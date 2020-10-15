HUNTINGTON, Ind., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced net income increased $285,000 or 21.0% to $1.65 million ($1.37 per diluted common share) for the Company's third quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to net income of $1.36 million ($1.14 per diluted common share) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. The current three months earnings represent a new record for the Company and equates to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 1.65% and a return on average equity (ROE) of 14.33%. This compares to an annualized ROA of 1.53% and an annualized ROE of 13.31% for the three months ended September 30, 2019.
Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 increased $583,000 or 16.5% to $4.12 million ($3.43 per diluted common share), compared to net income of $3.54 million ($2.96 per diluted common share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The current nine months earnings represent a new record for the Company and equates to an annualized ROA of 1.43% and an annualized ROE of 12.54%. This compares to an annualized ROA of 1.34% and an annualized ROE of 12.01% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
First Federal Savings Bank has been a source of strength to small business clients and non-profits in Northeast Indiana during 2020. The Bank participated in the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") and helped over 400 clients receive roughly $40.0 million in PPP funding. The business banking team is now helping clients maneuver PPP Forgiveness applications. We anticipate that process being completed during the fourth quarter of 2020 and into the first quarter of 2021.
First Federal Savings Bank had continued strong 1-4 Family mortgage production during the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Bank originated mortgage loans in the amount of $24.6 million for the current quarter after record mortgage production of $33.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. These efforts help our retail clients through lower monthly payments and lower interest over the life of their mortgage loans. We anticipate mortgage production to remain at these elevated levels at least over the next three months if not longer.
First Federal Savings Bank has also worked with our borrowers on loan forbearance requests under the CARES Act. We initially executed forbearance requests on roughly $36.0 million (13% of loan portfolio) in loan balances for an initial three-month period during the quarter ended June 30, 2020. That figure declined significantly to roughly $8.0 million (3% of loan portfolio) that executed a second three-month forbearance request during the current quarter ended September 30, 2020. Management anticipates a high majority of these clients moving back to amortizing status during the quarter ended December 31, 2020.
Net Loans Receivable have increased $18.86 million or 7.44% to $272.32 million at September 30, 2020 compared to $253.46 million at December 31, 2019. Total Deposits have increased $40.53 million or 16.10% to $292.81 million at September 30, 2020 compared to $252.28 million at December 31, 2019. Shareholder's equity increased $4.26 million or 10.31% to $45.58 million at September 30, 2020 compared to $41.32 million at December 31, 2019. The book value of NIDB's stock was $37.66 per common share as of September 30, 2020. The number of outstanding common shares was 1,210,327 as of the same date. The last reported trade of the stock on October 13, 2020 was $33.50 per common share.
Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and five full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw and Fort Wayne (2). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.
NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
ASSETS
September 30,
December 31,
Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents
$
12,569,363
$
8,352,340
Noninterest earning cash and cash equivalents
6,670,671
2,863,471
Total cash and cash equivalents
19,240,034
11,215,811
Interest- earning time deposits
3,681,000
3,681,000
Securities available for sale
70,635,203
65,001,858
Securities held to maturity
5,806,824
1,044,197
Loans held for sale
2,100,400
134,000
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan loss September 30, 2020 $3,781,578 and December 31, 2019 $3,191,605
272,323,751
253,461,826
Accrued interest receivable
1,607,891
1,242,788
Premises and equipment
4,937,414
4,971,271
Investments in limited liability partnerships
1,903,334
2,128,334
Cash surrender value of life insurance
9,008,712
8,839,193
Other assets
1,675,232
2,203,348
Total Assets
$
392,919,795
$
353,923,626
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Non-interest bearing deposits
48,678,996
30,011,306
Interest bearing deposits
244,130,662
222,271,145
Borrowed Funds
51,229,782
57,237,450
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
3,303,209
3,086,817
Total Liabilities
347,342,649
312,606,718
Retained earnings – substantially restricted
45,577,146
41,316,908
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
392,919,795
$
353,923,626
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Total interest income
$
3,734,822
$
4,097,681
$
11,333,967
$
12,107,235
Total interest expense
694,908
1,104,242
2,421,893
3,315,199
Net interest income
$
3,039,914
$
2,993,439
$
8,912,074
$
8,792,036
Provision for loan losses
120,000
200,000
460,000
350,000
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
$
2,919,914
$
2,793,439
$
8,452,074
$
8,442,036
Service charges on deposit accounts
148,651
190,919
469,371
539,822
Interchange Fees
122,189
160,982
419,398
443,850
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities
-
(6,510)
-
91,526
Net gain on sale of loans
799,857
385,842
1,841,861
648,112
Net gain (loss) on sale of repossessed assets
-
-
(16,535)
7,608
Brokerage fees
45,849
41,914
142,132
164,969
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
56,506
56,625
169,519
169,125
Other income
144,977
252,859
185,528
535,420
Total noninterest income
$
1,318,029
$
1,082,631
$
3,211,274
$
2,600,432
Salaries and employee benefits
1,242,653
1,279,760
3,723,935
3,877,132
Occupancy
256,947
291,719
769,947
853,257
Data processing
223,506
245,498
825,688
719,020
Deposit insurance premiums
32,500
-
78,000
24,000
Professional fees
82,144
53,695
203,174
287,255
Advertising / marketing fees
65,120
40,920
148,869
189,060
Correspondent bank charges
31,299
35,306
90,402
109,859
Other expense
281,095
300,486
847,170
843,493
Total noninterest expenses
$
2,215,264
$
2,247,384
$
6,687,185
$
6,903,076
Income before income tax expense
$
2,022,679
$
1,628,686
$
4,976,163
$
4,139,392
Income tax expense
375,565
267,005
852,482
599,203
Net Income
$
1,647,114
$
1,361,681
$
4,123,681
$
3,540,189
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Basic Earnings per common share
1.37
1.14
3.43
2.96
Dilutive Earnings per share
1.37
1.14
3.43
2.96
Net interest margin
3.24%
3.57%
3.28%
3.55%
Return on average assets
1.65%
1.53%
1.43%
1.34%
Return on average equity
14.33%
13.31%
12.54%
12.01%
Efficiency ratio
50.83%
55.14%
55.16%
60.59%
Average shares outstanding- primary
1,201,419
1,198,419
1,203,856
1,197,226
Average shares outstanding- diluted
1,201,586
1,198,586
1,205,523
1,197,926
Allowance for loan losses:
Balance at beginning of period
$
3,664,820
$
2,984,907
$
3,191,605
$
2,856,319
Charge-offs:
One-to-four family
-
41,961
-
41,961
Commercial real estate
-
-
17,951
73,705
Land/land development
-
-
-
-
Commercial
-
-
-
25,000
Consumer
39,016
67,622
84,143
153,031
Gross charge-offs
39,016
109,583
102,094
293,698
Recoveries:
One-to-four family
1,417
936
2,831
2,660
Commercial real estate
-
-
-
64,040
Land/land development
-
-
-
-
Commercial
-
1,581
105,919
23,649
Consumer
34,357
16,832
123,318
91,703
Gross recoveries
35,774
19,349
232,067
182,052
Net charge-offs
3,242
90,234
(129,973)
111,646
Additions charged to operations
120,000
200,000
460,000
350,000
Balance at end of period
$
3,781,578
$
3,094,673
$
3,781,578
$
3,094,673
(1) Net loan charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans
0.00%
0.14%
(0.06%)
0.06%
Nonperforming assets (000's)
At September 30,
At June 30,
At March 31,
At December 31,
Loans:
2020
2020
2020
2019
Non-accrual
$
5,501
$
6,511
$
7,119
$
6,173
Past 90 days or more and still accruing
-
-
-
-
Troubled debt restructured
381
448
465
468
Total nonperforming loans
5,882
6,959
7,584
6,641
Real estate owned
5
5
59
262
Other repossessed assets
-
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$
5,887
$
6,964
$
7,643
$
6,903
Nonperforming assets to total assets
1.50%
1.42%
2.14%
1.95%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
2.13%
2.48%
2.97%
2.59%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
64.30%
52.66%
45.41%
48.07%
Allowance for loan losses to net loans receivable
1.39%
1.32%
1.37%
1.26%
At September 30,
2020
2019
Stockholders' equity as a % of total assets
11.60%
11.76%
Book value per share
$
37.66
$
34.28
Common shares outstanding- EOP
1,210,327
1,206,327
(1) Ratios for the three-month periods are annualized.