
6,173
Past 90 days or more and still accruing
-
-
-
-
Troubled debt restructured
374
381
448
468
Total nonperforming loans
5,408
5,882
6,959
6,641
Real estate owned
5
5
5
262
Other repossessed assets
-
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$
5,413
$
5,887
$
6,964
$
6,903
Nonperforming assets to total assets
1.38%
1.50%
1.42%
1.95%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
2.02%
2.13%
2.48%
2.59%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
71.23%
64.30%
52.66%
48.07%
Allowance for loan losses to total receivable
1.46%
1.39%
1.32%
1.26%
At December 31,
2020
2019
Stockholders' equity as a % of total assets
11.67%
11.67%
Book value per share
$
37.73
$
34.25
Common shares outstanding- EOP
1,210,327
1,206,327
(1) Ratios for the three-month periods are annualized.
