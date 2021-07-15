(PRNewsfoto/Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.)

(PRNewsfoto/Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.)

 By Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.

HUNTINGTON, Ind., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased by $1.34 million or 54.0% to $3.82 million ($3.19 per diluted common share) when compared to net income of $2.48 million ($2.06 per diluted common share) for the six months ended June 30, 2020.  The current six months earnings equate to an annualized ROA of 1.91% and a ROE of 15.70% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.31% and an annualized ROE of 11.58% for the six months ended June 30, 2020.  The current earnings level represents Record net income for any six-month period ended June 30 in the Company's history.   

Net income also increased by $485,000 or 33.6% to $1.93 million ($1.61 per diluted common share) for the Company's second quarter ended June 30, 2021 when compared to net income of $1.44 million ($1.20 per diluted common share) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.  The current three months earnings equate to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 1.88% and a return on average equity (ROE) of 16.29% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.44% and a ROE of 13.24% for the three months ended June 30, 2020.  The current quarterly earnings level represents Record net income for any quarterly period in the Company's history. 

Total Assets increased $18.6 million or 4.8% to $409.9 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $391.3 million at December 31, 2020.  Net loans increased $13.2 million or 5.0% to $277.4 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $264.2 million at December 31, 2020.  Total deposits increased $13.1 million or 4.4% to $310.0 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $296.9 million at December 31, 2020.  Shareholder's equity increased $2.3 million or 5.0% to $48.0 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $45.7 million at December 31, 2020.  The book value of NIDB's stock was $39.87 per common share as of June 30, 2021.  The number of outstanding common shares was 1,202,985 as of the same date.  The last reported trade of the stock on July 13, 2021, was $43.00 per common share.

First Federal Savings Bank continued to be a source of strength to small business clients and non-profits in Northeast Indiana during the six months ended June 30, 2021.  The Bank participated in the SBA's 2021 Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") and helped over 300 clients secure roughly $25 million in PPP funding.  We are now working with 2021 PPP clients on forgiveness applications.

Michael S. Zahn, President and CEO, commented "It gives me great pleasure to report Record year to date and quarterly earnings to our shareholders.  I'm incredibly proud to work with a talented team who continue to find ways to solve problems and deliver solutions to our clients with a personal touch.  This is the essence of Community Banking."

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana.  The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and five full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw and Fort Wayne (2).  The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB".  Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues.  Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition.  Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.

 

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Unaudited)



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION











ASSETS

 

June 30,

2021

December 31,

2020



Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents

$

9,468,173

$

12,397,471



Noninterest earning cash and cash equivalents

1,897,678

2,311,822



   Total cash and cash equivalents

11,365,851

14,709,293



Interest-earning time deposits

2,210,000

3,681,000



Securities available for sale

84,262,952

78,418,462



Securities held to maturity

12,010,518

9,442,271



Loans held for sale

1,116,150

137,000



Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan loss June 30, 2021

$3,987,013 and December 31, 2020 $3,851,897

277,458,123

264,220,486



Accrued interest receivable

1,595,277

1,516,929



Premises and equipment

5,554,232

5,282,884



Investments in limited liability partnerships

1,678,334

1,828,334



Cash surrender value of life insurance

10,200,706

10,071,443



Other assets

2,485,089

1,969,048



    Total Assets

$

409,937,232

$

391,277,150



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Non-interest bearing deposits

56,179,514

46,257,438



Interest bearing deposits

253,839,751

250,700,577



Borrowed Funds

48,483,160

45,805,419



Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

3,469,634

2,852,005



    Total Liabilities

361,972,059

345,615,439











Retained earnings – substantially restricted

47,965,173

45,661,711



    Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity

$

409,937,232

$

391,277,150







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME













                     Three Months Ended

             Six Months Ended





                       June 30,

               June 30,





2021

2020

2021

2020



Total interest income

$

3,882,113

$

3,826,584

$

7,866,724

$

7,599,147



Total interest expense



448,555



782,621



964,464



1,726,985



   Net interest income

$

3,433,558

$

3,043,963

$

6,902,260

$

5,872,162



Provision for loan losses



-



120,000



120,000



340,000



  Net interest income after provision for loan losses

$

3,433,558

$

2,923,963

$

6,782,260

$

5,532,162



    Service charges on deposit accounts



156,294



134,682



307,116



320,719



    Interchange Fees

174,960

150,302

332,088

297,208



    Net gain on sale of loans

603,135

764,833

1,232,624

1,042,004



    Net gain (loss) on sale of repossessed assets

-

1,651

-

(16,535)



    Brokerage fees

54,878

39,524

132,215

96,284



    Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

64,631

55,663

129,262

113,013



    Other income

129,244

(103,838)

277,544

40,550



Total noninterest income

$

1,183,142

$

1,042,817

$

2,410,849

$

1,893,243



    Salaries and employee benefits



1,190,494



1,185,091



2,320,654



2,481,280



    Occupancy

254,597

267,496

525,872

513,000



    Data processing

344,049

332,081

669,041

602,183



    Deposit insurance premiums

25,500

25,500

50,000

45,500



    Professional fees

67,477

56,595

161,761

121,030



    Advertising and Marketing Fees

38,890

28,146

95,487

83,749



    Correspondent bank charges

26,660

26,370

52,263

59,103



    Other expense

292,199

296,399

602,626

566,076



Total noninterest expenses

$

2,239,866

$

2,217,678

$

4,477,704

$

4,471,921



  Income before income tax expenses

$

2,376,834

$

1,749,102

$

4,715,405

$

2,953,484



Income tax expense



449,105



305,834



894,769



476,917



Net Income

$

1,927,729

$

1,443,268

$

3,820,636

$

2,476,567





















Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,





2021

2020

2021

2020



Basic Earnings per common share

1.61

1.20

3.19

2.06



Dilutive Earnings per share

1.61

1.20

3.19

2.06



Net interest margin

3.67%

3.22%

3.69%

3.31%



Return on average assets

1.88%

1.44%

1.91%

1.31%



Return on average equity

16.29%

13.24%

15.70%

11.58%



Efficiency ratio

48.48%

54.26%

48.08%

57.59%



Average shares outstanding - primary

1,196,785

1,200,327

1,198,558

1,203,066



Average shares outstanding - diluted

1,196,785

1,200,327

1,198,558

1,203,066











Allowance for loan losses:











   Balance at beginning of period

$

3,974,475

$

3,443,586

$

3,851,897

$

3,191,605











   Charge-offs:











      One-to-four family

-

-

-

-



      Commercial real estate

15,194

-

15,194

17,952



      Land/land development

-

-

-

-



      Commercial

-

-

-

-



      Consumer

11,828

11,684

62,088

45,127



         Gross charge-offs

27,022

11,684

77,282

63,079



   Recoveries:











      One-to-four family

1,398

511

2,877

1,414



      Commercial real estate

10,195

-

10,195

-



      Land/land development

-

-

-

-



      Commercial

350

51,919

740

105,919



      Consumer

27,617

60,488

78,586

88,961



         Gross recoveries

39,560

112,918

92,398

196,294



   Net charge-offs/(recoveries)

(12,538)

(101,234)

(15,116)

(133,215)



   Additions charged to operations

-

120,000

120,000

340,000











   Balance at end of period

$

3,987,013

$

3,664,820

$

3,987,013

$

3,664,820































   Net loan charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans (1)

(0.02%)

(0.14%)

(0.01%)

(0.10%)































Nonperforming assets (000's)

At June 30,

At March 31,

At December 31,



   Loans:

2021

2021

2020













      Non-accrual

$

1,800

$

4,538

$

5,034





      Past 90 days or more and still accruing

-

-

-





      Troubled debt restructured

362

364

374





         Total nonperforming loans

2,162

4,902

5,408





   Real estate owned

255

5

5





   Other repossessed assets

-

-

-





         Total nonperforming assets

$

2,417

$

4,907

$

5,413













   Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.59%

1.21%

1.38%





   Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.77%

1.79%

2.02%





   Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans

184.42%

81.07%

71.23%





   Allowance for loan losses to net loans receivable

1.44%

1.48%

1.46%















                         At June 30,





2021

2020

















Stockholders' equity as a % of total assets

11.70%

10.90%







Book value per share

$

39.87

$

36.49







Common shares outstanding- EOP

1,202,985

1,210,327







 

 

(1) Ratios for the three-month periods are annualized.











Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northeast-indiana-bancorp-inc-announces-record-year-to-date-and-record-quarterly-earnings-301335059.html

SOURCE Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.