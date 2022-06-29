NVTC appoints 18 industry-leading professionals to its Board.
MCLEAN, Va., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), the trade association representing the National Capital Region's technology community, today announced the appointment of 18 individuals to its Board of Directors. This incoming class of 2025 will join NVTC's current Board in guiding the organization's strategy and providing insight to advance its mission.
"This year's class of NVTC Board members includes outstanding leaders who reflect the makeup of our diverse technology community. They each bring unique perspectives and ideas and will help NVTC grow our tech industry and create greater access to the thousands of open jobs in our region," said NVTC President and CEO Jennifer Taylor. "I am thrilled to see NVTC's Board continue to collaborate and shape our region as one of the nation's top technology hubs."
The NVTC Board of Directors consists of 72 voting members, as well as Chair Emeriti, Honorary Members, and Senior Advisory Members. Today, the NVTC membership elected the following 18 three-year-term members (Class of 2025) to the NVTC Board of Directors.
- Irma Becerra, Marymount University
- Michael Beckley, Appian
- Wallace Christner, Venable
- Tony Crescenzo, Intelligent Waves
- Marjorie Dickman, BlackBerry
- Rob Faktorow, CBRE
- Jennifer Felix, ASRC Federal
- Bob Genter, SAIC
- Maggie Hallbach, Verizon
- Anne Kress, Northern Virginia Community College
- James Leach, Telos
- David Link, ScienceLogic
- Carolyn Parent, Conveyer
- David Schaefer, AHT Insurance
- Peter Smith, American Systems
- Matthew Strottman, In-Q-Tel
- John Ustica, Siemens Government Technologies
- Gregory Washington, George Mason University
"We are excited to welcome the Class of 2025 and look forward to their innovative and forward-leaning contributions as we foster the vibrant, next-gen technology ecosystem of the National Capital Region," said Greg Baroni, chair of the NVTC Board of Directors and president and CEO of Attain Partners. "The commitment, dedication, and strategic insights which our Board of Directors brings to NVTC support the Council's goals to accelerate innovation and promote a diverse, inclusive, and welcoming community."
The officers for the FY 2022 – 2023 Board of Directors are:
- Greg Baroni, Attain Partners, Chair
- Jennifer Taylor, NVTC, President and CEO
- Bruce Caswell, Maximus, Vice Chair
- Amy Gilliland, GDIT, Vice Chair
- Jean Stack, Baird, Secretary
- Craig Chason, Pillsbury, General Counsel
- Mike Condro, Deloitte, Treasurer
- Alisa Valudes Whyte, Merritt Group, Public Relations Advisor
- Myles Louria, Hunton Andrews Kurth, Policy Advisor
In addition, Board Chair Baroni made the following nine Chair appointments to the Board.
- Rand Blazer, ASGN
- Matt Desch, Iridium
- Tag Greason, QTS
- Craig Halliday, Unanet
- Joel Kallett, Clearsight Advisors
- Sam Maness, Raymond James
- Justin Parsons, Erickson Immigration Group
- David Quirke, Inova
- Doug Wagoner, LMI
Finally, the NVTC Board of Directors has approved filling two replacement seats and nominating one honorary member.
- Mile Corrigan, Noblis (replacing Tech 2023 seat)
- Shannon Flanagan-Watson, Arlington Economic Development (Honorary Member)
- Dan Golding, Google (replacing Tech 2024 seat)
NVTC wishes to thank all of its business and academic partners for their contributions and support throughout the year to advance NVTC's mission to create a thriving technology ecosystem that accelerates tech innovation and promotes world-class workforce development.
- Booz Allen Hamilton
- Consumer Technology Association
- Deltek
- Dominion Energy
- Fairfax County Economic Development Authority
- George Mason University
- Inova Health Systems
- KPMG
- MAXIMUS
- Microsoft
- Noblis
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Old Dominion University
- PenFed Credit Union
- Pillsbury
- SAIC
- Unanet
- Venable
- Verizon
- Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation
- Virginia Tech
For more information on the NVTC Board of Directors, please visit the NVTC website.
About the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC)
NVTC is the trade association representing the Northern Virginia technology community. As one of the nation's largest technology councils, NVTC serves companies from all sectors of the industry, from small businesses and startups to Fortune 100 technology companies, government contractors, as well as service providers, academic institutions, and nonprofit organizations. More than 425 members look to the organization as a resource for networking and educational opportunities, peer-to-peer communities, policy advocacy, industry promotion, fostering of strategic relationships, and branding of the region as a major global technology center. Learn more at http://www.nvtc.org.
