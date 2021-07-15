HUNTINGTON, Ind., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased by $1.34 million or 54.0% to $3.82 million ($3.19 per diluted common share) when compared to net income of $2.48 million ($2.06 per diluted common share) for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The current six months earnings equate to an annualized ROA of 1.91% and a ROE of 15.70% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.31% and an annualized ROE of 11.58% for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The current earnings level represents Record net income for any six-month period ended June 30 in the Company's history.
Net income also increased by $485,000 or 33.6% to $1.93 million ($1.61 per diluted common share) for the Company's second quarter ended June 30, 2021 when compared to net income of $1.44 million ($1.20 per diluted common share) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. The current three months earnings equate to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 1.88% and a return on average equity (ROE) of 16.29% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.44% and a ROE of 13.24% for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The current quarterly earnings level represents Record net income for any quarterly period in the Company's history.
Total Assets increased $18.6 million or 4.8% to $409.9 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $391.3 million at December 31, 2020. Net loans increased $13.2 million or 5.0% to $277.4 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $264.2 million at December 31, 2020. Total deposits increased $13.1 million or 4.4% to $310.0 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $296.9 million at December 31, 2020. Shareholder's equity increased $2.3 million or 5.0% to $48.0 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $45.7 million at December 31, 2020. The book value of NIDB's stock was $39.87 per common share as of June 30, 2021. The number of outstanding common shares was 1,202,985 as of the same date. The last reported trade of the stock on July 13, 2021, was $43.00 per common share.
First Federal Savings Bank continued to be a source of strength to small business clients and non-profits in Northeast Indiana during the six months ended June 30, 2021. The Bank participated in the SBA's 2021 Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") and helped over 300 clients secure roughly $25 million in PPP funding. We are now working with 2021 PPP clients on forgiveness applications.
Michael S. Zahn, President and CEO, commented "It gives me great pleasure to report Record year to date and quarterly earnings to our shareholders. I'm incredibly proud to work with a talented team who continue to find ways to solve problems and deliver solutions to our clients with a personal touch. This is the essence of Community Banking."
Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and five full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw and Fort Wayne (2). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.
NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Unaudited)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
ASSETS
June 30,
2021
December 31,
Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents
$
9,468,173
$
12,397,471
Noninterest earning cash and cash equivalents
1,897,678
2,311,822
Total cash and cash equivalents
11,365,851
14,709,293
Interest-earning time deposits
2,210,000
3,681,000
Securities available for sale
84,262,952
78,418,462
Securities held to maturity
12,010,518
9,442,271
Loans held for sale
1,116,150
137,000
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan loss June 30, 2021
277,458,123
264,220,486
Accrued interest receivable
1,595,277
1,516,929
Premises and equipment
5,554,232
5,282,884
Investments in limited liability partnerships
1,678,334
1,828,334
Cash surrender value of life insurance
10,200,706
10,071,443
Other assets
2,485,089
1,969,048
Total Assets
$
409,937,232
$
391,277,150
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Non-interest bearing deposits
56,179,514
46,257,438
Interest bearing deposits
253,839,751
250,700,577
Borrowed Funds
48,483,160
45,805,419
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
3,469,634
2,852,005
Total Liabilities
361,972,059
345,615,439
Retained earnings – substantially restricted
47,965,173
45,661,711
Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity
$
409,937,232
$
391,277,150
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Total interest income
$
3,882,113
$
3,826,584
$
7,866,724
$
7,599,147
Total interest expense
448,555
782,621
964,464
1,726,985
Net interest income
$
3,433,558
$
3,043,963
$
6,902,260
$
5,872,162
Provision for loan losses
-
120,000
120,000
340,000
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
$
3,433,558
$
2,923,963
$
6,782,260
$
5,532,162
Service charges on deposit accounts
156,294
134,682
307,116
320,719
Interchange Fees
174,960
150,302
332,088
297,208
Net gain on sale of loans
603,135
764,833
1,232,624
1,042,004
Net gain (loss) on sale of repossessed assets
-
1,651
-
(16,535)
Brokerage fees
54,878
39,524
132,215
96,284
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
64,631
55,663
129,262
113,013
Other income
129,244
(103,838)
277,544
40,550
Total noninterest income
$
1,183,142
$
1,042,817
$
2,410,849
$
1,893,243
Salaries and employee benefits
1,190,494
1,185,091
2,320,654
2,481,280
Occupancy
254,597
267,496
525,872
513,000
Data processing
344,049
332,081
669,041
602,183
Deposit insurance premiums
25,500
25,500
50,000
45,500
Professional fees
67,477
56,595
161,761
121,030
Advertising and Marketing Fees
38,890
28,146
95,487
83,749
Correspondent bank charges
26,660
26,370
52,263
59,103
Other expense
292,199
296,399
602,626
566,076
Total noninterest expenses
$
2,239,866
$
2,217,678
$
4,477,704
$
4,471,921
Income before income tax expenses
$
2,376,834
$
1,749,102
$
4,715,405
$
2,953,484
Income tax expense
449,105
305,834
894,769
476,917
Net Income
$
1,927,729
$
1,443,268
$
3,820,636
$
2,476,567
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Basic Earnings per common share
1.61
1.20
3.19
2.06
Dilutive Earnings per share
1.61
1.20
3.19
2.06
Net interest margin
3.67%
3.22%
3.69%
3.31%
Return on average assets
1.88%
1.44%
1.91%
1.31%
Return on average equity
16.29%
13.24%
15.70%
11.58%
Efficiency ratio
48.48%
54.26%
48.08%
57.59%
Average shares outstanding - primary
1,196,785
1,200,327
1,198,558
1,203,066
Average shares outstanding - diluted
1,196,785
1,200,327
1,198,558
1,203,066
Allowance for loan losses:
Balance at beginning of period
$
3,974,475
$
3,443,586
$
3,851,897
$
3,191,605
Charge-offs:
One-to-four family
-
-
-
-
Commercial real estate
15,194
-
15,194
17,952
Land/land development
-
-
-
-
Commercial
-
-
-
-
Consumer
11,828
11,684
62,088
45,127
Gross charge-offs
27,022
11,684
77,282
63,079
Recoveries:
One-to-four family
1,398
511
2,877
1,414
Commercial real estate
10,195
-
10,195
-
Land/land development
-
-
-
-
Commercial
350
51,919
740
105,919
Consumer
27,617
60,488
78,586
88,961
Gross recoveries
39,560
112,918
92,398
196,294
Net charge-offs/(recoveries)
(12,538)
(101,234)
(15,116)
(133,215)
Additions charged to operations
-
120,000
120,000
340,000
Balance at end of period
$
3,987,013
$
3,664,820
$
3,987,013
$
3,664,820
Net loan charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans (1)
(0.02%)
(0.14%)
(0.01%)
(0.10%)
Nonperforming assets (000's)
At June 30,
At March 31,
At December 31,
Loans:
2021
2021
2020
Non-accrual
$
1,800
$
4,538
$
5,034
Past 90 days or more and still accruing
-
-
-
Troubled debt restructured
362
364
374
Total nonperforming loans
2,162
4,902
5,408
Real estate owned
255
5
5
Other repossessed assets
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$
2,417
$
4,907
$
5,413
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.59%
1.21%
1.38%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.77%
1.79%
2.02%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
184.42%
81.07%
71.23%
Allowance for loan losses to net loans receivable
1.44%
1.48%
1.46%
At June 30,
2021
2020
Stockholders' equity as a % of total assets
11.70%
10.90%
Book value per share
$
39.87
$
36.49
Common shares outstanding- EOP
1,202,985
1,210,327
(1) Ratios for the three-month periods are annualized.
