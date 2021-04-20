CLARKSVILLE, Md., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Northrop Realty, A Long & Foster Company, is opening two new locations in Delaware. The residential real estate brokerage will open an office in Millsboro as well as a coastal headquarters in Bethany Beach. With two existing office locations in Fenwick Island, Delaware, and West Ocean City, Maryland, Northrop Realty is solidifying its commitment to serve home buyers and sellers in the Delaware and Maryland coastal region.
"Our 'new normal' is shaping how people live every day and where they want to live," said Creig Northrop, founder and CEO of Northrop Realty. "We are seeing a demand to live within close proximity to the bay or beaches and believe this trend will continue well beyond the pandemic. We are excited to grow into Delaware and continue to assist our customers and clients on both sides of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge."
Northrop Realty's new locations will allow the company to significantly increase its footprint in Delaware and nearly triple the number of agents in the coastal region in 2021. The coastal headquarters opening in May encompasses over 5,000 square feet on Coastal Highway at 209 5th Street in Bethany Beach and will include offices for the company's executive leadership, Creig and Carla Northrop. The Millsboro office covers more than 2,200 square feet located in Bayshore Plaza at 25935 Plaza Drive #15.
"Our expansion to Millsboro and opening a regional headquarters in Bethany Beach marks a milestone moment in the growth of Northrop Realty as we bring our world-class brand and customer service to a bigger audience in Delaware," said Carla Northrop, CEO of Northrop Realty. "We are thrilled to play a larger part in the Delaware community with the opening of these two new locations."
Chrissy Steele joined Northrop Realty in January as regional manager for the Delaware and Maryland coastal region and will work from the new coastal headquarters in Bethany Beach.
A Delaware native, Steele has more than 22 years of experience in residential real estate and serves as 2021 president of the Sussex County Association of Realtors and a director of the Delaware Association of Realtors. In addition, she is vice chair of the Education Advisory Committee for the Delaware Real Estate Commission. She was named REALTOR® of the Year for Sussex County in 2019.
"Creig and Carla Northrop have built an agent and client-centric company that thrives in this fast-paced and competitive real estate industry," Steele said. "The consumer trust that they have built west of the Bay Bridge is the foundation of our work here on the coast. We provide a full-service real estate experience to both our agents and our clients that I'm excited to introduce to coastal Delaware and Maryland."
Northrop Realty, A Long & Foster Company, evolved from the No. 1 ranked real estate team in the nation*, the Creig Northrop Team of Long & Foster Real Estate. As a full-service brokerage, Northrop Realty represents buyers and sellers of residential real estate in the Baltimore and Washington metropolitan regions with offices in Annapolis, Clarksville, Columbia, Ellicott City, Fallston, Frederick, Silver Spring, Sykesville and Lutherville-Timonium. Northrop Realty also services Pennsylvania and operates coastal office locations in West Ocean City, Maryland, Fenwick Island, Bethany Beach and Millsboro, Delaware, and West Palm Beach, Florida. Creig and Carla Northrop have more than 25 years of experience in real estate and lead more than 250 licensed real estate professionals. Northrop Realty was ranked as the No. 1 specialty brokerage in the nation by REALTrends for 2019 based on closed sales volume. (http://www.northroprealty.com)
*By sales volume, according to the REAL Trends 1000
